Jordan Morris voted in 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Jordan Morris has been voted into the MLS All-Star Game, the only Seattle Sounders player named to the 26-player roster. The game will be played on July 19 against Arsenal at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. The game comes just three days before the Sounders begin their Leagues Cup campaign with a match against Real Salt Lake on July 22.

Morris is currently tied for sixth in MLS with nine goals. He’s also fifth in MLS with .55 xG per 90.

Morris was among the 12 players voted into the game through a combination of fan, player and media voting. An additional 12 players were named to the team by head coach Wayne Rooney and the final two spots were selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

This is the second straight year that Morris has made the All-Star Game. He was joined by Raúl Ruidíaz last season. He is the ninth player in Sounders history to be named to at least two All-Star teams. Osvaldo Alonso (4) and Kasey Keller (3) are the only Sounders players to make it more times.

The 2023 MLS All-Star roster by position and selection mechanism:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC / Voted In), Tyler Miller (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution / Coach’s Selection)

DEFENDERS (7): Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC / Voted In), Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC / Coach’s Selection), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Tim Parker (St. Louis CITY SC / Coach’s Selection), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls / Coach’s Selection), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati / Voted In), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United / Voted In), Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal / Commissioner’s Selection), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC / Coach’s Selection), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union / Coach’s Selection), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew / Voted In), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC / Voted In), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy / Coach’s Selection), Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (7): Christian Benteke (D.C. United / Coach’s Selection), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes / Coach’s Selection), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas / Voted In), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United / Coach’s Selection), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire FC / Commissioner’s Selection), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC / Voted In)