Xavier Arreaga out 8-10 weeks with leg injury

TUKWILA, Wash. — Any hope of Xavier Arreaga salvaging his disappointing 2023 season just got a bit slimmer. While on international duty last week, Arreaga suffered a muscle injury. As a result, he was sent home early, but there was some hope that he might only miss a few weeks.

On Tuesday, Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer revealed that the injury was a bit more serious as he strained both his quadriceps and a tendon in his leg. As a result, he’ll miss at least 8-10 weeks.

Not only does the injury rob the Sounders of their most experienced backup centerback during a period of fixture congestion, it also all but removes any possibility of Arreaga being traded as his recovery timeline is well beyond the close of the secondary transfer window on Aug. 5. If the Sounders are to make any significant moves during the transfer window, they will almost certainly need to move a senior roster player and Arreaga’s $750,000 salary seemingly represented their best option.

A starter throughout most of his previous four seasons with the Sounders, Arreaga has been limited to just two starts and 232 minutes in MLS play this season.

Raúl Ruidíaz returns

Raúl Ruidíaz was a full participant and will be eligible for selection for Saturday’s match against the Houston Dynamo after missing the most recent game and training sessions while with his family following the unexpected passing of his father in Peru.

“It was a long trip, but he was back in town yesterday,” Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said. “We asked him how he’s doing. It’s a family matter and you try not to pry too hard. I know he appreciates the support from teammates.”

Jordan Morris update

When the Sounders were informed that Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan had been called into the USMNT for the Gold Cup, they made sure to point out to the federation that both players were only recently returned from injury absences.

It only took one game for that warning to be proved somewhat prescient. Morris came out of the Gold Cup opener against Jamaica after 55 minutes due to some discomfort in his knee. Schmetzer indicated that the injury isn’t believed to be serious, but Morris has missed the last two days of training and is at best questionable for Wednesday’s match against Saint Kitts and Nevis.

“He’s staying there which is an indication that things are still okay,” Schmetzer said. “We’ve been in contact with him and if there’s anything more serious, we’ll let you know.”