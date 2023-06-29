Major Link Soccer: Inter Miami appoints Tata Martino as head coach

Seattle

Bethany Balcer’s story is well-woven into NWSL history, but her next act with OL Reign might be even more impressive. How Bethany Balcer became the NWSL's most unorthodox star | JWS

Revamped Leagues Cup competition offers chance at trophy, evolution of North American soccer. Leagues Cup presents exciting growth opportunity for Sounders | Seattle Sounders

It’s 7:30 a.m., nearly three hours before OL Reign’s morning training session is scheduled to begin at Starfire Sports Complex. The morning is still crisp as goalkeeper coach Ljupco “Raki” Kmetovski is one of the first to arrive to the facility. Immediately, he begins to gather gear from the equipment room to place around the practice field, which is still a little wet from the light Seattle showers that rolled through the night before. Ljupco "Raki" Kmetovski: The Coach Behind OL Reign’s Goalkeeper Corps — OL Reign

Megan Rapinoe’s role is changing as the United States prepares for the Women’s World Cup. Megan Rapinoe's role is evolving as the US prepares for a title defense at the Women's World Cup | AP News

The World Cup will be a transformational moment for women’s sport, U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe said on Tuesday, four years after a bitter pay dispute between her team and federation hung over their successful 2019 campaign. World Cup presents 'paradigm shift' in women's game, says Rapinoe | Reuters

Pelluer, a standout linebacker at Washington State from 1977-80 and a patriarch of one of the most recognizable football families in state history, died late Monday at age 64. Scott Pelluer, standout linebacker at Washington State and in NFL, dies at 64 | The Seattle Times

MLS

The MLS All-Star Game – and really any All-Star game for that matter – is all about fun. Who missed the cut? 2023 MLS All-Star snubs | MLSSoccer.com

Inter Miami CF have named Gerardo “Tata” Martino as their head coach, the club announced Wednesday. Tata Martino named Inter Miami CF head coach | MLSSoccer.com

When it comes to Major League Soccer’s ongoing run at the Landon Donovan MVP award, the current state of things looks like this: it’s Hany Mukhtar and everyone else. Steve Davis: A case for Jesús Ferreira in the MVP conversation | FC Dallas

The top American MLS Academies based on talent identification, player recruiting, player retainment, player development and pathway opportunity. MLS Academy Rankings

Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has acquired Ivorian midfielder Ousmane Doumbia (pronounced: OOS-mahn DOOM-bee-ah) as a Designated Player on loan from FC Lugano for the remainder of the season with an option to purchase. Chicago Fire FC Acquire Midfielder Ousmane Doumbia as Designated Player | Chicago Fire FC

NWSL

Jakobsson spoke to The Equalizer about her move to the Wave and playing in her fourth World Cup. After 15 years as a pro, Sofia Jakobsson’s love for the sport endures – Equalizer Soccer

NWSL stars Michelle Cooper and Alyssa Thompson both tried the miracle cramp cure drink Hotshot, which they said tastes disgusting. NWSL stars Cooper and Thompson say Hotshot is disgusting | Pro Soccer Wire

NWSL expansion teams Bay FC and Utah Royals FC have sorted the asset selection order for 2024, determining who gets first pick in the expansion and college drafts. NWSL expansion: Bay FC, Utah Royals sort asset order | Pro Soccer Wire

The Houston Dash have signed Brazilian Women’s National Team midfielder and 2023 Italian Serie A Champion, Andressa Alves, the team announced today. Alves is signed through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. Houston Dash Sign Brazilian Women’s National Team Midfielder Andressa Alves | Houston Dynamo

Today, Angel City announced that the team has signed defenders Elizabeth Eddy and Kelsey Hill as National Team Replacement Players (NTRP) ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Angel City Signs Elizabeth Eddy and Kelsey Hill as National Team Replacement Players

Forward Mariana Speckmaier and defender Jordan Thompson join the active roster for summer window. Washington Spirit Signs Two National Team Replacement Players » Washington Spirit

The latest chapter in Farrelly’s incredible return to soccer will be the world’s biggest stage. She and Sheva will try to help the Irish upset star-studded Australia, Canada and Nigeria this summer. Sinead Farrelly in Ireland World Cup squad for Australia-New Zealand 2023 with Marissa Sheva

