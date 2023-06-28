Major Link Soccer: Toronto FC let Bob Bradley go

Seattle

Brazil, ranked No. 8 in the world, is set to play a friendly match against Chile before departing for the World Cup. The match will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 6:30 a.m. PT at the BRB Mane Garrincha Arena in Brazil. After the match, the team will depart for the World Cup. OL Reign Midfielder Angelina Named as Alternate on Brazil Roster for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup — OL Reign

After earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Austin FC II, Tacoma Defiance has earned the MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchday 14. MLS NEXT Pro Team of Matchday 14: Tacoma Defiance | MLSNEXTPro.com

Tacoma Summer plan to keep teens safe begins Monday night – KIRO 7 News Seattle

MLS

Poor results, underachieving superstars, a costly generation gap in the roster, widespread rumors of infighting and discontent, and now a midseason parting with the head coach and sporting director. Toronto FC set course after Bob Bradley era: "It's not what we envisioned" | MLSSoccer.com

As always, the MLS All-Star roster is stacked with talent from every nook and cranny of the league. And, as is tradition, there are more attacking midfielders in the team than a coach could ever fit on the field at any one time. MLS All-Stars XI: Who should Wayne Rooney pick to start vs. Arsenal? | MLSSoccer.com

What a week in MLS. The Red Bulls beat Atlanta United, NYCFC earned a draw and Montréal won at home. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Austin, Chicago & Vancouver get summer surge | MLSSoccer.com

Pukki will be available to play for the Loons on July 5, when the next MLS transfer window opens. Minnesota United adds striker Teemu Pukki, Finland's all-time leading scorer

NWSL

The World Cup break isn’t quite here yet, but for this NWSL season, it feels like we’ve hit an inflection point. NWSL Take-Off: Thorns vs. Spirit, playoff race already here | Pro Soccer Wire

Sarah Gorden learned patience and persevered through her ACL injury and recovery last year. This year, she’s a mainstay for Angel City. After missing a year, Sarah Gorden is once again impossible to get off the pitch – Equalizer Soccer

USA

The USMNT hope to get into the win column. USA vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, 2023 Gold Cup: What to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

Lavelle and Rapinoe, who each scored in the 2019 final against the Netherlands, have been nursing knee and calf injuries, respectively. USWNT'S Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle address injury concerns - The Washington Post

The Americans are huge favorites in their opening game against Vietnam on July 22. For the US women’s soccer team, a World Cup three-peat requires combating complacency - The Boston Globe

Women’s sports are seeing a growth in viewership, radically changing the investment landscape for partners ready to spend on opportunities in the NWSL and WNBA. Women’s sports is experiencing an investment boom

“I’m just trying to make it not as tough for the next generation,” says a basketball superstar on this list, along with executives with a Major League Baseball team and CBS, an NFL player and soccer legends. Billie Jean King, Ilana Kloss top Outsports Power 100 people in sports - Outsports

Stolen trailer held everything an amateur soccer club needed for its games. They hope to play Wednesday night, with help from their fans. Fans to the rescue as thieves strike Minneapolis City soccer club

Jon Champion is moving to NBC Sports to join Peter Drury for the US TV network’s coverage of the Premier League. Jon Champion joins NBC's Premier League coverage - World Soccer Talk

World

A shock 93rd-minute leveler from Guadeloupe forced Canada to settle for a 2-2 draw in their Concacaf Gold Cup Group D opener at Toronto FC’s BMO Field on Tuesday. Canada settle for Gold Cup draw as Guadeloupe snatch last-gasp equalizer | MLSSoccer.com

Barbra Banda will be allowed to captain Zambia in its Women’s World Cup debut and continue a promising soccer career that was thrown in doubt when she was excluded from last year’s African championship in a sex eligibility case mishandled by authorities. A player’s mistreatment exposes flawed sex eligibility rules used by FIFA at Women’s World Cup

For fans lucky enough to score tickets to the Women’s World Cup, the Guardian has pored over the extensive terms and conditions so you don’t have to. Fifa Women’s World Cup rules for fans: leave your ladders, frisbees and politics at home | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Brazil forward Marta is set to play at her sixth World Cup after being named in Pia Sundhage’s squad for the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. Marta named to Brazil Women’s World Cup squad for sixth time - ESPN

More than 80% of female players at top European clubs have suffered regular discomfort because of their football boots, according to new research. Football boot issues reported by 82% of female players - BBC Sport

There is so much to look forward to about this summer’s World Cup, and here at The Equalizer, we will be covering that in depth. Equally, though, there are many players to honor from tournaments past. In this series, we attempt to do that. Top 50 legends of the Women’s World Cup: Nos. 40-31 – Equalizer Soccer

Italian football had an intense day on Tuesday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Sports Minister Andrea Abodi signed a declaration of intent to put an end to anti-Semitic. Serie A: Italy bans wearing the No.88 to fight anti-Semitism | Marca

Italy bans players from wearing the number 88 as part of an initiative aimed at fighting anti-Semitism in football across the country. Italian FA bans number 88 on players’ shirts as part of anti-Semitism initiative - BBC Sport

Manchester United have projected £640m revenue this financial year as the takeover saga rumbles on, leading to fresh fan unrest. Manchester United set for record annual revenue as fans mount Glazers protest | Manchester United | The Guardian

The 30-year-old central defender moves to the Women’s Super League after two years in France with Paris Saint-Germain. ‘I can’t wait’: Sweden’s Ilestedt becomes Arsenal Women’s first summer signing | Arsenal Women | The Guardian

Harry Kane has been told by Tottenham Hotspur that he is not available for transfer this summer, sources have told ESPN. Kane unavailable for transfer amid Bayern interest - sources - ESPN

Failure to find a television home for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup could all but scuttle the sport’s hopes of mainstream acceptance in the country. Broadcaster standoff shows fragile state of Japanese women’s soccer | The Japan Times

Rapper Stormzy has teamed up with Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha to buy ninth-tier English soccer side Croydon Athletic, the club said on Tuesday. Rapper Stormzy, Crystal Palace's Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic - ESPN

West Ham reject a bid of £90m from Treble winners Manchester City for captain Declan Rice. Declan Rice: West Ham reject Manchester City's £90m bid for captain - BBC Sport

Italian World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo is appointed manager of Serie B side Sampdoria. Andrea Pirlo: Former Juventus manager appointed Sampdoria boss - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

9:00 AM - England U21 vs Germany U21 - UEFA Euro U-21 - CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

9:00 AM - Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21 - UEFA Euro U-21 - CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+

11:45 AM - Switzerland U21 vs France U21 - UEFA Euro U-21 - CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

11:45 AM - Italy U21 vs Norway U21 - UEFA Euro U-21 - CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount+

4:00 PM - Orlando Pride vs NJ/NY Gotham FC - NWSL - Paramount+

4:00 PM - Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago - Gold Cup - FS1, TUDN, UniMas

4:00 PM - Orlando City B vs Philadelphia Union II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming

7:00 PM - St. Kitts and Nevis vs USA - Gold Cup - FS1, TUDN, UniMas

7:00 PM - Oakland Roots vs Rio Grande Valley - USL Championship - ESPN+

7:30 PM - Angel City vs San Diego Wave - NWSL - CBS Sports Network

7:30 PM - Portland Thorns vs OL Reign - NWSL - Paramount+