Major Link Soccer: On the mountain top

The Seattle Sounders finally scored multiple goals in a game without Cristian Roldan on the field as they claimed a big win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was just one of a number of wild results in MLS this weekend. Megan Rapinoe announced her retirement following the end of the NWSL season, marking the genuine end of an era for the Reign and the USWNT. On the USMNT side of things, the fellas moved on to the Gold Cup semifinals against Panama after beating Canada on penalties thanks to an impressive performance from Matt Turner.

Seattle

Léo Chú lit up the Whitecaps as Seattle claimed a well earned win up North on Saturday night. Léo Chú shows "lights-out" potential in huge Seattle Sounders' win | MLSSoccer.com

We’ve truly been so lucky to have Megan Rapinoe representing our club. Don’t miss your last chances to see her suit up for the Reign. Megan Rapinoe Announces Retirement at End of 2023 Season — OL Reign

MLS/Domestic soccer

Antony is among a trio of targets for Portland and could fill a young designated player role for the Timbers. Portland Timbers pursuing Brazilian winger Antony from Portuguese club Arouca - oregonlive.com

One of Renton’s sons Aziel Jackson provided the winner as St. Louis continue their spectacular first season in MLS. Aziel Jackson becomes the latest hero in St. Louis CITY's fairytale season | MLSSoccer.com

The Colorado Rapids probably need more than just a new striker to lift them off of the MLS basement floor, but we’ll see if a number 9 can at least help. Colorado Rapids sign Rafael Navarro from Palmeiras - The Athletic

The LA Galaxy still sit in second-to-last place in the West, but with recent results they’re only three points from the playoff line. LA Galaxy have life, Nashville need a big move & more from Matchday 24 | MLSSoccer.com

NWSL/Women’s soccer

Nigeria head coach Randy Waldrum could be sacked two weeks out from the tournament after publicly criticising the federation. Matildas' Women's World Cup opponents Nigeria could sack head coach on eve of 2023 tournament - ABC News

‘It’s blatant discrimination’: Lauren Gregg speaks out on Nigerian Football Federation – Equalizer Soccer

After growing up at Chelsea, Morocco striker Rosella Ayane was released at age 20, and found herself adrift and out of love with the game. Now, seven years later and playing for Tottenham, she’s headed to a World Cup. Leaving Chelsea was the best thing Morocco's Rosella Ayane did for her career - ESPN

It speaks to the exploding growth of women’s soccer around the world that this list of countries that could prevent the U.S. from making history is as long as it is. 8 teams that could stop USWNT from three-peating at 2023 World Cup | FOX Sports

USA

Before Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn, Kate Markgraf and Joy Fawcett were USWNT moms, there was Joan Dunlap, the trailblazer who changed what was possible. USWNT history: Joan Dunlap paved the way for other mothers - ESPN

Megan Rapinoe says the USWNT’s young stars are more advanced at a young age and will star at the World Cup in a video interview. Rapinoe says USWNT young players will shine at World Cup

The U.S. women’s national team has made strides in becoming more inclusive, and the diverse squad heading to the World Cup is only the beginning. USWNT hopes diverse squad will inspire underrepresented girls - ESPN

Naomi Girma offers a first-person account of building the confidence and skills required to break into a U.S. women’s soccer team on top of the world. Naomi Girma describes what it's like to earn a place with USWNT

Hours after Megan Rapinoe announced she’ll retire after the World Cup, her USWNT teammates reacted with an outpouring of emotion for the veteran. USWNT teammates lament losing Megan Rapinoe after retirement - ESPN

When will Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan return from the war? Matt Turner's PK shootout saves lift USA over Canada in Gold Cup quarterfinals | MLSSoccer.com

Global men’s soccer

Hey Siri, play “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” Bayern Munich make second transfer bid for Tottenham striker Harry Kane - The Athletic

Christian Pulisic is headed to Italy to sport the red and black of AC Milan. Christian Pulisic deal agreed between AC Milan and Chelsea - The Athletic

Bureaucracy and the misdeeds of Osasuna’s - reported to officials by those now in charge - may keep the club from enjoying the fruit of a great season. Osasuna will have to fight to play in Europe – by taking on UEFA - The Athletic

Declan Rice should provide the kind of quality and stability that Arsenal’s midfield has long been without. Declan Rice arrives at Arsenal as driving force to unify Arteta’s midfield reboot | Arsenal | The Guardian

What’s on TV today?

10:30 AM - Barracas Central vs. Argentinos Juniors (Primera División) - Paramount+

3:30 PM - Boca Juniors vs. Huracan (Primera División) - Paramount+

7:00 PM - Tigres UANL vs. America (Campeon de Campeones) - TUDN