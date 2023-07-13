Major Link Soccer: Panama and Mexico advance to Gold Cup final

Seattle

Megan Rapinoe Says Retirement Call Will Help Her Focus On World Cup

Megan Rapinoe said her decision to announce her retirement before the Women’s World Cup will help her enjoy and focus on helping U.S. achieve the “three-peat”.

OL Reign 2023: Their aerial attacking ability - scout report

Tactical analysis of OL Reign in 2023, looking at why they have scored so many goals in the air this season and why teams find it difficult to defend against these tactics.

MLS

They have Seattle at 10. The Original MLS Power Rankings for July 11, 2023 - 3rd Degree

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta has been named captain of the 2023 MLS All-Star Team, Major League Soccer announced today. The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will take place Wednesday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. as the league’s best take on English Premier League. Luciano Acosta named 2023 MLS All-Star Team Captain | FC Cincinnati

Rodolfo Borrell, this past June, experienced a career high point. Manchester City to Austin FC: Rodolfo Borrell joins MLS at "right moment" | MLSSoccer.com

Lionel Messi’s hopes of enjoying a quieter life in Florida for the final years of his career may prove to be wishful thinking with the Argentine star already lined up for a whole series of publicity events. When announcing his intention to join Miami last month, Messi gave several reasons why he had turned down other options but stated the hope for a calmer life was one of them. Messi set for busy, hype-packed first week in Miami

USL W League

After two stirring seasons, a 26-2-1 record, thousands of spirited fans and sponsorships, the women’s pre-professional Minnesota Aurora are ready for the next move. It's time for Minnesota Aurora to go pro; they just need the right investor

USA/CONCACAF

Mexico will play for its fifth Gold Cup title in the last eight tournaments. CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico strikes early against Jamaica, advances to face Panama in final

The US are aiming to be the first team to win the World Cup three times in a row, but she says they must not get ahead of themselves. Read more at straitstimes.com. Expanded World Cup will be the best one yet, says US forward Alex Morgan | The Straits Times

The US men’s national team didn’t meet expectations in their Gold Cup semifinal Wednesday evening against Panama, falling 5-4 in a penalty shootout after battling to a 1-1 draw after extra time. USMNT Player Ratings: Panama deal shocking Gold Cup exit in semis | MLSSoccer.com

The US men’s national team went to penalty kicks for a second straight knockout round, but Panama prevailed in the Gold Cup semifinals Wednesday evening, winning 5-4 in the shootout after both teams played to a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes. Semifinal stunner! USA knocked out of Gold Cup by Panama | MLSSoccer.com

Between Two Worlds is an audio documentary examining the Filipino-American experience in parallel with the Philippines women’s national team’s journey to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup. It connects threads of identity, history, achievement and hope through the lens of sport. Written, hosted, and co-produced by Megan Reyes. Between Two Worlds

The USWNT are aiming for a historic third consecutive title but the buildup has been anything but straightforward. Women’s World Cup 2023 team guides part 19: USA | Women’s World Cup 2023: Guardian Experts’ Network | The Guardian

At media day, we got the scoop on the most important question looming over the USWNT ahead of the World Cup. Who is the funniest USWNT player? We asked the players – Equalizer Soccer

Jordan Spieth and fellow American golfer Justin Thomas have bought shares in the 49ers group that is in the process of taking over English football club Leeds United. Golfers Spieth, Thomas invest in Leeds as part of 49ers group - ESPN

World

Domestic women’s football could become a “billion pound industry” in 10 years time says former Lionesses midfielder Karen Carney - the chair of a major review into the sport. Karen Carney: Women’s football in England could be a ‘billion pound industry’ in next 10 years - BBC Sport

A review of women’s football chaired by the former player Karen Carney has called for wholesale changes in the future. Karen Carney review demands overhaul of women’s football to transform future | Women’s football | The Guardian

A project that will take action over flights to Australia and New Zealand is backed by 44 players, including Canada, Denmark and Italy internationals. Women’s World Cup players launch football’s biggest climate campaign | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Plus, O’Sullivan describes Ireland’s ‘unbelievable’ achievement of making it to the Women’s World Cup Republic of Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan: My Game in My Words - The Athletic

Jordan Nobbs tells Louise Taylor being part of England’s World Cup squad is an ‘unbelievable feeling’ after enduring an injury-disrupted international career. Jordan Nobbs: ‘I was in a dark place but now I’m waking with the butterfly feeling’ | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

Nottingham Forest defender Harry Toffolo is charged by the Football Association for breaching its gambling rules 375 times. Harry Toffolo: Nottingham Forest defender charged by FA with 375 breaches of betting rules - BBC Sport

Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has joined Al-Hilal from Serie A side Lazio, the Saudi Arabian club announced on Wednesday. Saudi club Al-Hilal sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio - ESPN

Do you know which big names have joined which team in the Saudi Pro League and who the managers are? Find out here. Saudi Pro League: Who's who guide to the league making headlines - BBC Sport

Carlo Ancelotti will stand trial for tax fraud after the Real Madrid coach allegedly failed to declare image rights earnings in 2014 to the Spanish tax office. Ancelotti had declared his earnings as Real Madrid coach in the 2014 tax year but not earnings from his image rights or other related income, according to the accusations by the Spanish tax office. Real Madrid coach Ancelotti to face tax evasion trial

Barcelona confirmed the signing of Athletico Paranaense striker Vitor Roque for a fee of around €40 million. Barcelona sign Brazil forward Vitor Roque, 18, in €40m deal - ESPN

What’s on TV?

10:00 AM - Nürnberg vs Arsenal - Friendly - Fox Deportes

6:00 PM - Santos Laguna vs Atlas - Liga MX - Fox Deportes

8:00 PM - Guadalajara vs Necaxa - Liga MX - Universo, Peacock