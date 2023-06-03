Sounders vs. Timbers, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

FULL-TIME: For the first time in the history of this rivalry, the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers played to a scoreless tie. Neither team generated much in terms of chances with the Sounders only taking four shots. Stefan Frei did pick up his 100th career shutout and his ninth of the season.

LINEUPS: The Sounders made five changes from their midweek game with Fredy Montero, Reed-Baker Whiting, Cody Baker, Yeimar Gomez-Andrade and João Paulo entering the lineup.

The Seattle Sounders’ season seems to be at a crossroads. While they remain in first place, that’s mostly due to having played more games than the teams chasing them in the standings. That’s also almost entirely on the strength of their hot start, as they’ve slipped to 3-5-1 in their past nine while also dropping 3 of 4 home games.

As has been the case for several weeks, their availability situation is a bit of a revolving door. Although João Paulo returns from suspension and Cristian Roldan is expected to be available off the bench, Alex Roldán is suspended and they’re still without the likes of Jordan Morris for at least another game.

The Timbers have their own availability issues as well, with Yimmi Chara the latest to go down. David Ayala, who started the previous game, is also out.

The Timbers, by the way, are riding a three-game winless run and are coming off a 4-1 loss to Sporting KC, albeit on a few more days of rest.

Notes

This will be the first part of a doubleheader with OL Reign, who take on the Portland Thorns at 5 PM. There will be a host of entertainment options between the two games.

The Timbers have won four straight meetings with the Sounders and are unbeaten in seven straight regular-season matches at Lumen Field.

The Sounders have lost 3 of 4 home games, their worst such run since 2016.

The Timbers have just 16 points through 15 matches, one more than they had at the same point last year.

The Sounders’ 23 shots against the Earthquakes on Wednesday was the most they’ve ever taken without scoring a goal.

Raúl Ruidíaz has 11 all-time goals against the Timbers, including one in their previous meeting. That’s the most of anyone in this rivalry.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Dobbelaere (right ankle sprain), Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol); Cody Baker (concussion protocol)

OUT: Jordan Morris (groin); Sota Kitahara (right quad strain); Obed Vargas (international duty); Alex Roldan (suspension); Danny Leyva (loan).

Portland

OUT: Felipe Mora (L knee), David Ayala (L knee), Eryk Williamson (R knee), Pablo Bonilla (R hamstring), Yimmi Chara (L hamstring)

Officials

REF: Allen Chapman: ARs: Cory Richardson, Jose Da Silva; 4th: Fotis Bazakos; VAR: Drew Fischer

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 1:55 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Jorge Perez-Navarro & Marcelo Balboa)

English TV: FOX (Tyler Terens & Devon Kerr)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson, Michelle Ludtka & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Yes

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

This is Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers; watch with us

