Major Link Soccer: Stats and figures

Stefan Frei took sole ownership of the league lead for clean sheets in the Seattle Sounders 0-0 game against Orlando City while also moving closer to the second spot on the all-time shutouts list in MLS, while Phallon Tullis-Joyce produced some heroics to allow Bethany Balcer’s brace to stand up for the win. On the way Sofia Huerta moved into first place for all-time assists in NWSL with her 31st coming on Balcer’s second goal. The USMNT salvaged a result against Jamaica in their opening game of the Gold Cup, and the transfer machine is in full speed as the Saudi Premier League’s money gun goes brrrrrrrrrrrr.

Seattle

In the end Ballard came up short against Oly Town to extend their win streak. Ballard FC Aim for Eighth Win in a Row in Oly Town Clash - Ballard FC

Everybody Water will continue on as the Official Water Supplier of the club. OL Reign Renews Partnership with Everybody Water — OL Reign

By assisting on Bethany Balcer’s game-winning goal, Sofia Huerta put herself into a tie for the all-time NWSL assist record with 31 as OL Reign beat San Diego Wave 2-1. Match Recap: Boats Brace Pushes OL Reign Through the Wave — OL Reign

The Sounders’ scoring struggles continue, but Stefan Frei recorded a league-leading 10th shutout against Orlando City. RECAP: Sounders held scoreless in draw with Orlando | Seattle Sounders

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

The Soccer Tournament was an absolute whirlwind. Wrexham madness, Noah Beck trash talk and $1 million on the line: Inside the first TST tournament - The Athletic

How many of these ideas would excite you? 5 Changes MLS Can Make To Reach A Sensible, European (Ish) Schedule

Vanni Sartini says a lot of things, I’ll give him that. Best in MLS? Sartini says Vancouver Whitecaps have a case | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Tyler Lussi came off the bench and scored as the North Carolina Courage won 1-0 at home against Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League. It was North Carolina’s third straight shutout. Tyler Lussi scored in North Carolina's third straight shutout win | AP News

London Breed, San Francisco’s mayor, suggested tearing down Westfield Mall and building a new soccer stadium in SoMa. SF mayor Breed suggests replacing Westfield Mall with soccer stadium | SFGate

Mana Shim has signed with Gotham FC on a short-term contract. Shim signs with Gotham FC, reuniting with Farrelly

Have a gosh dang hit, Allie Long!

USA

The weirdest four-year cycle in history is about to reach its climax. Will it end with success? How pandemic, injuries have shaped USWNT’s World Cup roster overhaul – Equalizer Soccer ($)

Olympique Lyon could be Christian Pulisic’s next club. Transferts : l'attaquant Christian Pulisic, priorité de l'OL - L'Équipe

Despite a lack of club football since his move to Arsenal, with the USMNT Matt Turner is showing his worth. Matt Turner reinforces value as USMNT avoid Jamaica setback | MLSSoccer.com

If there’s anyone with any kind of awareness of women’s soccer who doesn’t know Sophia Smith by name or reputation at this point, no worries she’ll definitely introduce herself at the World Cup. Sophia Smith marks USWNT departure with Thorns hat trick

Former Seattle Sounder Damion Lowe headed Jamaica into the lead early on, but the USMNT came back to equalize late. USMNT snags Gold Cup draw vs. Jamaica on late Vazquez goal

It seems highly likely that the newest USMNT striker will be headed for a permanent move away from Arsenal this Summer, but he may not be the only talented youngster the club sells. Arsenal to sell either Eddie Nketiah or Folarin Balogun this summer - The Short Fuse

Global men’s soccer

Kalidou Koulibaly’s move to Al Hilal is the latest in the Summer surge to the Saudi league. Official: Al Hilal sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea - We Ain't Got No History

Liverpool may be making another pass at a previous transfer target, looking to capitalize on a difficult contract situation for Juventus and Italy forward Federico Chiesa. Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Willing To Get Serious’ About Chiesa - The Liverpool Offside

Racism doesn’t take days off, certainly not for international breaks. Germany’s Youssoufa Moukoko and Jessic Ngankam subjected to racist abuse at European Under-21 Championships - The Athletic

Culture

Free RPG Day launches on Saturday, June 24 2023. Check your local stores to try new games. What’s Available On Free RPG Day 2023? | EN World Tabletop RPG News & Reviews

The numbers are clear: Gen Zers aren’t sports fans. Their disinterest in sports is poised to kill sports media as we know it. How Gen Z is killing sports media as we know it

What’s on TV today?

3:30 PM - El Salvador vs. Martinique (Gold Cup) - Fox Sports 1

4:00 PM - Belgrano vs. Banfield (Primera División) - Paramount+

5:30 PM - Costa Rica vs. Panama (Gold Cup) - Fox Sports 1