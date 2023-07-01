Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

LINEUP: As expected Raúl Ruidíaz returned and AB Cissoko replaces the suspended Jackson Ragen in the Seattle Sounders’ starting lineup.

The Seattle Sounders are still a long ways off from playing in any literal must-win games, but with only six games at Lumen Field left on the regular-season schedule time is running out to collect what should be their easier points.

The Houston Dynamo are enjoying an unexpectedly strong start to the season and recently bolstered their playoff aspirations by beating LAFC in back-to-back games, including their first road win of the season.

But the Dynamo have historically struggled at Lumen Field, where the Sounders enjoy a 11-0-3 advantage, including a playoff victory in 2017. The last time the Dynamo got any kind of result in Seattle was a 0-0 tie in 2016.

The Sounders haven’t exactly been dominant at home, however. With 18 points through 11 games they are on pace for their worst-ever home point total in a 34-game season and have not scored in any of their past three matches at Lumen Field.

Notes

The Sounders have never lost to the Dynamo at home in 15 meetings across all competitions. That includes a record of 10-0-2 in the regular season. Overall, the Sounders have gone 11-1-0 in their last 12 matches against the Dynamo.

The Dynamo are hoping to end a playoff drought that extends to 2017, when they were eliminated by the Sounders in the Western Conference finals.

No team in MLS has a larger home/road split than the Dynamo, who have 22 points at home and just five points on the road.

The Dynamo recently won their first road game of the season, beating LAFC 1-0 on June 14. Since the start of 2015, they’ve won only 15 road games and have only won more than two road games in a season once in that time (2022).

Hal Uderitz has joined the Sounders on a short-term loan from Tacoma Defiance.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

Xavier Arreaga (Right Quad Strain); Ethan Dobbelaere (Right Hamstring Strain); Sota Kitahara (Right Quad Strain); Jackson Ragen (Suspension); Jordan Morris (International Duty); Alex Roldan (International Duty); Cristian Roldan (International Duty)

Dynamo

OUT: Ifunanyachi Achara (knee); Teenage Hadebe (leg); Tate Schmitt (knee); Adalberto Carrasquilla (International Duty)

Officials

REF: Rosendo Mendoza; AR1: Chris Wattam; AR2: Meghan Mullen; 4th: Joshua Encarnacion; VAR: Younes Marrakchi

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, July 1, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Tyler Terens & Brian Dunseth)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Adrian Garcia Marquez & Francisco Pinto)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? No

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

This is Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo; watch with us

