Major Link Soccer: Philadelphia extends Jim Curtin’s contract

Puget Sound

She might be retiring from playing, but you’ll still be hearing Megan Rapinoe’s name for a long time to come. Megan Rapinoe may be retiring, but her story’s ‘not done yet’: U.S. Soccer chief - MarketWatch

MLS / US men’s club soccer

If enacted, the USL would be the first open professional league system in modern U.S. soccer history. USL to vote on adopting promotion, relegation system - The Athletic

Arango, who helped LAFC lift MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield trophies last season, is back in MLS after stints in Mexico and Colombia. From LAFC to RSL, Cristian Arango finds a home and ambition in Utah | Yahoo Sports

A former Sounder is on the move to California. LA Galaxy acquire defender Tony Alfaro from NYCFC | MLSSoccer.com

What a week in MLS. St. Louis earned a win via an unlikely goalscorer, the LA Galaxy beat a 2022 MLS Cup finalist and Charlotte FC dropped points from a winning position. It was truly a week unlike any other. Power Rankings: Seattle Sounders, St. Louis CITY leap after Matchday 24 | MLSSoccer.com

Jim Curtin is sticking with the Union. Jim Curtin signs contract extension with Philadelphia Union | MLSSoccer.com

Lionel Messi has said he will give his all in MLS after he completes his imminent move to Inter Miami. Messi vows he will give his all in MLS with Inter Miami | Pro Soccer Wire

The deal, unique in its structure, raises interesting questions about revenue splits for superstar athletes and the cascading impact on media rights negotiations. What Messi’s MLS, Apple, Adidas deal means for everyone else - ESPN

NWSL / women’s club soccer

For Denver FC finds itself in a unique position for an upstart club: having two first-division leagues to choose from. Denver ownership group plans first-division women’s club, mulls NWSL vs. USL Super League - The Athletic

Scotland star Sam Kerr said she thought Bayern Munich wanted the Australian Sam Kerr when hearing of the club’s interest. Sam Kerr: I thought Bayern wanted the other Sam Kerr! | Pro Soccer Wire

Prevention programs, professional support and further research is needed to address the alarming prevalence of ACL injuries within the women’s game. Inside the ACL ‘epidemic’ plaguing women’s soccer and the high-stakes search for cures

The ban on hijab in football is not about keeping sports equal. It is about denying access to those who aren’t deemed ‘French’ enough. France’s ban on hijab in women’s football is an act of state racism | Middle East Eye

This weekend saw big wins from Racing Louisville, Orlando Pride, and Angel City FC. NWSL Take-Off: Racing Louisville, Orlando Pride serve notice | Pro Soccer Wire

International soccer

Here’s your USWNT player guide! From Alex Morgan to Megan Rapinoe, get to know everyone on the Women’s World Cup roster on and off the field. Meet all 23 USWNT players going to the Women’s World Cup - ESPN

Coach Randy Waldrum has accused the Nigerian federation of failing to pay wages, while players have threatened a boycott. Anger and accusations as Nigeria’s World Cup preparations unravel | The Guardian

The KNVB has removed a training video of the women’s national team from its social media account after claims the squad were mocking the haka. Netherlands remove training video amid mocking haka claims - ESPN

Fifa has re-admitted Zimbabwe to international football after creating a temporary committee to govern the game until June 2024. Fifa ends Zimbabwe football ban as committee created to oversee return - BBC Sport

Swiss federal judges have dismissed Fifa’s appeal against a ruling that overturned its life ban for the former president of Haiti’s football federation. Swiss federal court dismisses Fifa’s appeal against Cas verdict on Jean-Bart | The Guardian

World men’s club soccer

Among American writer Guy Gilchrist’s achievements over a career that has spanned more than 40 years is the creation of Shimizu S-Pulse mascot Pul-chan. How a ‘Muppets’ artist became a part of J. League mascot history | The Japan Times

NBC Sports has announced that Jon Champion will take over as the lead play-by-play voice for the network’s Premier League coverage. Jon Champion named lead NBC announcer for Premier League | Pro Soccer Wire

United States forward Christian Pulisic is close to completing a £20m move from Chelsea to AC Milan. Christian Pulisic: Chelsea and USA forward close to £20m AC Milan switch - BBC Sport

Inter Milan are keen on signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal this summer. Inter Milan hoping to complete deal for Chelsea striker Lukaku - BBC Sport

PSG believe Kylian Mbappe could face a hostile reception from the club’s fans through next season unless he resolves his contract dispute. Kylian Mbappe faces hostile fan reaction over contract dispute, Paris St-Germain believe - BBC Sport

A minute’s silence will be held at games in Brazil’s top flight in tribute to a fan who died after she was hit by a glass bottle outside a stadium. Gabriela Anelli: Brazilian football mourns Palmeiras fan who died after being hit by bottle - BBC Sport

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is keen to join Bayern Munich this summer as they consider making a third bid for the player, sources have told ESPN. Kane wants Bayern move, won’t extend Tottenham deal - ESPN

“King Kazu” Kazuyoshi Miura, reputed to be the world’s oldest professional footballer at 56, has extended his stay with Portuguese side Oliveirense. Kazuyoshi Miura: World’s oldest footballer extends stay with Oliveirense - BBC Sport

There’s a full slate of MLS games on tonight with kickoffs at 4:30, 5:30 and 7:30 PM, along with some very early stage UEFA Champions League, USL and Gold Cup action. Check the link above for full listings.

7:00 AM: Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / Golazo

10:30 AM: Farul Constanta vs. Sheriff (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+

11:30 AM: Slovan Bratislava vs. Swift Hesperange (UEFA Champions League) — Paramount+ / Golazo

4:30 PM: USMNT vs. Panama (Gold Cup semifinals) — FS1 / TUDN / Univision

4:30 PM: New England Revolution vs. Atlanta United (MLS) — MLS Pass

4:30 PM: NY Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati (MLS) — MLS Pass

5:30 PM: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS) — MLS Pass

5:30 PM: Sporting KC vs. Real Salt Lake (MLS) — MLS Pass

7:00 PM: Jamaica vs. Mexico (Gold Cup semifinals) — FS1 / TUDN / Univision

7:30 PM: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders (MLS) — MLS Pass

7:30 PM: LAFC vs. St. Louis City (MLS) — MLS Pass