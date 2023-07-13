Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan returning from Gold Cup earlier than expected

The USMNT’s loss is potentially the Seattle Sounders’ gain. Thanks to an earlier-than-expected exit from the Concacaf Gold Cup, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan will return to the Sounders in time for Saturday’s game against FC Dallas.

For the first time since 2015 and just the fourth time in the history of the Gold Cup, the USMNT will not be playing in the final after they were knocked out in the semifinals by Panama in a penalty shootout. With the elimination of the third-place game following the 2015 tournament, this is the first time since 2000 and just the second time ever that the USA will not play the maximum number of games in the tournament.

Morris had the assist on the tying goal that sent the game to penalties and converted his shot from the spot while playing 46 minutes off the bench. Roldan played 57 minutes off the bench and ended up having his attempt saved in the shootout.

1-1



GOLAZO. Dramatic equalizer from @Jesusfcd27 in extra time!

pic.twitter.com/AOQE3cMafQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 13, 2023

While both players will rejoin the Sounders this week, head coach Brian Schmetzer was noncommittal in terms of what kind of role they might play.

“I can tell you that they will be available for selection,” Schmetzer said. “It was an emotional night. I don’t think they’re burned out, but they’re traveling and there’s an emotional side. Our team has done OK. It will be something we discuss.”

The Sounders went 2-2-1 in the matches the duo missed, but are now playing their third game in eight days with many players having started both matches. Morris made one start and played in three matches for the USMNT, logging 131 minutes, and Roldan played in five games, logging 174 minutes over the course of three weeks.