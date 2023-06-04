Sounders vs. Timbers: Highlights, stats and quotes

In what will almost surely go down as one of the least exciting matches in the history of this rivalry, the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday. Neither team generated much danger, which was reflected in them combined for about .60 expected goals. Stefan Frei picked up his league-leading ninth shutout of the season and his 100th of his career in the process.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – Portland Timbers 0
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistants: Cory Richardson, Jose Da Silva
Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos
VAR: Drew Fischer
Attendance: 42,054
Weather: 67 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
None
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
POR – Diego Chara (caution) 7’
POR – Claudio Bravo (caution) 70’
POR – Cristhian Paredes (caution) 79’
SEA – Jackson Ragen (caution) 90’+2’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cody Baker, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnák, Reed Baker-Whiting (Cristian Roldan 57’), Nico Lodeiro (Héber 87’), Léo Chú; Fredy Montero (Raúl Ruidíaz 57’)
Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Xavier Arreaga, Kelyn Rowe, Josh Atencio, Dylan Teves, Travian Sousa*
*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement
Total shots: 4
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 10
Offside: 2
Corner-Kicks: 5
Saves: 2
Portland Timbers – Alijaz Ivacic; Claudio Bravo, Dario Zuparic, Eric Miller, Zachery McGraw; Evander, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Dairon Asprilla (Nathan Fogaça 84’); Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Franck Boli 73’), Santiago Mroeno (Marvin Loría 66’)
Substitutes not used: David Bingham, Sebastian Blanco, Justin Rasmussen, Juan Mosquera, Larrys Mabiala, Noel Caliskan
Total shots: 11
Shots on goal: 2
Fouls: 17
Offside: 5
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 1
Postmatch quotes
Loading comments...