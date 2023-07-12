Earthquakes vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

EARTHQUAKES 2, SOUNDERS 0: Miguel Trauco hit a full volley from about 22 yards out off a corner to give the Earthquakes a well-deserved lead.

OMG they really pulled this off.



Miguel Trauco connects with the Cristian Espinoza corner kick from a full volley at the top of the box. #Quakes74

EARTHQUAKES 1, SOUNDERS 0: Cristian Espinoza converted from the spot after Jeremy Ebobisse was taken down in the box by Yeimar.

Cristian Espinoza opens the scoring from the penalty spot for his 11th goal of the season. #Quakes74





LINEUPS: Brian Schmetzer opted for a relatively limited rotation despite having just played on Saturday with 9 of 11 starters running it back. The only changes to the lineup are Cody Baker for Alex Roldan and Héber for Raúl Ruidíaz.

Coming off their first consecutive wins in more than three months, the Seattle Sounders will try to continue that momentum in a midweek match against the San Jose Earthquakes. To do it, they’ll need to pull off their first short-rest win of the season.

In six previous games played on four days’ rest or less, the Sounders have gone 0-3-3. That stands in stark contrast to their record of 10-4-2 in matches on a full week of rest.

Although Brian Schmetzer has hinted that he’s hoping to use limited rotation, there will need to be at least a few changes due to Alex Roldan coming off heavy international minutes and several other players being on minute restrictions.

Notes

The Sounders have gone 9-3-7 against the Earthquakes since 2015, but have not won any of their previous three meetings. The Earthquakes are trying to win their second straight game against the Sounders for the first time since the start of that stretch.

The Earthquakes come into this game on a five-match winless run (0-2-3) after a tie against LAFC on Saturday. The Earthquakes secured that result despite goalkeeper Daniel being red-carded in the 56th minute.

The Sounders improved to 2-6-0 in matches where they conceded first after coming from behind twice to beat the Whitecaps 3-2 on Saturday.

Today’s match will determine the winner of the 2023 Heritage Cup. The Earthquakes won the first meeting 1-0 and are the defending champions.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Dobbelaere (R hamstring strain), Sota Kitahara (R quad strain)

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (R quad strain), Stefan Frei (concussion protocol), Jordan Morris (international duty), Cristian Roldan (international duty), Kelyn Rowe (R quad Strain)

San Jose

OUT: Oskar Agren (on loan); Cade Cowell (international duty); Nathan (ACL); Jackson Yueill (international duty), Daniel (suspended)

QUESTIONABLE: Michael Baldisimo (upper body); Jamiro Monteiro (lower body)

Officials

REF: Fotis Bazakos, AR1: Cameron Blanchard; AR2: Justin Howard, 4TH: Matthew Thompson; VAR: Jorge Gonzalez, AVAR: Tom Supple

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Wednesday, 7:39 PM PT

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Keith Costigan & Warren Barton)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Oscar Salazar & Max Cordaro)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? N

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? N

Lineups

