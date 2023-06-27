Major Link Soccer: Bob Bradley dismissed from Toronto

Puget Sound

Sofia Huerta took the most difficult road, and on Wednesday she made a little history and got closer to her childhood dream. Six years after switching national team allegiances from her father’s Mexico to her and her mother’s United States, Huerta was picked for the U.S. national team’s roster for the Women’s World Cup. Sofia Huerta proves switch to U.S. was worth it - Our Esquina

It is only his second full season in MLS, but Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas is already acting like a veteran. USMNT prospect Obed Vargas: Youngest player in Sounders’ history is looking for another record | Transfermarkt

Learn more about the South Sound’s soccer headquarters. Running a Small Biz in Tacoma Series, Part 1 — Russ Heaton, Doyles Public House — #195 – Nerd Farmer Podcast

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Bye, Bob. Toronto FC part ways with head coach Bob Bradley after 3 wins in 20 games – Waking The Red

According to a new report, MLS and Apple are about to close in on an important marker on the road to Season Pass success. MLS nearing Apple’s subscription threshold to share revenue, per report

Whether it’s adding new players or keeping current ones, every team has an item on the checklist this summer. MLS transfer outlook: What all 29 teams need to do when the window opens in July - The Athletic

Sigurdsson has been without a club since departing Everton in the summer of 2022 following the expiry of his contract. D.C. United in talks to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson - The Athletic

Hartford Athletic relieves Head Coach Tab Ramos of duties

How did it go wrong for the big-name coach in Connecticut? Where Tab Ramos failed and what comes next for Hartford

NWSL / women’s club soccer

With the rapid rise of women’s soccer, Y. Michele Kang, the owner of the Washington Spirit, is in the vanguard of transforming ownership and management worldwide. Washington Spirit’s Michele Kang Wants to Take Women’s Soccer Clubs Global - The New York Times

Washington Spirit owner and pending Lyon owner Michele Kang lays out her vision for a global women’s football brand. After buying into Lyon, Washington Spirit, Michele Kang charts a new course for women’s soccer - ESPN

Qualified investors were already “knocking on our door,” according to Jessica Berman, when she became commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League in March 2022. An expansion process soon started, with 82 candidates winnowed to two — Bay Area and Salt Lake City — that are set to join the league’s current dozen teams next season. Q&A: NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman on possible expansion to Boston, league success, and more | MSN

Bubble machines blow into action after San Diego Wave goals, while a menagerie of inflatable creatures — a hippo in a pink tutu, a red-crowned rooster, and two sharks — bop spastically in the Sirens supporters’ section at Snapdragon Stadium. Where is the NWSL successful? What could Boston learn from those cities?

After exploring some of the factors that increase the risk of ACL injuries, now we look at what doctors recommend to do to prevent them from occurring in the first place. The ACL Crisis in Women’s Soccer Part 2: Prevention

Francesca Whitfield has told the first Women’s Football Summit that financial rules must be tightened to improve competitiveness. Manchester United call for European-wide hard salary cap in women’s game | The Guardian

International soccer

Both of Canada’s senior national teams may not play in international windows this fall and the organization may need to contemplate filing for bankruptcy protection. Interim general secretary Jason deVos paints grim picture of Canada Soccer’s finances | TSN

The Jamaican Women’s National Team have made significant strides in women’s soccer, including qualifying for the 2019 & 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, making them the first Caribbean nation to achieve this feat. However, their journey has been marred by financial difficulties and a lack of support from the Jamaican Football Federation. Jamaican Women’s National Team Faces Financial Challenges | W SportsXchange

World men’s club soccer

Big money just keeps pouring into the game. Why Saudi Arabia Is Investing Hundreds of Millions of Dollars in Soccer - Bloomberg

Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Crystal Palace manager next season and will sign a new deal when he returns from holiday. Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Crystal Palace boss next season - BBC Sport

Manchester City are working to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol - but the German club will demand at least 100m euros for the Croat. Josko Gvardiol: RB Leipzig want at least 100m euros for Man City target - BBC Sport

Luka Modric signs a new one-year deal which will keep him at Real Madrid until the summer of 2024. Luka Modric: Croatia midfielder signs new one-year deal at Real Madrid - BBC Sport

Manchester City stepped up their attempt to beat Arsenal to the signing of Declan Rice by making their first bid for the West Ham midfielder. Manchester City bid to beat Arsenal to signing of Declan Rice after first offer | The Guardian

Manchester United fans are planning to protest at Old Trafford on Tuesday as frustration grows over uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership. Man Utd fans plan protest against Glazers at new kit launch - ESPN

Other sports

After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in $218 million deal

9:00 AM: Netherlands vs. Georgia (U-21 men’s Euro) — Paramount+ / Golazo

9:00 AM: Portugal vs. Belgium (U-21 men’s Euro) — CBSSN / Paramount+

11:45 AM: Croatia vs. Romania (U-21 men’s Euro) — Paramount+ / Golazo

11:45 AM: Spain vs. Ukraine (U-21 men’s Euro) — CBSSN / Paramount+

4:00 PM: Canada vs. Guadeloupe (Gold Cup) — FS1 / TUDN

5:45 PM: Guatemala vs. Cuba (Gold Cup) — FS1 / TUDN