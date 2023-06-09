Preview: Seattle Sounders at Charlotte FC

The Seattle Sounders are taking their second trip to the East Coast this season as they are set to play at Charlotte FC for the first time. This match comes off the back of a disappointing homestand for the Sounders. Can Seattle turn their form around? Let’s take a look.

One key stat

Aug. 21, 2021 - The Sounders are winless in their last six trips to Eastern Conference stadiums, with their last win coming in 2021 against the Columbus Crew.

What the Sounders will try to do

I don’t mean to sound overly simplistic here but Seattle needs to start scoring goals and there’s (probably) not a better team to be facing in the middle of a drought. Charlotte has allowed the most goals in the league (30) and the second most goals at home (12).

The Sounders are about as close to full strength as they’ve been all season. Brian Schmetzer confirmed on Thursday that Jordan Morris will be available for this one, but it’s not likely he starts. Raúl Ruidíaz has been available off the bench in the last three matches for the Sounders, so I would anticipate he starts against Charlotte.

What Charlotte FC will try to do

One of Charlotte’s best players, Kamil Jozwiak, got hurt in May and it’s really shown in the results since then. They are the second most right-sided team in the league and hardly use the left side of the field at all. They don’t defend well but there’s almost always goals at both ends of the field in their games.

With Jozwiak hurt, Charlotte is having a really hard time creating chances. They don’t get many shots off and they cross the ball a lot. Their main threat remains Karol Swwiderski, who thrives off of service from wide areas.

Vibe check

Anything but a win here would be a real downer to the vibes, to say the least. However, if the Sounders manage to shake off their cobwebs a multiple-goal performance and a win will restore vibes quickly.

How close to full strength is everyone?

Charlotte is missing Kamil Jozwiak, one of their top offensive players. Enzo Copetti, another top offensive player, is also likely only available off the bench.

Jordan Morris will be back in the squad for the Sounders but it’s unlikely that he will start.

Projected lineups

Sounders (4-2-3-1): Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Yeimar, A. Roldan; Rusnák, Joao Paulo; Chú, Lodeiro, C. Roldan; Ruidíaz

Charlotte (4-3-3): Kahlina; Afful, Tuiloma, Malanda, Byrne; Jones, Broncio, Westwood; Meram, Swiderski, Vargas

What you need to know

Sounders record (2nd in the West, 5th in the Shield): 8-6-3, +7 GD

Charlotte record (9th place in the East, 14th in the Shield): 6-8-3, -8 GD

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Kickoff time: 4:39pm PT

Commentators (AppleTV): Keith Costigan and Maurice Edu