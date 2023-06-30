Major Link Soccer: Women’s World Cup preview season

There’s more Women’s World Cup prep down below, but let’s start off with an omnibus from some of my favorite writers.

How to love the 2023 Women’s World Cup

These are some of the most compelling stories heading into one of the world’s biggest sporting events.

MLS

How A Local Couple Used Their COVID Hobby to Remove Bees From Gillette Stadium

"When you get a phone call on the weekend, your first instinct is, ‘This can’t be good, right?’"

RSL sign Colombian midfielder Nelson Palacio | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Nelson Palacio joins RSL from Atlético Nacional

2023 MLS Power Rankings Averages: Week 18 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Sounders fall to 9th.

other men’s club soccer

Liga MX Apertura preview: How will Chivas, Club América fare? - ESPN

After a short break, Liga MX is back for the 2023 Apertura season! Will Tigres be able to hold onto their trophy or will Chivas get revenge?

The Oakland Roots And Soul: Purpose-Driven Soccer Clubs Committed To Positive Social Impact And Sustainability

The Roots and Soul are unique clubs in the American sports landscape.

Charleston Battery forward Tristan Trager receives DOD waiver to begin pro soccer career | Sports | postandcourier.com

Tristan Trager wasn’t sure that a professional soccer career was going to be an option for him.

Rising Stars Compete in Washington, D.C. for Second Annual MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate | MLSSoccer.com

44 of the best youth players across the U.S. and Canada will face off in an East vs. West format at the Naval Academy’s Glenn Warner Soccer Facility in Annapolis, Md. on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. ET

NWSL

Racing Louisville's Carson Pickett on inspiring others with limb difference

Racing Louisville FC defender Carson Pickett opens up about her career in the NWSL and being an advocate for those born with a limb difference.

North Carolina 1 Louisville 0 Post Match Thoughts — Fleur-de-lis FC

NWSL Power Rankings: Week 13 - by Phuoc Nguyen (Fook Win)

The last batch of games before WWC players played before heading off to international duty. We have a new, but familiar, team at #1.

other women’s club soccer

Chelsea sign Canada defender Ashley Lawrence from PSG - BBC Sport

Chelsea sign Canada defender Ashley Lawrence from Paris St-Germain on a three-year dela.

United States national teams

Horan says USWNT faces ‘most competitive World Cup’ ever

USWNT star Lindsey Horan discussed the upcoming World Cup and her new role as a leader on the team.

Lindsey Horan reflects on pro soccer journey ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup - NBC Sports

U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan, 29, did not take the traditional path to becoming a professional soccer player.

Lynn Williams: From ‘devastating’ 2019 snub to 2023 World Cup

Lynn Williams will be making her Women's World Cup debut this summer in Australia and New Zealand as one of the USWNT's top forwards.

other international soccer

FIFA banned the rainbow captain’s armband, instead replacing it with eight other options. Major outlets have conflicting takes on what that means.

FIFA opts out of rainbow armband for Women's World Cup - ESPN

FIFA has again opted out of using the rainbow armband for the 2023 Women's World Cup, instead choosing a multicolored design it says was influenced by the Pan-African flag and pansexual flag.

Women's World Cup 2023: Captains will wear armbands highlighting social issues - BBC Sport

Team captains at the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will be allowed to wear armbands highlighting social issues.

Fifa blocks rainbow armband and unveils Women’s World Cup alternatives | Women's World Cup | The Guardian

Fifa has confirmed that players in Australia and New Zealand will not be able to wear the rainbow armband, with eight alternative options instead

Women's World Cup 2023: What you need to know - JWS

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the tournament, which kicks off on July 20. Here's what to know as the USWNT aims for another title.

Women’s World Cup to introduce NFL-style VAR calls - sources - ESPN

Referees will explain VAR-influenced in-game decisions to crowds and television audiences at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, sources have told ESPN.

Puget Sound soccer

After years of sacrifices, Sofia Huerta is heading to the World Cup – Equalizer Soccer

“I’m really thankful that I decided to bet on myself”

Pac-12 Conference Names Meek and Powell 2022-23 Tom Hansen Medal Winners - University of Washington Athletics

The Official Athletics Site for the University of Washington. Watch game highlights of Washington Huskies games online, get tickets to Huskies athletic events, and shop for official Washington Huskies gear in the team store.

Dynamo 2sday: Dos suffer second straight home loss — Bayou City Soccer

Sounders v. Dynamo on Saturday. Defiance v. HD2 on Sunday.

Ballard FC Look to Get Back to Winning Ways on Nordic Night - Ballard FC

Roster Update: Mid-Season Signings and Departures - Ballard FC

What to watch this weekend

There’s some hugely popular matches available this weekend, and what’s on Golazo Network expands the availability of even more soccer.

Friday

5:30 pm PT — El Salvador men vs Costa Rica in the Gold Cup on FS1 and TUDN. Let’s watch some Alex Roldan at left back.

6:00 pm PT — Club América men vs Juárez in Liga MX play on Univision and TUDN. The start of the Liga MX season features one of the grandest clubs in the hemisphere on national broadcast TV.

7:00 pm PT — Ballard FC vs Capital in USL League Two play at Interbay Stadium and BallardFC.com. Check out Nordic Night and a few future pro soccer players.

Saturday

MLS has five matches for free on Apple TV from 1:30 pm PT to 7:30 pm PT.

12:30 pm PT — OL Reign vs Racing Louisville FC in NWSL action at Lumen Field and on Paramount+.

7:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs Houston Dynamo in MLS action at Lumen Field and on MLS Season Pass (paid).

Sunday

FOUR Gold Cup matches are the highlight.

1:00 pm PT — Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union in MLS play on FOX and Apple TV (free).

4:00 pm PT — USMNT vs Trinidad and Tobago in Gold Cup play on FOX, Univision and TUDN.

6:00 pm PT — Mexico men vs Qatar in Gold Cup play on FS1, Univision and TUDN

7:00 pm PT — Tacoma Defiance vs Houston Dynamo FC II in MLS Next Pro play at Starfire Sports and on MLS Season Pass (paid).

