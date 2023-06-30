Sounders well aware they must figure out scoring woes

SEATTLE — Mired in a stretch of just nine goals scored in 13 games, the Seattle Sounders have mostly resisted the temptation to implement dramatic change. The base formation and game model have mostly remained the same, often pointing to the underlying numbers as evidence that the tactics are mostly right.

That belief is further bolstered by their performance when most of their offensive stars are healthy and available. To that end, they’re hoping that the return of Raúl Ruidíaz will provide a lift.

“You have to keep going,” Sounders assistant coach Freddy Juarez said, noting that the coaches have tried to avoid talking specifically about the lack of scoring. “There are so many positives. We’re doing the hard part — the grind, keeping ourselves in games. Teams go through these moments, we’re getting pieces back.”

The Sounders have started every game this season in a nominal one-striker formation. They’ve done well enough to lead the league in expected goals, including an above-average mark of 1.33 per match during the current 13-game scoring slump. Recently, they’ve tried to push more numbers into the attack by giving one of their double-pivots and/or Nouhou more freedom to get forward.

But Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer understands as well as anyone that sooner or later he’ll need to try something different, perhaps even a two-striker set that has only been used rarely during his eight seasons in charge.

“We’ve been kicking things around,” Schmetzer said. “We’re going to try with this home match to stick with what we know. But time is ticking. If we can’t get a result in Vancouver then we might have to start talking about more serious changes.”

For all the frustration around the offense, though, there is a positive in how the Sounders have defended.

Only Nashville has allowed fewer than the Sounders’ 18 goals, and their 10 shutouts lead MLS. Stefan Frei is currently just two shutouts away from tying his career high with 14 games still let to play.

“Defenders are doing a good job of eliminating chances,” Frei said. “Players are buying in on getting shutouts. It’s a stat that’s always given to the goalkeeper but I always say there’s no way I can keep a shutout on my own. It’s nice when everyone is taking pride in that.”

Frei said he’s also doing his part to help raise the attackers’ confidence.

“I’m always trying to give pointers,” Frei said. “I’ve had young guys look at me strangely when I’m yelling at them and telling them to shoot. I’m looking at the bigger picture that when we find pockets, we work exceptionally hard to get ourselves in good positions, so I want them to pull the trigger and shoot.

“It sounds silly but you shoot nine times and maybe one goes in, but if you shoot zero times zero go in. You don’t have to be perfect, a goal doesn’t have to be perfect. A deflection, an own-goal, a keeper mistake, they all count the same. So try to be less perfect.”