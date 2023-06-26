Five things we learned from the two Sounders’ matches

The Seattle Sounders’ offensive struggles continued this week in a pair of frustrating games which saw them drop five of a possible six points while only conceding one goal. The defensive approach has been good and the team has tried a variety of approaches on offense to shake things loose, but they have yet to find the right combination to get them out of their scoring funk. What did we learn from these two games?

Lodeiro and Rusnák positioning

The Sounders deployed a different lineup/tactical approach against LAFC and Orlando City that we haven’t seen so far this season. When the formations come out of Twitter or a piece of paper, Albert Rusnák is lined up at the 10 and Nico Lodeiro nominally playing right wing. In practice, this ends up with both players taking up central areas of the pitch, often skewing to the left side of the field.

Generally speaking, this has been fine for chance creation. It allows Léo Chú to focus what he’s good at and causes a useful overload. However, my issue with this look is it’s terrible for Seattle’s press. Given Lodeiro’s position is largely up in the air because he has the freedom to move wherever, there’s so much space on the right for the opponent to exploit. They can easily shift the ball to that area and move 30 yards up the field before the Sounders confront the ball carrier. However, with that said...

The defense is actually good

While there’s a lot of nuance and argument about whether or not the Sounders attack is up to snuff, the defense is churning out results. Saturday night was the team’s 10th shutout through 20 games. Even the display against LAFC was good. The club record for shutouts happened in 2017 with 12. I’d say the odds of a new record being set this season are pretty high.

Second-half drop-offs

As you can see from the two charts above, the Sounders didn’t play that poorly against LAFC or Orlando, but there’s a pretty noticeable drop off in attacking output from the 60th minute or so in both games.

A worrying trend that’s also developed is that around the same time as the Sounders stop attacking in the second half, there has been an uptick in the opponent’s attack patterns. Both LAFC and Orlando created their best chances in this portion of the game.

Given the state of the roster, Seattle doesn’t have a lot of options for changing the match from the bench unless significant changes are made to the starting XI. If this trend is to continue, you’d obviously want to see the Sounders finish a few of their earlier chances to create a cushion.

How’s the West looking?

In so few words: Not great. Those of us who spend our days reading Sounder at Heart and tweeting about the Sounders are obviously concerned about all things Seattle. However, that creates a bit of a false sense of doom and gloom. I’ll be the first person to tell you how poorly I think the Sounders are playing, but when you pick your head up and look around you’ll quickly realize things aren’t exactly roses and cupcakes for the other teams in the West.

Without getting too deep into it, LAFC barely beat a depleted Sounders team at home and got waxed by the Vancouver Whitecaps. St. Louis is still missing their two best players for weeks, lost at home to Real Salt Lake, and squeaked by San Jose. The Houston Dynamo, who might be the hottest team in the league right now, got destroyed by Austin. So, while the Sounders aren’t winning a but of games right now... apparently nobody in the West is either.

Something’s gotta give, right?

Maybe? Probably? Did someone open a portal to hell that needs to be closed? Likely. Okay, the Sounders have four games left until the uncharted territory of the Leagues Cup. Houston (H), Vancouver (A), San Jose (A), and Dallas (H). Even with the current roster situation being what it is, Seattle needs to find a way to tread water and pick up a couple of wins through the next four matches. Each team is dealing with similar absences and can be beat. Yeimar Gomez Andrade told media after the Orlando draw that the players “aren’t frustrated, I’d say we’re impatient.” Will that impatience be the turning point they need? We’ll see.