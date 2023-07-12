Sounders at Earthquakes, recap: Running on empty

The Seattle Sounders hit the road once again to face the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday night. Seattle lost 2-0 after falling behind in the 19th minute on a penalty, and a second-half banger from Miguel Trauco put the icing on the cake.

Although the Sounders started the game well, it was San Jose who struck first. In the 18th minute Yeimar took down Jeremy Ebobisse in the box and Cristian Espinoza stepped up to the spot to take the penalty. Stefan Cleveland read the shot and dove well, but just couldn’t reach to save the penalty. Seattle kept pushing, but despite a significant possession advantage the Earthquakes had more shots and the better chances. The best of the bunch came in first-half stoppage when Espinoza sent in a dangerous cross from the right side that made its way to the far post. Paul Marie was making a run and nearly had a second goal for SJ but for Cody Baker’s well-timed intervention.

Things didn’t go much better for Seattle in the second half. The game was pretty boring for the most part until Miguel Trauco hit the legal definition of a golazo in the 65th minute. Espinoza dialed up a corner kick clearly intended for Trauco at the top of the box, and the fullback didn’t disappoint as he swung his body to connect on a full volley and smashed the ball into the net. Seattle made a handful of changes after the goal and looked a little more likely to score, but the most exciting things to happen were a boot to the face of Reed Baker-Whiting and a bit of blood, as well as a video review that determined there would be no penalty for what certainly looked like a handball. It’s a frustrating result as the Sounders looked to be picking up some steam, but they’ll go again on Saturday at home against FC Dallas.

Key moments

7’ — Héber has Seattle’s first look after Rusnák carries the ball forward before playing the ball to Léo Chú on the left. Chú finds Héber in the box, but the shot is saved.

19’ — After Yeimar takes out Jeremy Ebobisse in the box, San Jose are awarded a penalty. Cristian Espinoza steps up to the spot and beats Stefan Cleveland to the GK’s right. 1-0 SJ

45’ +1 — San Jose have a dangerous look on a cross from Espinoza, but Cody Baker throws himself in the way to keep Paul Marie from having a clean shot and concedes a corner.

65’ — Miguel Trauco doubles the lead for SJ, blasting a volley from just outside the box off of a corner. 2-0 SJ

78’ — Chú drives in from the left, leaping over a sliding challenge, and sends in a shot from deep but his attempt is wide of the target.

89’ — The Sounders generate some danger in San Jose’s area, but Alex Roldan’s shot is deflected taking much of the potential sting off of it.

Quick thoughts

Rotation, rotation, rotation: It was clear that Brian Schmetzer and the Sounders were going to try to hit San Jose early and then potentially close up shop. Following a dramatic come-back 3-2 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday where the Sounders didn’t make a substitution until the 90th minute — and even then only Raúl Ruidíaz and Alex Roldan, fresh off of international duty with El Salvador, came out of the game — Seattle’s Starting XI only featured two changes. Cody Baker started in place of Roldan, and Héber got the nod in place of Ruidíaz. Seattle started well, and looked like the better side for the first 15 minutes or so, but after the Earthquakes took the lead there wasn’t the same response that we saw against Vancouver. Players looked tired, and with a wave of substitutions in the 66th minute yielding renewed energy you have to wonder if it would have been wiser to make those changes from the jump.

Don’t force it: Against the Whitecaps when Seattle went down a goal, rather than changing their approach, the team focused on what had been working so far and trusted that their game plan would yield results. It felt like a departure from some of the struggles of the past few months, but tonight it seemed like they reverted after San Jose took the lead. Rusnák stopped carrying the ball to break lines, everyone seemed to step on the ball or take an extra step to pick out a pass and as a result let San Jose get that much more set. When they did try to play faster the pass selection or execution was worse than it had been and ideas that had resulted in Léo Chú running into space in the opening minutes of the game instead sent the Earthquakes going the other way. It’s an odd mix of people not wanting to be the one to make a mistake and also trying to be the hero. I don’t have a solution, but I hope Schmetzer and his staff do.

Rest and reinforcements: This was another frustrating loss, but there’s at least some light at the end of this tunnel. The summer’s fixture congestion is largely behind us, and Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan could possibly be back with the squad and available at least from the bench this weekend against Dallas after the USMNT lost on penalties to Panama in the Gold Cup semis. After the game this weekend Morris will have the MLS All-Star Game and then the Sounders will start Leagues Cup play, with no MLS games until Aug. 20. This should be an opportunity to get everyone healthy and rested, and back into a rhythm with the potential of returning to the dominant form that they started the season in. Seattle are still third in the West, and will have 10 games left to go after the Leagues Cup, that’s plenty of time to stack points and be in position to make a run at another MLS Cup.

Did you see that?!?

You’ve got to respect a hit this clean.

OMG they really pulled this off.



Miguel Trauco connects with the Cristian Espinoza corner kick from a full volley at the top of the box. #Quakes74 pic.twitter.com/9U1HHQpmXt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 13, 2023

He said what?!?

Asked Schmetzer about the relative lack of rotation and he said this: "The team that went up to Vancouver deserved to have another chance. ... We thought the team that played well in Vancouver would give us the best chance of winning and unfortunately that didn’t happen." — Jeremiah Oshan (@JeremiahOshan) July 13, 2023

One stat to tell the tale

1st — Cristian Espinoza’s penalty was the first penalty the Sounders had conceded in MLS this season.