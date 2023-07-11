The Sounders returned to Vancouver where they were brutalized earlier in the season, and they were up against it again throughout the first half. Seattle having more possession was pointless, as the Whitecaps scored early on a set piece and created the bigger chances before the break. Somewhat surprisingly, even without substitutions, the Sounders found second half energy that they lacked in previous games, tying the match twice and then claiming all three points in stoppage time. This determination, resilience, and team character haven’t been in evidence so far this year, and it bodes well for the second half of the season. Masterful work from unpredictable places resulted in a well-earned 3-2 Cascadia win. Seattle’s first two goals came from set pieces, a mythical idea where a team scores from a dead ball situation. If the Sounders have somehow learned that concept, watch out!

Goalkeeper

Stefan Cleveland – 7 | Community – 7.4

Although he gave up two goals, it was the two he prevented that mattered most for Cleveland. Clean on his feet (87 percent passing), Seattle was able to leverage the keeper as an extra option for possession that was largely in the Sounders’ favor.

One thing I liked: Massive saves in the 19th and 82nd minutes were the difference for Seattle, especially the second one, which kept Seattle level and gave them a chance to play for all three points late. Cleveland’s ability to get down quickly as a shot stopper is impressive.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 34th minute, Stefan got lost in no man’s land on a corner, as Vancouver found an open header on the back post with Cleveland sprawling out of position.

Going forward: Frei might also have saved both of the shots that Cleveland did, but it’s a good thing for Seattle’s keeper depth to even consider the question.

Defense

Nouhou – 7 | Community – 6.7

Nouhou was solid on the night with 80 touches, 91 percent passing, two tackles, and two clearances. His defensive work allowed Léo Chú to go forth and concentrate on terrorizing the Whitecaps’ backline. After being part of the first Vancouver goal, Nouhou was everywhere defensively, as well as pushing the ball forward in the second half.

One thing I liked: With Sergio Córdova nearly breaking free in the 41st minute with a chance to put Vancouver up 2-0 going into the break, it was Nouhou who showed his 1-v-1 class, dominating the opponent and clearing away the danger.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 24th minute, Nouhou was matched up with Ranko Veselinovic and was a half step late defending some great set piece service. The centerback flicked in the first goal.

Going forward: The tactical flexibility Nouhou gives the entire left and center of the offense is underrated, and seeing Chú with zero defensive actions is a hint as to how much Nouhou is doing.

Jackson Ragen – 8 | Community – 7.2

Ragen had a rollercoaster of a night, somehow being involved in nearly every goal on both sides of the ball. Outside of scoring chances, he was immense: five clearances, three interceptions, two tackles, and 95 percent passing on a massive 101 touches. His composure in every big moment was fantastic, and it looks like he may be the answer to those set piece woes.

One thing I liked: Jackson won five headers, with the two aimed at Léo Chú being the biggest. The first came on a near-post corner kick run where his perfect flick found Léo directly in front of goal. The second was a beautifully worked set piece that found Ragen with a chance to head back across goal and again offer Chú an alley oop.

One thing I didn’t like: Something went horribly wrong in the 72nd minute, as Ragen and Alex Roldan combined to watch Ryan Gauld score after he split them directly following a goal kick.

Going forward: Cissoko was fine, but Ragen is divine.

Yeimar – 8 | Community – 7.5

Yeimar did a bit of everything, from having 87 touches in possession, winning four headers, and contributing an incredible eight clearances, but it will be his game-winning goal in stoppage time that will be remembered. That might be a disservice to him, as his ability to stump Gauld and Levonte Johnson time and again was immense.

One thing I liked: In the 91st minute, Vancouver got Yeimar’d, as the big Colombian defender added to his DPOY candidacy with a powerful left-footed finish through traffic to earn all three points.

One thing I didn’t like: A risky 36th minute pass across goal only worked because Cleveland has great feet and was able to handle and clean it out quickly.

Going forward: Yeimar is big, strong, fast, wins aerials, drops 90 percent passing, and scores in extra time.

Alex Roldan – 6 | Community – 6.5 (off 93’ for Baker)

Alex hopped off a plane from the Gold Cup and into the starting lineup in Canada and showed how special he is. Having his attacking skill up the right balanced out the Seattle offense, offering a counter to Nico’s movement and punishing anyone trying to chase Lodeiro through the middle. Roldan ate up the space on the wing and dropped two key passes, being especially adept at finding Raúl Ruidíaz.

