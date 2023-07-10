Léo Chú named Player of the Week

Léo Chú was named MLS’s Player of the Matchday for his two-goal performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Chú scored both goals off set-pieces when Jackson Ragen headed Nicolás Lodeiro deliveries across the goal. The Brazilian also had a hand in the third goal, with his well-struck shot falling to the feet of Yeimar Gomez-Andrade.

What a brace for the Brazilian in this weekend's Cascadia clash. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/bxPnBML15s — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2023

This is the second time this season that a Sounder has won MLS Player of the Matchday, with Jordan Morris winning the honor for his four-goal performance against Sporting KC on Matchday 5. Chú had four assists in that game and also was named to MLS Team of the Matchday.

Joining Chú on Team of the Matchday are Ragen and head coach Brian Schmetzer. It’s the first time since Week 5 of the 2021 season that Schmetzer has won the honor.

The Starting XI of your dreams.



More here: https://t.co/ZmG3ss27w4 pic.twitter.com/DJNgAXLqDw — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 10, 2023

Chu has enjoyed a career year so far this season — he now has three goals and eight assists. The U22 Initiative signing is averaging .70 non-penalty goals + primary assists per 90 minutes, which ranks 13th-best in all of MLS and ahead of several players considered to be MVP contenders.