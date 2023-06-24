Sounders vs. Orlando, recap: Ain’t too proud

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders got held to a frustrating 0-0 at home against Orlando City on Saturday night. The result gives the Sounders and Stefan Frei their 10th clean sheet of the season — a league-leading number for Frei — but that will be little solace as Seattle’s attack continues to sputter.

Both sides generated chances, with Seattle taking the edge as they had 16 shots to Orlando’s 13 and only 8 of the 29 combined attempts coming from outside of the box, but ultimately the most exciting moment in this one wasn’t even really gameplay. A bit of a kerfuffle over a throw-in during second-half stoppage time resulted in Nico Lodeiro throwing a ball to/at the Orlando bench and being shown a yellow card. There was some reasonable frustration, and an apparently brief VAR check over it, but as with the rest of the game ultimately very little happened.

Both teams will rue their missed chances in the end, although Orlando certainly go home happier with the point and shutout. Seattle will particularly wish they’d made more of their chances in the first two minutes as Héber and Nico Lodeiro both had chances that they could have done better with. Orlando’s open look on goal in the 76th probably should have given them a lead, but a lack of composure and rushed shot kept things even.

The Sounders are back in action against Houston Dynamo next Saturday.

Key moments

1’ — The Sounders create a great look early, with Albert Rusnák playing Héber into the box, but his shot is saved for a corner by the goalkeeper.

2’ — With the ball still in the area following the corner Nico Lodeiro gets a dangerous shot from a Yeimar layoff, but it hits the woodwork.

9’ — Michael Halliday, Orlando’s right back, has the ball fall well for him at the back post after a bounce over Nouhou, but his shot skips wide of goal.

31’ — Léo Chú gets around his man at the end line to put a ball in for Héber, but the cross doesn’t bend for him and it’s collected by Pedro Gallese.

35’ — Orlando gets a dangerous shot from a corner, but Stefan Frei sprawls and keeps it out.

40’ — Some intricate passing and dribbling from the Sounders puts Rusnák in the penalty area with the ball at his feet, but it’s knocked out for a corner kick.

45’ — Yeimar reaches to stop a through ball and misses, putting Orlando in the box with numbers, but Nouhou makes a last-second intervention to deny the shot.

49’ — Chú to the end line again, and his cutback finds Rusnák who has a look from 12 yards out, but the shot goes wide.

50’ — Dangerous moments in quick succession again as Lodeiro uncorks one from the top of the box, but his shot goes over the bar.

54’ — Cody Baker gets the ball with some room in the box on the right and tries to set Héber up, but the tight angle effort is out for a goal kick.

66’ — Frei comes up with another save, staying big to put the ball that skips through the box out for a corner.

76’ — Orlando has probably the best look of the game as Frei blocks a cross but gives up a rebound in the box, but Mauricio Pereyra’s shot on an open net sails over the bar.

89’ — Facundo Torres makes a run that no one picks up through Seattle’s area and gets a shot off that seems to beat Frei but slides just wide of the far post.

Quick thoughts

Goals win games: The greatest cliché in the sport is as true as it is obvious — goals win games. If you can’t find ways to make the ball go into the net, you can’t win games no matter how many clean sheets you keep. The good news is that the team is keeping shutouts, they are creating chances, and they have players who have proven track records of scoring goals. The bad news is that those players currently either aren’t available for one reason or another (spare a moment for Raúl Ruidíaz and his family as they mourn the loss of his father), or they’re just not scoring those goals. There are four regular season games before some of those players are likely to be back, so the guys who are here need to find their way to goal one way or another. I don’t have a smarter solution than that.

Speaking of clean sheets: It’s obviously frustrating to get blanked, but it’s not for nothing that the Sounders kept another clean sheet. This was the team’s 10th shutout of the season, and Stefan Frei has been in goal for all of them. Frei leads the league in that statistic, having come into the game tied for the title. It was also his 101st career shutout, a total that has him in third all-time and within touching distance of Kevin Hartman in second with 112. It’s a badge of honor for Frei, the defense and the club, but they need help from the attack if the team is going to actualize the promise they showed in the first seven games of the season.

Time is running out: The Sounders have 14 regular season games left on the schedule, with only six home games still to be played — and only five after next week’s match against Houston. They’re still in third in the Western Conference, but the table is tight with only seven points separating them in third and the Portland Timbers in 10th. As the log jam builds, the margins get thinner, and the league is particularly unkind to road teams. The schedule doesn’t exactly get any roomier from here unless the team has an early exit from Leagues Cup. Slowly adding points while they wait for the players away from the team to get back, but if the USMNT make a run to the Gold Cup final Seattle may not get two of the most important players — Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan — back until the middle of July with only 10 regular season games still to be played.

Did you see that?!?

Stefan Frei’s still got it.

He said what?!?

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer on the struggle to score goals:

“I think there’s a little bit of both [struggles with absent players and errors from the available players resulting in the lack of offense]. I’m not so sure that I’d go so far as to say it was sloppy play,” but the final touch needs to be sharper. — Defensa y Boosticia (@timostlundfoss) June 25, 2023

One stat to tell the tale

337 — It’s been 337 minutes since the Sounders scored a goal at home.