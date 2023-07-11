Major Link Soccer: Nashville receives a bid for Hany Mukhtar

Seattle

Allegations of a culture of sexism, racism, and abuse at Crossfire Premier, a youth soccer club in Washington state mirror the findings of a 2022 report about systemic abuse at the pro level. Allegations of abusive culture at youth soccer club mirror problems at pro level | KNKX Public Radio

If one thing became clear after Megan Rapinoe announced on Saturday that she would be retiring at the end of this year, it is that nearly everyone has a Rapinoe story. ‘She’s gonna show up unapologetically herself’: Rapinoe’s legacy through the eyes of her teammates – Equalizer Soccer

Seattle Sounders FC are back within striking distance of first place in the Western Conference standings, earning three spots on Matchday 24’s Team of the Matchday presented by Audi. Team of the Matchday: Seattle Sounders turn corner in Matchday 24 | MLSSoccer.com

MLS

Moreno requested a transfer last week, and his coach is now pushing back on allegations that their relationship factored into the decision. Santiago Moreno absent at Portland Timbers training, but coach Giovanni Savarese denies rift - oregonlive.com

As good as FC Cincinnati have been this season, the Supporters’ Shield leaders aren’t without flaws – most notably their lack of goal production from a Designated Player striker. FC Cincinnati find "great addition" in DP striker Aaron Boupendza | MLSSoccer.com

The spotlight is squarely on the MLS Secondary Transfer Window and what rabbits clubs can pull out of the hat. Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 24? | MLSSoccer.com

The Professional Referee Organization (PRO) acknowledged an “error was made” in Saturday’s Matchday 24 game between the New York Red Bulls and New England Revolution at Red Bull Arena. PRO: "Error was made" on New England Revolution no-goal vs. New York Red Bulls | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville SC have received an offer for reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar, but there’s no reason for fans to worry that he’ll leave Music City. Report: Nashville SC receives Qatari bid for Hany Mukhtar - Broadway Sports Media

NWSL

“We have everything here to be successful,” Cruz said when asked about the training facility. “For example, today, I had seven kids from the academy in training. All the technical staff is here, and the academy director is involved as well. The facility is a big piece for player recruitment. When teams come here to train, you can see it in their faces; it is eye-opening for them. So, when I make a call for a player, it helps to convince them to come.” Louisville City FC: Meet America's most ambitious youth development club | Transfermarkt

Elizabeth Eddy scored the tiebreaking goal in the 76th minute, and host Angel City rallied past the National Women’s Soccer League-leading North Carolina Courage 2-1. Angel City rallies at home to beat NWSL-leading Courage 2-1 | AP News

Boston Unity group’s proposal for White Stadium sheds light on NWSL plans – Equalizer Soccer

USA

Vlatko Andonovski seemed to have a preferred three heading into the send-off match, but what followed suggested a different combination could be optimal — and the data says so, too. Which USWNT forward combination will thrive at the 2023 World Cup? – Equalizer Soccer

The dramatic moments in USMNT’s win over Canada on Sunday were light on tactical excellence but delivered exactly what this makeshift squad needed. USMNT's Gold Cup win over Canada was a chaotic thriller - ESPN

World

Haiti are playing in their first Women’s World Cup. After natural disasters and a presidential assassination, the nation is ready for a positive spotlight. Women's World Cup 2023: Haiti's team are 'bringing the light back' after qualifying - BBC Sport

Chelsea reveal their home kit for the 2023-24 season without a front-of-shirt sponsor. Chelsea: Club reveal new home shirt with no sponsor - BBC Sport

Scotland midfielder Sam Kerr says she thought “someone was playing a prank” on first hearing of Bayern Munich’s interest. Sam Kerr: Scotland midfielder on move to Bayern Munich - BBC Sport

On the eve of the Women’s World Cup, Professional Footballers Australia has taken steps to ‘proactively prevent abuse, bullying and harassment’. Australia’s football union announces plan to tackle abuse and harassment of players | Women's football | The Guardian

England midfielder tells Louise Taylor about opening up as a person, developing her game at Bayern Munich and her partnership with Keira Walsh. Georgia Stanway: ‘In Germany no one knew me. I could be whoever I wanted to be’ | England women's football team | The Guardian

Andrés Iniesta did not help Vissel Kobe reach stated aim of being the biggest club in Asia but there was plenty to enjoy along the way. Andrés Iniesta’s Japan adventure ends with sense of unfulfilled promise | Andrés Iniesta | The Guardian

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has asked Lazio to leave for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, the Italian team’s owner Claudio Lotito said on Monday.” When someone leaves to go to Saudi Arabia their motivation is money, but you need to ask him why he wants to leave,” said Lotito. Milinkovic-Savic wants Saudi switch: Lazio owner Lotito

Jun Endo wasn’t allowed to play football outside after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster because of radiation fears, so she honed her dribbling skills in a cramped indoor hall instead. Endo had to share the same small indoor hall with the other kids but she says it had “a good impact” on her control of a football. Fukushima-born Endo ready to run free for Japan at World Cup

Spain should be among the favourites for the Women’s World Cup but without several key players because of a dispute they are taking the hard path.” Spain has never had such a complete side with such good chances, we want the World Cup to start.” Player revolt and missing stars hurt Spain's World Cup title bid

A volcano crater is not an obvious venue for a football match, but that’s where a referee blows the whistle for kick-off each weekend on the outskirts of Mexico City. According to experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, there are more than 200 volcanoes, most of them inactive, in the south of Mexico City and on the border with the neighboring state of Morelos. Mexican volcano crater home to 'unique' football pitch

A 23-year-old Brazilian woman died on Monday, two days after she was hit on the neck by a bottle of beer during a brawl between Palmeiras and Flamengo supporters. Woman dies from injuries during Palmeiras, Flamengo fan brawl - ESPN

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli was banned from soccer for another 16 months after he was charged with fraud for the way he handled player salary cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. Ex-Juventus president Agnelli banned for another 16 months - ESPN

