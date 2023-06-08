Messi Link Soccer

Seattle

All proceeds from each Protect Trans Kids tee (2023 edition, coming soon) purchased benefit The Lavender Rights Project. OL Reign releases their 2023 Pride Collection

MLS

Lionel Messi says he plans to play with Inter Miami, choosing the Major League Soccer team over FC Barcelona and an offer from Saudi Arabia. Lionel Messi says he plans to play for Inter Miami in MLS | Miami Herald

Could Messi be taking his talents to South Beach? The man many call soccer’s GOAT is reportedly close to joining MLS. ESPN writers give their views. Hot takes on Lionel Messi’s move to MLS with Inter Miami - ESPN

Barcelona president Joan Laporta “understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands.” Barcelona president bashes MLS after losing Lionel Messi sweepstakes to Inter Miami | Yahoo Sports

Both Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi also agreed to work together to promote a proper tribute from Barça fans to honor the footballer. FC Barcelona wishes Lionel Messi the best of luck in his new professional phase

Sergio Busquets has held talks with Inter Miami about the possibility of following Lionel Messi to the Major League Soccer franchise, sources have confirmed to ESPN. Sergio Busquets in talks to join Lionel Messi in Miami - sources - ESPN

Real Salt Lake are bringing striker Cristian Arango back to Major League Soccer this summer on a club-record deal, according to The Athletic’s Tom Bogert. Report: RSL signing former LAFC striker Cristian Arango | MLSSoccer.com

Major League Soccer has its first team locked in for the revamped 2024 Concacaf Championship Cup: Vancouver Whitecaps FC defeated CF Montréal, 2-1, Wednesday night at BC Place to clinch the Canadian Championship for a second straight year and book a return trip to the region’s top international club competition. Back in Concacaf Champs Cup! Vancouver Whitecaps repeat Canadian Championship title | MLSSoccer.com

The final 2023 US Open Cup semifinal tickets were punched Wednesday evening, with Inter Miami CF overcoming USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC and Real Salt Lake defeating LA Galaxy. US Open Cup: Inter Miami, Real Salt Lake secure semifinal spots | MLSSoccer.com

It was June 8, 2019 when José Cifuentes opened the scoring for Ecuador against the United States in the U-20 World Cup quarterfinals, with the winning goal scored by Jhon Espinoza. Diego Palacios, Leonardo Campana and Gustavo Vallecilla were on the field as well, helping Ecuador past the Americans, 2-1, U-20 World Cup: Which players could come to MLS? | MLSSoccer.com

Former Sounder Tyler Miller makes the list. MLS All-Star voting: 7 bubble players who could meet Arsenal | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/WoSo

Allocations range from $30,000 per player for group-stage participation to $270,000 per player for those on the tournament’s winning team. FIFA to guarantee player compensation at 2023 Women’s World Cup: Why that’s significant - The Athletic

What makes Jaedyn Shaw so exceptional – Equalizer Soccer

For the second time in Liga MX Femenil history Club América has lifted a league trophy. Las Águilas won 4-2 on aggregate, in a series of two legs, to capture victory over Pachuca Femenil for their second title. Liga MX Femenil, Clausura 2023: Club América dominates Pachuca for second title – Equalizer Soccer

‘We’re heading to a good place,’ the First Lady of New Jersey tells Equalizer after Gotham shattered their attendance record on the weekend. Gotham co-owner Tammy Murphy on record crowd and what’s next – Equalizer Soccer

USA

With the 2022-23 European club season now over, ESPN doles out letter grades to the U.S. men’s national teamers overseas for their campaigns. USMNT 22-23 grades: How did American players perform abroad? - ESPN

Ertz is quickly working back to full-strength on the field, while expanding her off-field humanitarian efforts. USWNT midfielder Julie Ertz’s goal is ‘be fast but don’t hurry’ a comeback ahead of World Cup - The Athletic

World

N’Golo Kanté’s move to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad is close to being announced after the midfielder completed his medical in London. N’Golo Kanté poised to seal £86m-a-year move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad | Transfer window | The Guardian

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has submitted a take-it-or-leave-it improved fifth and final offer of no more than £6bn to buy Manchester United. Sheikh Jassim gives Manchester United ultimatum to accept latest bid by Friday | Manchester United | The Guardian

An extract from the 15th anniversary edition of Inverting the Pyramid charts the rise of superclubs and all-powerful players. Fitting celebrities into systems is the challenge for modern, elite managers | Football tactics | The Guardian

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s move to spend the final years of his stellar career in the United States will come as a crushing blow to Barcelona fans who dreamed of a return to the club that nurtured him.”They want to make soccer big in the United States,” Pele told CNN in 2011. From Pele to Beckham -- four superstars who left football's elite leagues

Getting Inter Milan to Saturday’s Champions League final is the latest achievement in Simone Inzaghi’s understated managerial career which has highlighted his ability to perform against the odds.However in the managerial game it is Simone who is leading the way, at the helm of one of Europe’s traditional powerhouses while Filippo slogs about in the lower leagues. Cup specialist Inzaghi heading into game of his life

The success of Wrexham AFC might prime mid-tier clubs like St. Johnstone a more attractive investment target. Will the Wrexham Effect Help Sell an Obscure Scottish Club? – Sportico.com

Jarrod Bowen scores in the 90th minute as West Ham win the Europa Conference League - beating Fiorentina in a tense and dramatic final. Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham United: Jarrod Bowen goal decides Europa Conference League final - BBC Sport

West Ham condemn the behaviour of “a small number of fans” after Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi is hit by an object thrown from the stands during the Europa Conference League final. West Ham condemn fan behaviour after Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi hit by object thrown from crowd - BBC Sport

It looks like Bayern Munich got its man. Breaking: Fabrizio Romano says Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro have deal in place - Bavarian Football Works

FIFA made false statements about the reduced environmental impact of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a Swiss regulator has said. Qatar World Cup: FIFA 'made false statements' about carbon-neutral tournament - BBC Sport

What’s on TV?

10:30 AM - Uruguay vs. Israel - FIFA U20 World Cup - FS2, Universo

11:00 AM - Sparta Rotterdam vs. Twente - Eredivisie - ESPN+

12:00 PM - Deportivo Alavés vs. Eibar - Segunda Division - ESPN+

2:00 PM - Italy vs. Korea Republic - FIFA U20 World Cup - Universo, Fox Soccer Plus

4:00 PM - Inter Miami II vs. FC Cincinnati II - MLS Next Pro - MLS Next Pro Streaming