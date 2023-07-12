Three questions the Sounders must answer about themselves

With matches Wednesday and Saturday night, the Seattle Sounders will reach the final third of the 2023 season. They do so as the league pauses for the Leagues Cup, which could result in more double-game weeks or prolonged rest as Brian Schmetzer’s team looks to take the only regularly contested trophy available to American MLS teams that they haven’t won yet.

Schmetzer’s side is in a funny place. There are times they look like Shield contenders and the advanced data supports that notion. There are also times when they look middling, unlikely to have home field advantages in the softest playoffs in U.S. sport.

What will they be after the Leagues Cup? That depends on how they answer these questions.

What is route B to scoring goals?

Route A to goalscoring is obvious. It’s a left-sided speed play run by either Jordan Morris or Léo Chú. Sometimes we even get the combination Pizza Hut-Taco Bell with both on the pitch, which has been glorious.

But if Route A is shut down, the Sounders have yet to find a systemic second route. They’ve played at being a high possession team that slowly marches the ball forward and eventually into the goal. That hasn’t worked. They recently had some set play success, but that’s been irregular. There are times when it seems like Route B is Alex Roldan crossing into the box. There’s legend that Cristian Roldan making sneaky runs is Route B, but who has seen that since April?

Having a consistent secondary route to goal that works to score, not just threaten, will be vital in the chase for a return to the Concacaf Champions with a trophy or without. What precisely Schmetzer & Co figure out will be based on player availability, the surge of Chú and maybe just a bit gumption.

Which young player will explode into the late season?

Already two players who came through the development system leapt forward this season. The defense would completely crumble without the contributions of Jackson Ragen and Cody Baker.

The rest of the youth performing so far are those that were strong in previous seasons.

There’s room — maybe even a necessity — for an attacking player to step forward this season and contribute to league wins. So far the best developmental attacker for the Sounders remains unsigned to a full deal — Paul Rothrock.

Giving Brian Schmetzer a bench attacker that isn’t just another 30+ year-old forward will go a long way towards coping with the pressures of the late season.

If this player comes from Defiance it will either be Rothrock or Braudilio Rodrigues. If it comes from a young Sounder that means a significant step forward from Dylan Teves, Ethan Dobbelaere or another position shift from Reed Baker-Whiting.

Can the absences due to injury, call-up and other issues be spread out more evenly rather than hit one position group?

When Seattle started the season powerfully it wasn’t because they were healthy. Key players were absent, but not all in the same part of the field. The combination of the number of injuries with where those players play helped decimate any chance to survive the double-game weeks of May.

If the Sounders can rotate well in the Leagues Cup and beyond they should reduce the chance at injuries and, in a dream, not have those absences hit two deep in multiple spaces on the field. Teams can’t deal with regularly starting their number 3 forward, their number 3 left back and have other scattered reductions in availability.

There’s a fourth question, but that’s one that Craig Waibel and Sean Henderson get to answer.

Will they find a way to add talent during the secondary transfer window?

There’s not a lot of budget space. By roster slot they could probably sign one senior player and one supplemental from an internal source (Defiance or Academy). Available money is very tight.

It’s Craig Waibel’s first full window and he’ll have to get tricky finding the mix of budget, roster slot and playing time in order to extend the championship window not just three months but another year. To have a team playing for major trophies every year from 2016 to 2023 (sorry 2018) is impressive.

Can they find one more player to contribute just a bit to a team that looks likely to rebuild rather than reload this next offseason?