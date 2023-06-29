Seattle had another soccer game this last weekend and it was more of the same. A quality start, some big chances that (barely) didn’t amount to anything, followed by a massive lull and holding on late just to rescue a point. A traveling Orlando side managed to earn a 0-0 draw that was both a strong result and possibly a letdown to the away side. The good news was that the Sounders registered their 10th shutout on the year, as the defense remains as good as it’s ever been results-wise. The bad news is that once again Seattle managed but a single shot after 58 minutes (their whopping third in the last three matches). The team just fell off a cliff and presented viewers with some of the most boring, nearly-losing soccer they may ever see.

Goalkeeper

Stefan Frei – 7 (MOTM) | Community – 6.9

Frei got another shutout, which is something at least. He had three big saves, coming up big when needed to support a defense that was stout for the majority of the match.

One thing I liked: Big saves in the 35th and 66th were the difference in this game, earning Seattle a shutout with massive individual effort.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 76th minute Frei pushed a cross directly into the middle of the box, a habit that got him in trouble earlier in the season but was luckily it was not returned to the net behind him.

Going forward: The defense is bending and rarely breaking and it’s definitely not their fault the team looks so mundane.

Defense

Nouhou – 7 | Community – 7.0 (MOTM)

Nouhou has quietly had a tremendous season, and against Orlando he was awesome. Getting the third most touches on the team with 63, he converted 85 percent of his passes, and filled up the statsheet defensively: multiple tackles, interceptions, and a massive six clearances.

One thing I liked: Seattle isn’t asking Nouhou to create, but he is finding spots to support the offense. A few moments included a great second minute ball to release Léo Chú, and winning a 75th minute corner via some much needed offensive intensity.

One thing I didn’t like: Defensively, in the 66th minute a lagging Chú meant Nouhou was defending two and instead of committing he was caught in no man’s land, allowing a dangerous cross to be sent in.

Going forward: Nouhou seems to have an excellent understanding of the offensive needs from his position and is playing so wonderfully within himself that it’s almost a surprise when he doesn’t make the best play. His defense is again outstanding.

Jackson Ragen – 6 | Community – 6.2

Ragen had an average match, doing some good things but having a number of mistakes that Seattle was lucky weren’t penalized. He led the team with seven clearances.

One thing I liked: In the 52nd minute, Ragen completely stood up Duncan McGuire in a 1-v-1 isolation. His tremendous defending earned Seattle a goal kick.

One thing I didn’t like: Jackson was caught up too far in the 65th and was too slow to recover as Orlando got numbers behind him, and Ragen was beaten in behind again for a big chance in the 89th.

Going forward: Ragen hasn’t been able to display his great passing as much lately, and some teams have victimized his speed and aggressiveness, but at the end of the day the shutouts tell the story.

Yeimar – 7 | Community – 6.5

Yeimar did a bit of everything against Orlando, doing his best to help the team on both sides of the ball. Not only did he have three tackles, three clearances, an interception, and a blocked shot defensively, he added a shot and a key pass at the opposite end of the field.

One thing I liked: Every game this guy is putting out fires effortlessly. A 44th minute interception looked like a simple thing as Yeimar stepped up, but it both denied a big chance the other way and immediately moved the ball forward for Seattle.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 45th minute, Yeimar jumped for a flying kick/clearance idea that failed miserably and allowed Orlando in behind for a big opportunity.

Going forward: Yeimar has been a standout defender for Seattle in 2023 no matter who is next to him.

Cody Baker – 5 | Community – 5.8 (off 70’ for RBW)

Baker got another start on the right with Alex Roldan away, and was solid but boring. With 40 touches, he wasn’t an active part of the buildup, but his defense was strong (two tackles, two clearances). He has smart adaptability with the moving parts around him, but when presented with offensive opportunity was not prepared.

One thing I liked: In the 61st minute, Baker took a tactical yellow card, and we have all seen that not happen on numerous occasions and the opponent immediately scoring. Smart move.

One thing I didn’t like: With only 68 percent passing, Cody really struggled to bring anything coherent from the right, and there was plenty of opportunity as Nico Lodeiro abdicated the area constantly. Seattle found him in space only to have the wrong choices and poor execution.

Going forward: Baker is a wonderful addition to the team, but this performance won’t make anyone forget what Alex brings offensively to that wing.

Defensive Midfield

João Paulo – 7 | Community – 6.8

JP continues to be an impressive midfield force. A tackle, four interceptions, and 80 percent passing highlighted a busy evening as he had the most touches on the field. Time and again he maintained the central shape on his own, covering massive amounts of real estate in the middle.

One thing I liked: João does everything, and he was brilliant at sweeping in front of the defenders before also popping up on the offensive end. He added two shots and two key passes to a busy possession match.

One thing I didn’t like: A bad turnover in the middle in the 16th minute was nearly a disaster as there was no clone of him to clean up his own mistake.

Going forward: Asking JP to do everything isn’t a terrible idea, but it sure shouldn’t be necessary.

Obed Vargas – 5 | Community – 5.4 (off 82’ for Montero)

Obed got another start and somehow 82 minutes. He had 32 touches and 79 percent passing. Once again paired with JP centrally, Vargas played mostly safe, central passes and did a better job staying connected to teammates in the middle.

One thing I liked: Apparently he had two tackles and an interception, which is an improvement.

One thing I didn’t like: Obed didn’t connect anything forward, with a number of memorable turnovers in bad positions and a 37th minute give and go where he gave … and didn’t go.

Going forward: Vargas continues to start and earn praise from the coaches. It’s hard to explain.

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 6 | Community – 6.2

Chú again was the focus of much of the offensive thrust for Seattle, pushing high on the left and looking to cross from the end line. He was very active early before fading late. He had plenty of touches (56) and led the team with three key passes.

One thing I liked: Chú had a good start, with a second minute cross for early offense. He followed this up with finding Nico in the 38th and Albert Rusnák in the 49th for two more nice chances.

One thing I didn’t like: When not going at people on the run, Chú has struggled to find other opportunities. He missed crosses and the runs of teammates too often.

Going forward: Asking Léo Chú to be the entire offense for the team may be a bit much.

Albert Rusnák – 7 | Community – 6.3

Albert did nearly everything right, as once again he played centrally as the nominal ten. His offensive creation stats were excellent, as he turned 45 touches into consistent impact. Rusnák completed a ridiculous 96 percent of his passes, had four shots, and created two key passes.

One thing I liked: Albert in the middle of the attack is working. He put Héber in immediately with a perfectly weighted pass. He dribbled through the defense in the 49th and found Héber again. Five minutes later he turned in traffic expertly and found Baker alone on the wing.

One thing I didn’t like: Lodeiro kept crowding the middle and Rusnák was forced to move around a LOT to try to compensate for the poor spacing. An awful 85th minute pass centrally nearly created a goal the opposite way.

Going forward: Rusnák has shown to be a quality option centrally but many of the other parts are not clicking, and he is being forced to compensate.

Nico Lodeiro –5 | Community – 5.0

Lodeiro started on the right and played there a bit, before drifting centrally and left and then fading from the match completely. He had three shots and a key pass as some small errors stopped him from having a very nice outing.

One thing I liked: Nico is so close to making it happen offensively, hitting the post twice. Whether it’s him fading or bad luck, Lodeiro was inches from changing the entire narrative.

One thing I didn’t like: WTF was he doing in the 92nd minute throwing a ball at the opponent bench? So stupid. And unnecessary.

Going forward: Lodeiro was clearly frustrated at the end of the match. You know what? Me too.

Forward

Héber – 5 | Community – 4.7 (off 87’ for Teves)

Héber got another start and was productive while Seattle was creating. He was part of the buildup and made smart runs that produced plenty of opportunities. He co-led the team with four shots, added a key pass, and was a clean 93 percent passing.

One thing I liked: After a give-and-go with Rusnák, he found a first minute shot, forcing a save. He earned a foul with a great touch in the 28th, and in the 49th and 50th created — the first with a nifty backheel, and the second flicking in Lodeiro.

One thing I didn’t like: Like his teammates, Héber completely disappeared after the 55th minute or so, registering nothing notable whatsoever.

Going forward: Héber needs people to create or feed into him and while Seattle was doing that, he looked fine. When that stopped, he looked inconsequential.

Substitutes

Reed Baker-Whiting – 4 | Community – 4.9 (on 70’ for Baker)

Brought in to ostensibly take a more aggressive offensive approach to all the space Nico was abdicating on the right, Reed entered and tried to do that with little success. He only had 14 touches and created little, while being part of a defensive group that had a number of giant lapses.

One thing I liked: A nifty run forward and dribble in the 77th minute was at least an aggressive attempt that had been missing.

One thing I didn’t like: Trying to head the ball across in the 80th minute killed a good chance, and he completed a miserable 29 percent of his passes.

Going forward: RBW wasn’t the problem, but he wasn’t the answer either.

Fredy Montero – 5 | Community – 5.1 (on 82’ for Vargas)

Fredy entered to change the lineup formation a bit and slotted into the front to join the attack. He only had six touches but brought some energy and intensity that the rest of the team didn’t.

One thing I liked: A shot and a key pass in 10 minutes of work. His 87th minute effort created a chance from nothing.

One thing I didn’t like: Forcing a shot in the 91st minute reeked of desperation.

Going forward: Montero might not be amazing, but he continually brings intensity to matches continually stuck in the doldrums.

Dylan Teves – 5 | Community – 4.7 (on 87’ for Héber)

Teves came in late. He was a non factor.

One thing I liked: A 91st minute press from solo Dylan Teves forced a turnover, the first time the press looked coherent for half the match.

One thing I didn’t like: For all his five minutes of effort, Teves couldn’t get onto a 94th minute ball over the top.

Going forward: Hey, Teves exists. A cool month after giving massive effort to hold onto a result against NYRB, he found the field again.

Referee

Pierre-Luc Lauziere – 8 | Community – 5.2

This was a new referee for Seattle and he did a solid job in a very boring match that didn’t ask the referee to do anything drastic. With only 18 total fouls called, Pierre-Luc did a great job of allowing advantage and communicating with players instead of needing to rule by whistle or card.

One thing I liked: All three cards were on Sounders players and all were warranted. Although the Lodeiro card could easily have been red, I think the tenor of the match was very measured and it was justifiable and frankly surprising to see a referee size up a situation and make a conscious choice not to make a statement.

One thing I didn’t like: A number of small things added up, mostly giving advantage in odd ways (or not when maybe he should have). At times, he seemed most interested in making sure throw ins were taken within inches of the “proper” spot rather than calling fouls.

Going forward: Referees have been all over the ratings this year, but this guy seemed really solid and a (for now) welcome addition.

Orlando City SC MOTM

This particular pie chart looks about right for a team that got a 0-0 road draw. A bunch of guys did alright! Take your pick! Pedro Gallese happened to squeak past his teammates, thanks to his clean sheet via two saves and a big assist from the woodwork.

Next up: Houston is good enough to beat LAFC twice in a week but bad enough to lose to Austin 3-0. It may matter more which Dynamo team shows up than which Sounders side.