Seattle traveled to California to play against the best team in the world and played 95 minutes of a scoreless draw. Unfortunately this came after they conceded a goal in the first minute. The match ended in a 1-0 loss. Seattle controlled most of the first half and were likely frustrated going into halftime down. The second half was another story, as LAFC made adjustments at the break and evened out the match. With both teams having a number of quality chances, it was the home team who looked better in the second half. With seemingly no tactical answers as the game wore on, the coaches waited until late to sub and then switched formations completely. This Sounders team looks increasingly unable to combine quality pieces into a coherent soccer idea. They again showed that they can play against good teams, dominating them in spurts, yet they still came home with zero points.

Goalkeeper

Stefan Frei – 6 | Community – 5.7

Frei returned after shipping three against a lousy team and nearly shut out the top team in the Western Conference. He did his part, making one save and keeping hopes of a point or three alive, if only his teammates had managed to score.

One thing I liked: LAFC had some big chances late that they failed to capitalize on, but Frei and the defense did a solid job from the run of play to make LA’s chances predictable.

One thing I didn’t like: A crummy deflection that happened to slide inside the post was more bad luck than anything, but conceding so early was depressing.

Going forward: Seattle doesn’t appear able to win games unless Frei shuts out the opponent.

Defense

Nouhou – 6 | Community – 6.2

Nouhou did well, shutting down his opposing attackers for much of the game. Even though the team was on their heels in the second half, the defense did a fair version of “bend but don’t break.” He had two tackles and three interceptions.

One thing I liked: The NouChú combination is developing well, and in the 17th minute the left back found the left winger with a brilliant curling ball up the line to jumpstart an attack.

One thing I didn’t like: A terrible pass in the 63rd minute indicated a defense that was constantly on their heels and a lack of midfield connection.

Going forward: Nouhou is playing fine.

Jackson Ragen – 5 | Community – 5.3

Ragen had a rough match against LAFC, struggling at times to find the right position and unable to display the sharp deep service that has been his signature play this season. He had a tackle and two clearances.

One thing I liked: Very clean out of the back, Jackson ended with 92 percent passing in mainly short, safe connections with teammates in the defensive third.

One thing I didn’t like: Ragen had an absolutely awful day defending set pieces and open play both, getting run around in the 59th and 77th for big chances and completely whiffing on nearly every dead ball situation. Usually solid in the air, Jackson struggled, and LAFC had chance after chance because of it. He won six headers, but it was the misses that gave the opponent giant opportunities.

Going forward: Seattle’s defense looks more composed with Ragen starting, but he has been conspicuously absent in big matches.

Yeimar – 7 | Community – 5.8

Yeimar was active, getting 65 touches and 89 percent passing in a busy outing for the entire defense. When Seattle looked good it was often the aggressive defense from Yeimar that cut out any counter attacks.

One thing I liked: With three tackles and five clearances, Yeimar settled in nicely and supported his outside back to stymie the league’s second-highest goal leader.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 39th minute Kwadwo Opoku got behind him on the end line, nearly walking into the goal unmarked.

Going forward: Yeimar recognizes the needs on the right side of the Sounders defense no matter who he’s coupled with, and he continues to be solid.

Cody Baker – 6 | Community – 5.6 (off 73’ for Baker-Whiting)

Baker moved over to the right side and played well, combining with Yeimar to shut down Denis Bouanga, and getting forward in spurts to support the attack.

One thing I liked: Cody constantly has his head up when moving forward with the ball, allowing him to make smart decisions. His passing choices in the final third were excellent.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 66th minute Baker was badly beaten in behind after a long period of sustained LAFC pressure in the box, on one of the few occasions he looked overmatched. He was subbed soon after.

Going forward: Cody Baker is pushing Léo Chú for the breakout star of the team, and while he doesn’t do flashy things, his poise and consistency are fantastic.

Defensive Midfield

João Paulo – 7 (MOTM) | Community – 6.7 (MOTM) (off 81’ for Atencio)

JP tried to carry the entire midfield and did so for long stretches. With 84 touches, he led the team and combined for a stat-filled night: two shots, a key pass, three tackles, two interceptions, a clearance, and a blocked shot.

One thing I liked: A 51st minute long ball put Chú in deep in one of the few times Seattle was able to unlock the second half midfield space long enough to find outlets.

One thing I didn’t like: JP looked tired as early as the 65th minute, because he was desperately running around trying to do everything, which LAFC took advantage of throughout the second half.

Going forward: Seattle is a much better team when João Paulo has support, either defensively or a high quality partner that can give him outlets.

Obed Vargas – 5 | Community – 5.3

Obed again got the start in the midfield and had another rollercoaster match. The underlying stats were okay: two tackles, 88 percent passing, one key pass. His positioning was a whole different story though, as he was repeatedly caught out of shape and victimized, failing to support the center and struggling to assist JP through the middle.

One thing I liked: Vargas’s best play came in the 23rd minute as he got forward into a more comfortable spot and dribbled into the box before dropping a perfect cross into Raúl Ruidíaz for a header that nearly tied the match.

One thing I didn’t like: Immediately caught out of position as LAFC scored behind him in the opening minutes, Obed continued to be unable to keep defensive shape centrally. He misses too many runs through the middle and puts too much pressure on JP to do everything.

Going forward: Obed looks great going forward and combining, and terrible doing any actual defensive midfield work. There is no room on the team for him to play the 10, but it may fit his skills best.

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 6 | Community – 6.3 (off 81’ for Heber)

Chú started on the left and, for most of his time in the match, was as expected: a great attacker going forward who did little defensively and needed numbers in the box to be effective.

One thing I liked: For long stretches it was Léo who drove the Sounders offense, finding great crosses in the 11th and 22nd minutes, varying his service to try to pick out Raúl among multiple defenders.

One thing I didn’t like: While Chú did well to create opportunities and stretch the field, his playstyle is predictable without options. Léo needs to find the backside runner or further develop the cutback-to-right-footed-shot he has shown in spurts. Running to the end line and trying to find a single player in the box has been scouted.

Going forward: Chú is a creative player but one that requires equally creative runs and options, which Seattle is struggling to provide without the two USMNT guys.

Albert Rusnák – 7 | Community – 6.1

Rusnák got another start in the central attacking midfield and at times was able to combine with the players behind him to release teammates. His connection with Nico Lodeiro was a work in progress, as both tended to want to operate in the same places and neither directly attacked the goal enough. Rusnák had two key passes and an 87 percent completion rate.

One thing I liked: In the 37th minute Albert made an absolutely fantastic diagonal run into the box that JP nearly found. It’s this direct central attack that is completely missing from Seattle’s play, and it must be cultivated.

One thing I didn’t like: A terrible drop pass was stolen in the 12th minute to give LAFC one of their few chances in the first half, and this was an example of Rusnák having to come back to support the defensive midfield instead of being an attacking central force.

Going forward: If Seattle can figure out the defensive responsibilities behind this front four, Rusnák has a chance to excel centrally.

Nico Lodeiro – 6 | Community – 5.0 (off 73’ for Rowe)

Lodeiro got a rare start at right midfield, although he pushed inside a lot. He had 75 percent passing while connecting centrally, but was not effective going forward and failed to register a single key pass. As part of the Sounders system he was a solid role player.

One thing I liked: This was a unique attempt to get a lot of quality pieces in effective positions, and Lodeiro did a good job relinquishing control of the match. His 49 touches were facilitative, and he was cognizant of his defensive role, often earning Seattle a break with his possession.

One thing I didn’t like: Nico’s set piece delivery was absolutely comical. Once such a dangerous option, Lodeiro (and Seattle in general) look completely impotent on set pieces; a majority of the balls sent in are awful.

Going forward: With Nico playing right mid, there is a massive opportunity for Seattle to play an aggressive, overlapping outside back into the space in the corner he is never going to occupy. Unfortunately, that guy is busy scoring diving headers for El Salvador right now.

Forward

Raúl Ruidíaz – 7 | Community – 6.0 (off 87’ for Montero)

Raúl played as a lone forward and boy was he lonely for much of the match. Constantly surrounded by centerbacks, Ruidíaz did his best to find opportunities in small crevices within the LAFC defense. He did excellently, finding a game-high five shots, unfortunately thwarted by strong goalkeeping.

One thing I liked: Ruidíaz knows how to get into dangerous places. He put a shot on goal in the 22nd before following that up with a great diving header a minute later. He seemed to be the only player attacking at goal.

One thing I didn’t like: Raúl had a chance to turn creator in the 15th minute but missed Chú. He had a number of chances to do more with the ball and made some bewildering decisions.

Going forward: Raúl playing 87 minutes and being dangerous is a great sign, but relying on him to be the entire offense is not.

Substitutes

Kelyn Rowe – 5 | Community – 4.7 (on 73’ for Lodeiro)

Rowe subbed in for Lodeiro at wing. He had 10 touches.

One thing I liked: Kelyn had a shot, which is more than Nico had in his 73 minutes.

One thing I didn’t like: A messy 80th minute backside header and an 84th minute pass to absolutely no one were key measures of this performance.

Going forward: Rowe has been a solid bench option, but it was hard to tell what the plan was.

Reed Baker-Whiting – 5 | Community – 5.1 (on 73’ for Baker)

As Seattle was besieged in the second half, the coaches subbed off the entire right side. RBW was a nice change of pace.

One thing I liked: Of his 11 touches, he found a great 87th minute crossing opportunity and an 89th minute run forward.

One thing I didn’t like: He found chances to cross, but didn’t connect with any of them.

Going forward: Reed came in and did his job, getting a few minutes of game experience.

Josh Atencio – 5 | Community – 4.8 (on 81’ for João Paulo)

Atencio finally got on the field in the 81st minute. He proceeded to have 18 touches and complete 75 percent of his pass attempts.

One thing I liked: Atencio had two tackles in his short time on the field, showing a defensive acuity that was needed.

One thing I didn’t like: A 96th minute dribble out of bounds was a microcosm of Seattle’s day.

Going forward: Josh looked great earlier in the year but appears to be stuck behind other options as a defensive midfielder. It would be intriguing to see whether he could better alleviate the pressure on JP while allowing Rusnák to play forward more.

Heber – 5 | Community – 4.3 (on 81’ for Chú)

Heber played, I guess.

One thing I liked: Apparently he had a tackle.

One thing I didn’t like: Nine touches. Zero impact.

Going forward: Heber has played as a creator but has also been strong when in the box (at least shooting), then was in a 4-4-2 and at this point who knows.

Fredy Montero – 5 | Community – 5.3 (on 87’ for Ruidíaz)

Fredy got in late and again brought great energy to a team needing it.

One thing I liked: Eight touches and 75 percent passing included great holdup in the 93rd minute as one of the few players who looked to bring intensity at LAFC.

One thing I didn’t like: A perfect free kick from Montero in the 95th minute was begging for anyone to challenge the ball. Maybe the team just isn’t used to good service.

Going forward: Montero continues to bring a great spark off the bench and create for others, but is often surrounded by a haphazard formation of players and isn’t able to do much.

Referee

Ted Unkel – 5 | Community – 5.1

Ted Unkel was in this match and didn’t blow his whistle much. LAFC committed 17 called fouls and Seattle eight for the game. Each team earned a deserved yellow card, but with that foul discrepancy it’s hard to understand why guys committing three and four fouls weren’t booked.

One thing I liked: The yellows to Opoku and Lodeiro were warranted, and the VAR was correctly used to prevent a blatant handball goal.

One thing I didn’t like: Not penalizing the fouls with cards allowed yet another team to gum up the middle against Seattle, and dare them to win via set pieces. Not even looking at VAR for the penalty shout in the 57th minute was ridiculous.

Going forward: Unkel called a fairly straightforward game that was frustrating, likely more because of the result than anything else.

LAFC MOTM

Mateusz Bogusz scored the only goal of the match in the opening minute, springing forward from central midfield via a clever give-and-go with Opoku. His shot took enough of a deflection to nestle in the corner. Bogusz created a similarly dangerous opportunity in first half stoppage time, but Bouanga dragged this one wide. In the second stanza, Bogusz delivered the free kick that shoulda coulda been LAFC’s second, if not for the arm of José Cifuentes.

Next up: More soccer. Woo.