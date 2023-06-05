Major Link Soccer: LAFC lose CCL Final

The weekend was pretty bad, from a Seattle soccer perspective, at least up until the point when LAFC lost the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Final 1-0 against Léon. That left the Liga MX side with a 3-1 aggregate win over the two legs, meaning the Seattle Sounders are still the only MLS team to win the tournament in its current format. The USYNT team that had gone undefeated and unsecured on fell 2-0 in the u20 World Cup quarterfinal against Uruguay, honoring an ancient tradition. The Soccer Tournament concluded its first run, with the $1 million cash prize going to Newtown FC, a team built around an existing amateur team without the star power of some of their opponents.

Seattle

The Equalizer was able to catch up with Reign captain Lauren Barnes this week to chat about her upcoming milestone of 200 regular season games (she is currently sitting at 198 and would be the first NWSL player to reach 200) and the growth of the game in her 11th seasons in the league. Lauren Barnes: Approaching 200 games and the NWSL’s growth – Equalizer Soccer

Sounder at Heart reader Sara Shields won two awards! SPJ Western Washington | 2022 NW Excellence in Journalism Winners

SEATTLE (AP) — Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair both scored and the Portland Thorns beat rivals OL Reign 2-0 in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday. The match was part of a doubleheader, with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers playing to a scoreless draw in the earlier match at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Smith, Sinclair lead Portland Thorns past rival OL Reign 2-0 | AP News

MLS/Domestic men’s soccer

Pittsburgh continues to show its might as a soccer city, with the Riverhounds Pitt, Duquesne and the WPIAL producing great moments over the years. Campbell: Pittsburgh shows its might as a Soccer City | Pittsburgh Soccer Now

Zach Prince had been with the club since 2018. New Mexico United Announces Departure of Head Coach/Technical Director Zach Prince - New Mexico United

Summer’s almost here, which means that if you’re an MLS team not confident in your relationship with a manager it’s probably time to dump them in the hopes of finding a hotter option that might be interested. MLS manager options: Martino, Berhalter among potential next hires - The Athletic

The inaugural winners of The Soccer Tournament didn’t feature the big names of some sides, but had chemistry and an admirable cause going in their favor. Newtown Pride FC wins The Soccer Tournament, $1 million prize - The Athletic

Lucho Acosta has reached another level as FC Cincinnati establish themselves as one of the toughest teams to face in MLS. Luciano Acosta finds "best form" as FC Cincinnati roll through MLS | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Saturday’s sold out Women’s Champions League Final between Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg is an ideal showcase for the global growth of women’s soccer, National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) Commissioner Jessica Berman said on Thursday. Women's Champions League final shows growth of the sport, NWSL commissioner says | Reuters

After a sleepy first half, the Spanish giants woke up and stormed their way to a Champions League title. A tale of two halves: how Barcelona won their second Champions League trophy - All For XI

With the USWNT roster for the World Cup still to be announced, there are a handful of players making very strong cases for their inclusion. Five NWSL stars playing their way into World Cup consideration

USA

The US’s steamroll to the quarterfinal may have left them ill-prepared for the match against Uruguay as they gave up their first goals of the tournament in a 2-0 loss. USA bounced from U-20 World Cup with quarterfinal defeat to Uruguay | MLSSoccer.com

Global men’s soccer

The Premier League condemns fans over the abuse referee Anthony Taylor and his family faced after the UEFA Europa League final - with a new clip showing the entirety of the incident at Budapest Airport. Jose Mourinho charged with abusing match official - as new footage shows football fans at airport hurling abuse at referee Anthony Taylor | UK News | Sky News

South Korea coach Juergen Klinsmann has included Son Jun-ho in his squad for this month’s friendly matches against Peru and El Salvador despite the midfielder’s ongoing detention in China in connection with a bribery case in Liaoning province. Klinsmann includes detained midfielder Son in South Korea squad | Reuters

Maybe Eden Hazard can come partner Xherdan Shaqiri in Chicago? Hazard leaves Real Madrid as club terminates contract

It wasn’t a bad season for Liverpool, but it wasn’t what’s come to be expected of them. Liverpool 22-23: Finding Joy in a Disappointing Season - The Liverpool Offside

Always nice to be reminded that good things can still happen in football. CONCACAF Champions League final: Club Leon wins over LAFC

Culture

Local author G. Willow Wilson is behind the first ongoing comic book series for DC villain Poison Ivy, which takes place in Seattle New comic book series ‘Poison Ivy’ introduces Seattle to the DC Universe | The Seattle Times

Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers minority owner Alan Smolinisky have offered repeatedly to buy the NBA team. Paul Allen’s heir is obligated to sell it. She says no. The Mystery of the NBA Team That Billions Can’t Buy - WSJ

What’s on TV today?

11:45 AM - Hamburger SV vs. Stuttgart (Bundesliga promotion playoff) - ESPN+

4:00 PM - Vasco da Gama vs. Flamengo (Brasileirão) - Paramount+

6:00 PM - Tacoma Defiance vs. St. Louis CITY II (MLS NEXT Pro) - MLS Season Pass

7:00 PM - Angel City FC vs. Chicago Red Stars (NWSL) - Paramount+