Messi Link Soccer: Day two, this is all we’re doing now isn’t it?

The talk of the town, the nation, the world of sports is still Messi coming Inter Miami CF. Who knows how long this will last? Will there be attention for the rest of the league? Any minor bleed? That’s up to marketing departments in dozens of cities.

MLS

Fans face wait for Messi in Miami shirt

Lionel Messi is unlikely to make his debut for Inter Miami before late July and fans will have to wait some time even for the formal presentation of the player. Getting Messi to Miami quickly for a formal presentation to fans and media could be tricky though given that he is due to travel to Asia next week with Argentina for two friendlies.

Lionel Messi, Sony Music Tap Atlantis Animation - Variety

Lionel Messi, Sony Music tap Tenerife studio Atlantis Animation to produce a trailer for a Messi-inspired animated series.

What Lionel Messi playing for Miami means for MLS - The Washington Post

No one of his generation — or perhaps ever — plays the game like Messi, a mesmerizing dribbler who scores and facilitates goals with artistry and panache.

Who Is Jorge Mas, The Billionaire Owner Behind Lionel Messi’s New Team?

Argentine soccer star Messi announced Wednesday that he’s joining MLS team Inter Miami. Here’s what you should know about its CEO and majority owner.

Lionel Messi to sign with MSL club Inter Miami

World Cup winning Argentina forward Lionel Messi has told two Spanish newspapers that he will join MLS team Inter Miami, turning down a return to his former club Barcelona and a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia.

What to expect from Lionel Messi in MLS? Adding the world’s best player to the league’s worst attack - The Athletic

It's hard to say exactly how Messi will fare in a struggling Inter Miami team, but here what we can extract from the existing data

Luis Suarez set to join Messi at Inter Miami - report - Barca Blaugranes

A reunion could be on the card

Thoughts & Numbers: What I'm watching for in MLS Matchday 18 | MLSSoccer.com

The midway point of this season has gotten here real quick.

As always, all the below numbers are courtesy of TruMedia via StatsPerform unless otherwise noted. Let’s dive in:

CF Montréal unveils its new primary jersey, presented by BMO | CF Montréal

From yesterday to today, looking to our future: Tous ensemble, Droit devant. CF Montreal is proud to present its new jersey for the 2023 season, which will be available for purchase starting this Saturday at the Stade Saputo boutique, during our match against Minnesota United presented by Lait's Go!

other men’s club soccer

LouCity completes historic transfer with Benfica for star defender Wynder - Louisville City FC

Other reports indicate that the initial fee is 1.2 million with incentives and sell-on clauses.

Brooklyn, N.Y. awarded USL League One franchise

No automated offsides in Premier League next season

The Premier League will not adopt the automated offside system used in the Champions League and World Cup for next season but will have four extra cameras at stadiums to help VARs.

NWSL

NWSL Power Rankings: Week 10 - by Phuoc Nguyen (Fook Win)

Reign fall to 3rd

KC Current Releases Renderings Showcasing KC Current Stadium Supporter Section - Kansas City Current

Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: LaBonta Climbs Kansas City NWSL Chart - KC Soccer Journal

United States national teams

USWNT's Julie Ertz balances motherhood, non-profit work and soccer ahead of 2023 World Cup - CBSSports.com

The two-time World Cup champion is in a different place than the previous tournaments with a whole new perspective

USWNT mock roster: Predicting the final 2023 World Cup team

Catarina Macario's injury status and NWSL form have shuffled some spots on our final USWNT mock roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Four questions for the 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm asks about the USMNT's setup under new interim coach BJ Callaghan, another edition of USA vs Mexico, and new players in the squad.

USMNTers keep focus on Nations League amid coaching search: "That's our responsibility" | MLSSoccer.com

In one week, the US men’s national team face their ancient rivals Mexico in a Concacaf Nations League semifinal in front of what’s expected to be a decidedly pro-El Tri crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

other international soccer

FIFA announces new pay model for 2023 the Women’s World Cup - All For XI

All players will each receive financial earnings for making the tournament roster and for each stage they advance to.

Canada Soccer announces roster for preparation camp ahead of FIFA Women’s World Cup - Canada Soccer

OL Reign's Quinn and Jordyn Huitema are on the list.

Draw determines groups for the inaugural Concacaf Central American Cup

Someone check my math, but I think the Sounders have faced seven of these in competition already. The top six will go to the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Seattle is still chasing 8 available slots.

Puget Sound soccer

Support Pride Month Challenge | PledgeIt for Charities

Former Husky Brent Richards, former S2 keeper Matt Bersano and others are playing for Pride

Open Flavor Friday

Asian Grocery Chain T&T Is Opening Its First U.S. Store in Bellevue - Eater Seattle

The massive new 76,000-square-foot flagship store will open in summer 2024 at the Marketplace at Factoria.

Wrong ball: Soldier’s ‘donkey kick’ leads to soccer tourney scuffle

“The problem with adult men playing soccer is that they take it too seriously,” the referee reflected.

Remarkable Drudge – work hard, play hard with this new Fantastic & Empowered Background | Full Moon Storytelling

In the magical worlds of D&D some common laborers have learned the spells that make their lives a bit easier. The Remarkable Drudge augments their labor with a bit of spellwork.

The Hunter should be among your D&D Backgrounds | Full Moon Storytelling

Whether by bow, snare, or spear you are a provider for your people. Start your heroic journey as a Hunter.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

4:30 pm PT — York United vs Atlético Ottawa in CPL play on FS2 and FoxSports.com

5:00 pm PT — Racing Louisville FC vs San Diego Wave in NWSL play on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

7:00 PM PT — San Diego Loyal vs Sacramento Republic in USL Championship play on ESPN+

Saturday

Four MLS matches are free on Apple TV from 4:30 pm PT to 7:30 pm PT (no late games are free)

12:00 pm PT — Manchester City men vs Internazionale Milan in UEFA Men’s Champions League on CBS, Univision, TUDN, ViX, Paramount+, Fubo TV, TUDN.com, Univision App, TUDN app

4:30 pm PT — Charlotte FC vs Seattle Sounders FC in MLS play on MLS Season Pass (paid) and Sirius XM FC

7:00 pm PT — OL Reign vs Kansas City Current in NWSL play on Paramount+

Sunday

10:00 am PT — St. Louis City SC vs LA Galaxy in MLS play on FOX, FOX Deportes, Apple TV (free)

12:00 pm PT — São Paulo men vs Palmeiras in the Brasileirão on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

2:00 pm PT — Uruguay U20 men vs Italy U20 in the U-20 Men’s World Cup Final on FS2 and Telemundo

4:00 pm PT — Orlando Pride vs Portland Thorns in NWSL play on CBS Sports Net

4:30 pm PT — San Jose Earthquakes II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLS Season Pass (paid)

7:00 pm PT — Portland Timbers vs FC Dallas in MLS play on FS1, FOX Deportes, Apple TV (free)

This is your weekend open thread.