Sounders vs. Orlando City: Highlights, stats and quotes

Although they picked up their league-leading 10th shutout of the season, the Seattle Sounders’ winless streak was extended to five games after a 0-0 tie against Orlando City on Saturday. The single point was enough to keep them third place in the Western Conference.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Orlando City SC 0

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistants: Lyes Arfa, Walter Heatherly

Fourth Official: Brad Jensen

VAR: Kevin Stott

Attendance: 30,693

Weather: 68 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 20’

ORL – Facundo Torres (caution) 41’

ORL – Cesar Araújo (caution) 59’

SEA – Cody Baker (caution) 61’

SEA – Nico Lodeiro (caution) 90’+3’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cody Baker (Reed Baker-Whiting 70’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; João Paulo, Obed Vargas (Fredy Montero 83’), Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú; Héber (Dylan Teves 87’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Josh Atencio, Kelyn Rowe

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 11

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 3

Orlando City SC – Pedro Gallese; Rafael Santos, Robin Jansson, Antonio Carlos, Michael Halliday (Kyle Smith 71’); Cesar Araújo, Wilder Cartagena (Felipe Martins 83’), Facundo Torres, Ivan Angulo (Dagur Thórhallsson 83’); Martin Ojeda (Mauricio Pereyra 57’), Duncan McGuire (Ramiro Enrique 70’)

Substitutes not used: Mason Stajduhar, Ercan Kara, Rodrigo Schlegel, Luca Petrasso

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 7

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 7

Saves: 2

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On player frustration during today’s match:

“So, my message is always, ‘Did you see this pass over here when you tried to force the ball over here?’ It’s always a learning moment for me. We can’t micromanage players’ decisions. So, what you work on is their cognitive, vision and their decision making by asking them a question…And so, they learn, and they watch the film and we’re trying to make them better.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER OBED VARGAS

On what he thought was working well at the start of the match:

“I think our intensity. We were aggressive, something we learned from [playing LAFC]. We took a goal super early, we didn’t to do that again. I think we were super intense, super focused. And we created a good chance there that hit the bar. If it goes in, it’s another game, you know? We’re not chasing a game again like in LAFC. We always want to win at home. So maybe they have to try come out more and then they leave space in behind and we are able to get a second goal. Starting off games like that is good, more intense.”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER YEIMAR GÓMEZ ANDRADE

On what the conversation in the locker room is in regards to scoring goals:

“Yes, we know that not having key players like Raúl [Ruidíaz], like Cristian [Roldan], Alex [Roldan], Jordan [Morris doesn’t help]. It’s no excuse for the situation we are in right now. But we have to keep focusing on the team and we have to turn this thing around. It’s not easy. But we are working on improving our game so we can turn the situation around.”