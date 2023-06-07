Major Link Soccer: Spurs appoint Ange Postecoglou manager

Puget Sound

Huitema scored three goals for OL Reign in the month of May. Jordyn Huitema named Canada Soccer’s Player of the Month for May 2023 - Canada Soccer

OL Reign defender Shae Holmes doesn’t want to hear your wisecracks about having bad knees. Hers are so scarred up she’s got two separate cadavers holding them together. Highlands Ranch’s Shae Holmes overcomes 3 ACL tears to reach NWSL | Denver Post

MLS / US men’s club soccer

Concacaf Champions Cup will replace Champions League beginning 2024. Concacaf launches Concacaf Champions Cup as the new flagship men’s continental club competition

What a week in MLS. FC Cincinnati won by one goal at home, Atlanta and Chicago allowed late goals, and St. Louis won at home. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati eclipse LAFC, Columbus & Orlando surge | MLSSoccer.com

It was a big weekend for elite playmakers in MLS, with Cucho Hernandez, Luciano Acosta and Emanuel Reynoso all making an impact. Wayne Rooney on MLS referees; Cucho Hernandez stars for Crew; Reynoso’s return: MLS Weekly - The Athletic

Nashville SC apparently has their eyes on another international. Nashville SC acquires International Slot in exchange for $270k GAM – Club and Country

The future of Lionel Messi hangs on a knife’s edge. Lionel Messi wants to go to Miami, he does not trust the Barcelona board | Barca Universal

Messi received an offer from Inter Miami ‘weeks ago’ but the proposal was complicated and involved adidas and Apple, it has been reported. Lionel Messi received Inter Miami offer involving adidas & Apple ‘weeks ago’ - but Barcelona have yet to make ‘formal’ approach | Goal.com US

NWSL / women’s club soccer

An emotional Sydney Leroux said she wasn’t sure if she’d ever play for Angel City FC again following an injury, but scored on her return. Leroux emotional after scoring on Angel City return | Pro Soccer Wire

The NWSL’s halfway line is in sight, and not far beyond it we can make out the faintest outline of what this year’s playoff race is going to look like. NWSL Take-Off: KC Current, Angel City in spotlight | Pro Soccer Wire

While Bally Sports South parent company Diamond Sports is in bankruptcy proceedings, they have a new rights deal with the NWSL’s NC Courage. NC Courage team with Bally Sports South despite Diamond bankruptcy

Makenzy Doniak scored 44 seconds into the second half and the San Diego Wave went on to beat Gotham 1-0 in the NWSL on Sunday. Doniak scores lone goal and the Wave down Gotham 1-0 | AP News

International soccer

FIFA has announced that close to 250,000 additional tickets for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 are now on sale. More tickets available for all 64 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 matches | FIFA

Find out who will represent Germany at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Germany announce squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup - full list

Angel City head coach Freya Coombe has said Julie Ertz will be fit for the USWNT World Cup roster. Ertz to be fit for USWNT World Cup roster – Angel City coach

Who will make the USWNT’s 23-player roster for the World Cup? From Trinity Rodman to Rose Lavelle, here is ESPN’s prediction. The USWNT’s 2023 Women’s World Cup roster prediction - ESPN

Former captain Amandine Henry has been included in France’s provisional 26-player squad for the Women’s World Cup after a two-year absence. Women’s World Cup 2023: Ex-captain Amandine Henry recalled to France squad - BBC Sport

Apple TV+ announced a new four-part documentary series featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes access to global superstar Lionel Messi. Apple TV+ scores with documentary series featuring football champion Lionel Messi and his FIFA World Cup career, culminating in his Qatar 2022 win - Apple TV+ Press

World men’s club soccer

Anthony Hudson, ex-USMNT interim head coach, has signed with Al Markhiya of the Qatar Stars League. Ex-USMNT coach Hudson takes over Qatari club Al Markhiya | Pro Soccer Wire

Chelsea and PSG triggered the £52m clause in Ugarte’s contract and the player was keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge, but PSG dramatically increased their offer. Chelsea pull out of Manuel Ugarte race after PSG’s last-ditch transfer bid - Mirror Online

Don’t f*ck around and mock tragedies if you don’t want to find out. Manchester United Fan is Arrested for Mocking Hillsborough Victims - The Liverpool Offside

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, with the Australian leaving Celtic to take over at the Premier League club. Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou leaves Celtic to become new Spurs manager - BBC Sport

Postecoglou will demand front-foot attacking football at Tottenham and those who don’t follow will discover his ruthless streak. Ange Postecoglou: ‘He made you feel invincible’ - what Tottenham can expect from new boss - BBC Sport

West Ham will secure their first major trophy for 43 years if they defeat Fiorentina in Wednesday’s Europa Conference League final in Prague. Europa Conference League final: Everything you need to know as West Ham play Fiorentina - BBC Sport

Guardiola has admitted he may have made selection errors in previous Champions League final as he prepares for this year’s encounter. Guardiola ready to learn from 2021 final as Manchester City focus on treble | The Guardian

Juventus have signalled their intention to quit the European Super League project, leaving only two clubs publicly linked to it. European Super League: Juventus signal intention to quit project - BBC Sport

Christophe Galtier has been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain after winning the Ligue 1 title, sources have told ESPN. PSG sack coach Galtier after winning Ligue 1 title - ESPN

LaLiga have approved Barcelona’s two-year financial viability plan, enabling them to make moves in the transfer market. Sources: Barcelona boost after LaLiga approve financial plan - ESPN

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has agreed to terms with Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid. Karim Benzema agrees to join Saudi champions Al-Ittihad after Real Madrid exit - BBC Sport

N’Golo Kanté is being offered a salary that could reach €100m a year to join a club in Saudi Arabia. N’Golo Kanté offered salary of up to €100m to join club in Saudi Arabia | The Guardian

USMNT star Christian Pulisic has hinted that he may be set for a transfer away from Chelsea in the summer. Pulisic transfer: USMNT star hints at Chelsea exit | Pro Soccer Wire

12:00 PM: Levante vs. Albacete (Spanish Segunda) — ESPN+

3:00 PM: Fiorentina vs. West Ham (UEFA Europa Conference League final) — CBS Sports Golazo

4:30 PM: Gotham FC vs. Orlando Pride (NWSL Challenge Cup) — CBS Sports Network (postponed until Aug 9 due to smoke)

5:00 PM: Birmingham Legion vs. Inter Miami (US Open Cup) — CBS Sports Golazo

5:30 PM: FC Dallas vs. St. Louis City (MLS) — MLS Pass (match resumes in 50th minute following weather delay on May 6)

6:30 PM: Real Salt Lake vs. LA Galaxy (US Open Cup) — B/R YouTube

7:00 PM: Vancouver Whitecaps vs. CF Montreal (Canadian Championship) — FS2

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. Atlanta United (MLS) — MLS Pass