One thing I liked: In the 3rd minute, Alex showed his defensive awareness to recover well against Gauld, but it was a beautiful 37th minute cross to Ruidíaz that should have opened the scoring for Seattle. Roldan’s strength on both ends of the field showed Seattle what it lacked with him away.

One thing I didn’t like: Alex had a few issues, like being beaten 1-v-1 in the 33rd, or missing a free crossing opportunity 20 minutes later. His biggest mistake came when he and Ragen were split on Gauld’s goal.

Going forward: Roldan looked tanked for most of the second half which is to be expected, yet he still played well. His contribution to the shape is so essential to Sounders success.

Defensive Midfield

João Paulo – 8 | Community – 7.1

106 touches. NINETY-FIVE percent passing! Two shots, two key passes, pulling all the strings in the midfield and defense, serving poutine to fans at halftime, winning four of five duels, doing everything the team needed on both sides of the ball to dominate the Vancouver midfield.

One thing I liked: JP frequently found Roldan to utilize the space, opening Alex wide in the 8th minute and out of nowhere in the 37th. He added a rocket volley in the 42nd that nearly scored.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 50th minute João did an insane dribbling 1-v-14 play where he wove through five defenders into the box; had he looked up there were multiple options to his left for an easy assist but he chose to shoot instead.

Going forward: “The most valuable player is the one who makes the most players on the field valuable.” That’s JP. (Not my quote, but it fits!)

Obed Vargas – 5 | Community – 5.7

Obed had a relatively quiet game in the middle, paired with JP yet disappearing for long stretches. He found the match when it came to him and was a solid connector when finding space. Vargas had clean (96 percent) distribution on a quiet 65 touches and added two tackles, two interceptions, and multiple clearances.

One thing I liked: In the 20th minute, Obed looked forward and threaded a 35 yard pass through three lines of defense to Albert Rusnák in a magical pass, one of the best I’ve seen him convert.

One thing I didn’t like: It’s odd to see a team with so much possession almost completely ignore a central player. At one point there was a 25-pass sequence without a single touch by Vargas, as Seattle played around him.

Going forward: Small bits of class are poking through as Obed continues to eat up all the playing time in the middle (somewhere Atencio weeps), and he’s minimized big mistakes in the last few outings which allows others to have impact forward.

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 9 (MOTM) | Community – 8.7 (MOTM)

Chú was HIM. What a masterful match from the Brazilian. Seattle repeatedly found Léo on the left and asked him to create — and he did, beating opponents and creating chances. His offense was opportunistic, twice finding the right spot to score himself before pushing a hard low shot late that created the game-winner. He had three shots, two goals, two key passes, and multiple dangerous dribbles; he carried the Sounders on his back in a best-on-the-field performance.

One thing I liked: First off, he scored two goals. As exciting as his smart positioning and anticipatory movement were, Léo’s evolution in the offense is even more so. A few matches ago he held the ball too long, but against Vancouver he recognized an early run from Raúl and played a quick cross. His shooting high and near post earlier in the match kept the keeper unsure, likely contributing to him pushing the late shot across goal to Yeimar. The development of Léo’s game is fantastic.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 13th minute, Seattle should have taken the lead, as Chú drove to the end line and found Nico. While Lodeiro’s header went wide, he should have had time for multiple touches had Léo found the correct pass on the ground.

Going forward: Chú’s improvement this year is the reward for not giving up on him last year when the team was struggling. He looks every part the dynamic creator that we hoped for.

Albert Rusnák – 6 | Community – 6.9

Albert started centrally but again moved around to support as Nico drifted or JP moved forward. He had 43 touches and 93 percent passing, but most of his work was tireless running off the ball to create space or control line-breaking passes to link up with teammates going forward.

One thing I liked: Albert led the team with four shots, but it was his connection with teammates that shone through. An 18th minute give and go with Chú was good; his nifty scoop pass to Léo in the 91st minute was great and led to the game-winner.

One thing I didn’t like: Rusnák drove into the box on the dribble in the 71st minute and had he just looked to his left he would have seen a wide open Chú. Instead he took a shot that missed entirely.

Going forward: Seattle is feeling out the Rusnák central role and the field felt more balanced this week. Sometimes he plays at a higher tactical level than teammates.

Nico Lodeiro – 7 | Community – 6.8

Lodeiro was excellent against Vancouver, factoring in each goal whether directly or in buildup. Seattle looked more comfortable with his movement, and while he had his best impact overloading the left, he also found the correct pockets centrally to combine.

One thing I liked: For the second straight game it was Nico leading Seattle with four key passes, as he constantly found teammates. Whether it was linking on first-time chances to Raúl in the 28th or Chú in the 39th, Nico was dealing and was a big part of the Sounders’ success.

One thing I didn’t like: It was a sloppy defensive foul from Lodeiro in the 22nd minute that led to the set piece which Vancouver turned into the opening goal.

Going forward: Nico is one of the few players who seems dialed in with Raúl, who is an important player to keep including in the offense. I hope Nico doesn’t have to play three games this week.

Forward

Raúl Ruidíaz – 6 | Community – 5.9 (off 95’ for Cissoko)

Raúl had a lonely day up top, doing all the unseen work pulling the defense around and making off-ball runs to facilitate the Sounders’ width-focused attack. He was judicious with his touches, turning 31 into two shots, and he completed 88 percent of his passes.

One thing I liked: An unsung effort from Raúl up top included spectacular pressing. Seattle was able to keep 66 percent possession, and a lot of that came from diligent attacking angles from Ruidíaz that forced predictable clearances from the Vancouver back line.

One thing I didn’t like: It was one of those days for Raúl who got a few half chances but was unable to capitalize. His best opportunity came from Alex in the 37th minute, but he wasn’t able to generate enough power to beat the keeper even though he did everything else right.

Going forward: Raúl makes smart runs but seems to be linking up with some teammates better than others, which should be a point of emphasis for improvement.

Substitutes

Cody Baker – 5 | Community – 5.4 (on 93’ for Roldan)

With a lead and Alex tiring, it was Baker who was called in to close out the match.

One thing I liked: Cody didn’t have to touch the ball to see out a win.

One thing I didn’t like: Baker didn’t look entirely comfortable with the back 5, as Vancouver managed some possession down his wing late.

Going forward: Cody Baker is an every-match player now.

Abdoulay Cissoko – 5 | Community – 5.4 (on 95’ for Ruidíaz)

With the late go-ahead goal came a rush to get Cissoko on the field defensively and increase the height of the team by three feet.

One thing I liked: Cissoko only needed one touch to be part of a win.

One thing I didn’t like: Zero percent completion rate. Sheesh! (One attempt.)

Going forward: Cissoko has stepped in for the injured Xavier Arreaga and seems solid.

Referee

Ramy Touchan – 5 | Community – 5.0

I don’t know what to make of the referees lately. They seem to fade into the background nicely, then make some perplexing calls, and some show uncharacteristic fortitude with cards. Touchan had a fairly quiet match, whistling only 22 total fouls. The Whitecaps were charged with 15 of those fouls, many in the middle, and the ref did a solid job keeping the match running. Two yellows for each side were justified, but there were enough missed calls and controversy to remind you it’s MLS.

One thing I liked: For the second match in a row a referee did not hesitate to show a second yellow card for a player attempting to obstruct a Sounders wing attack. Pigs are flying. This may be soft as an objective viewer, but hard to argue with sending off a guy for what was a foul — Chú would have been released into space up the wing without this contact.

One thing I didn’t like: It looked like there were about three chances for Seattle to be the beneficiary of a penalty kick, first from Raúl being cleated and then multiple hand balls on the same play in the 45th minute. None of these appeared to be looked at, which was annoying. Some teams get these calls, but not the Sounders.

Going forward: New trend of referees penalizing midfield fouls committed by Seattle opponents is amazing.

Vancouver Whitecaps MOTM

Outside of Léo Chú, Ryan Gauld might have been the best player on the pitch Saturday night. The Scotsman always demonstrates great attacking intent, and he sure shone in this one. His set piece delivery to Veselinovic for the opener was sublime, and he gave the ‘Caps the lead for a second time thanks to a clever well-timed run and clean finish in the 72nd. In between, he created an offsides goal for Brian White in the 37th minute.

Next up: Playing a midweek game in San Jose after using virtually zero subs on Saturday should mean Seattle will rotate a lot, but who knows?