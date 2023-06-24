Sounders vs. Orlando City, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders face a virtual must-win match against Orlando City on Saturday. The Sounders are in the midst of a four-game winless run and have won just 1 of 5 home games after starting the season 4-0-1 at Lumen Field. Despite their recent struggles, they remain just four points out of first place in the Western Conference, but are also just two points clear of seventh-place Real Salt Lake.

Orlando City come into the match in solid if uneven form, having gone winless in their past two but 3-1-4 in their past eight. They currently have the best road record in the Eastern Conference at 4-2-2, albeit without traveling west of Minnesota.

Unlike the Sounders, they are pretty much at full strength with their only significant injuries to players who rarely feature.

Notes

The Sounders have a 4-1-1 all-time advantage against Orlando City, including a 2-0-1 record at Lumen Field.

Orlando City is unbeaten (3-0-5) in their last eight matches against Western Conference opponents dating back to 2020.

Raúl Ruidíaz is missing the game in order to be with his family after his father passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday.

Today is the Sounders’ annual Pride match. There are a host of pregame activities.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (R quad strain); Ethan Dobbelaere (R hamstring strain); Sota Kitahara (R quad strain); Raúl Ruidíaz (family); Jordan Morris (International Duty); Alex Roldan (International Duty); Cristian Roldan (International Duty)

Orlando

QUESTIONABLE: Gastón González (L thigh)

OUT: Adam Grinwis (concussion protocol), Abdi Salim (L knee)

Officials

REF: Pierre-Luc Lauziere; ARs: Lyes Arfa, Walt Heatherly 4TH: Brad Jensen; VAR: Kevin Stott

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Kevin Egan & Kyndra de St Aubin)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Bruno Vain & Andres Agulla)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Yes

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Orlando City; watch with us

