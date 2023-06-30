Sounders v. Houston Dynamo: Three Questions

Saturday night’s match hasn’t entered functional must-win territory yet, but the vibes are off in Seattle. Fans want to see goals at home, and it’s been a month since they’ve seen a single home goal and nearly two months since they saw more than one.

Coming to town are the Houston Dynamo, a team with a single road win this year and who has yet to beat the Seattle Sounders in Seattle during the regular season. The Sounders are 16-6-7, +17 in MLS regular and postseason play against Houston.

The Dynamo currently sit 4th in the West at 8-8-3, -1. Seattle is 3rd in the West, 8-7-5, +6. This may be a match to see what the break point is between good teams and decent teams when the playoffs come. You can watch it at Lumen Field or on MLS Season Pass (paid) at 7:39 pm PT Saturday, July 1st.

For Bayou City Soccer, Dustyn answers Three Questions.

SaH: Houston has surged up the standings in the second quarter of the season. What’s going right, or is it really just a matter of stringing together performances at the right time?

BCS: They are really beginning to play Ben Olsen’s style and tactics and are really finding what works. Olsen has a pretty unique tactical setup, as fans who have watched MLS for years know. Olsen sets up the team defense first. The Dynamo have essentially played with four center backs most of this season with Daniel Steres and Micael getting time as the “fullbacks” and Franco Escobar, a very defensive-minded right back who has also played some centerback in his career. Olsen wants his wingers to have a lot of defensive responsibility as well, and they’ll look to counter when they win the ball with what can turn into a back 6 or 7 at times. It has taken the team some time to really grasp that and begin to do it well. But now, they are very bought in and you can tell how much they love playing for Olsen. Now it’s just a matter of stringing together those types of performances week in and week out.

SaH: Dynamo are the worst team in the West while on the road. Is there a specific player who needs to perform better outside of Houston?

BCS: It feels like the same song and dance for the Dynamo every season, good at home and dreadful on the road. They need to be better as a whole and they showed signs of that in the win at LAFC, their first road win of the season. Individually, they need to be better on attack and creating chances. That would more than likely start with Amine Bassi. The Moroccan has been a spark plug for this team ever since he was moved into a more central number 10 role. If he can pull the strings and also create chances for himself, the Dynamo are a very good team.

SaH: What’s the secret to Héctor Herrera acting like he found the fountain of youth? How is Ben Olsen using him?

BCS: Herrera really has been a revelation this season. A lot of it is the role Olsen has used him in. He’s playing much more as a number 8 than a number 6. That is mainly because of Artur, who the Dynamo signed this offseason. Artur does the defensive dirty work, allowing Herrera the freedom to roam more in the middle of the field, with his elite ability to link up to the attack and pick out passes. With Herrera having the freedom to get forward and not just have to be defensive, the Dynamo offense is exponentially better.