There’s another high-profile Brazilian playmaker in the NWSL, but where will she lineup in a Dash team already loaded with attacking players? Where does new Dash signing Andressa Alves fit in Houston? | The Striker

USA

Who is the next USWNT captain? Could Crystal Dunn see time in midfield? USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski addressed these questions and more. World Cup notes: USWNT faces 'one of hardest' groups, Andonovski says

Dunn has done everything needed to be the captain for this tournament. Crystal Dunn should be USWNT captain as they seek Women's World Cup three-peat in Becky Sauerbrunn's absence - CBSSports.com

The USWNT will be honored for its courage in the equal pay fight with the Arthur Ashe Award during the ESPYS ceremony on July 12. USWNT to receive Arthur Ashe Award at ESPYS for equal pay fight - ESPN

Sofia Huerta and Ashley Sanchez, who are poised to be the only two Mexican Americans to represent the U.S. at the World Cup. USWNT's Sofia Huerta, Ashley Sanchez: Am I Mexican enough? | My New Favorite Futbolista | NBC Sports - YouTube

The U.S. women’s national soccer team will be given the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY Awards in July. US women's national soccer team set to receive Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs - Good Morning America

Trinity Rodman was the youngest NWSL player drafted and the first to sign a $1 million contract. Now, she’s going for World Cup history with the USWNT. Trinity Rodman made NWSL history. Next up, World Cup history with U.S.

The Americans are vying to win their third consecutive World Cup title, but will the 14 first-time participants on the roster be a detriment heading into next month’s tournament? USWNT World Cup roster features a lot of new faces, but goal remains the same

United States forward Timothy Weah has arrived in Turin, Juventus said on Wednesday, ahead of the player’s move to the Serie A club from Ligue 1 side Lille. USA forward Tim Weah arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move - ESPN

The US men’s national team rolled to a 6-0 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday evening at St. Louis CITY SC’s CITYPARK, a result that leaves them atop Group A through two matchdays in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. USMNT get Gold Cup breathing room by dominating St. Kitts and Nevis | MLSSoccer.com

The Future of Football Manager | Football Manager 2023

Women’s teams are set to feature in the Football Manager video game series for the first time in the franchise’s history. Football Manager: Women’s teams to feature in video game series for first time - BBC Sport

World

There is so much to look forward to about this summer’s World Cup, and here at The Equalizer, we will be covering that in depth. Equally, though, there are so many players to honor from tournaments past. In this series, we attempt to do just that. Top 50 legends of the Women’s World Cup: Nos. 30-21 – Equalizer Soccer

Uefa has confirmed a transfer fee can only be spread across a maximum of five years of a player’s initial contract. Uefa changes rules on long-term contracts with transfer fee spread across a maximum of five years - BBC Sport

Kaizer Chiefs, the most popular football club in South Africa despite eight seasons without a trophy, sprang a surprise on Wednesday by appointing local Molefi Ntseki as coach.”We would like to congratulate coach Ntseki and thank him for accepting this huge responsibility,” Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung told the club website. Success-starved Kaizer Chiefs make surprise choice as coach

Alessia Russo has spoken of relief at joining up with England for the World Cup after a ‘tough’ period of focus on her club future. Alessia Russo savours England duty after ‘tough’ spotlight on club future | England women's football team | The Guardian

The Lioness - subject of a world record-breaking transfer fee this year - talks solidarity within the women’s game + prioritising ’strong’ over ‘skinny’. Alessia Russo is Women’s Health’s new cover star

Canada will be one of the teams to beat at the Women’s World Cup after winning a gold medal two years ago at the Tokyo Olympics. Olympic champion Canada heads to the Women's World Cup with unsettled contract back home | AP News

What’s on TV?

4:45 PM - Qatar vs Honduras - CONCACAF Gold Cup - FS1, TUDN, Univision

7:00 PM - Haiti vs Mexico - CONCACAF Gold Cup - FS1, TUDN, Univision

7:00 PM - San Jose Earthquakes II vs LA Galaxy II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming