Earthquakes vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders’ two-game winning streak came to a crashing halt with a 2-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. The Sounders started well enough, but struggled to regain their footing after surrendering a penalty in the 18th minute that came against the run of play.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 – San Jose Earthquakes 2
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Venue: PayPal Park
Referee: Fotis Bazakos
Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Justin Howard
Fourth Official: Matthew Thompson
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
Attendance: 13,577
Weather: 67 degrees and clear
SCORING SUMMARY
SJ – Cristian Espinoza (penalty) 19’
SJ – Miguel Trauco (Cristian Espinoza) 65’
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA – Nouhou (caution) 41’
SEA – Léo Chú (caution) 45’+4’
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Cody Baker (Alex Roldan 46’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 81’); João Paulo (Josh Atencio 66’), Obed Vargas, Nico Lodeiro (Dylan Teves 67’), Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú; Héber (Raúl Ruidíaz 66’)
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Fredy Montero, Abdoulaye Cissoko
Total shots: 9
Shots on goal: 2
Fouls: 9
Offside: 0
Corner-Kicks: 3
Saves: 1
San Jose Earthquakes – JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie (Benji Kikanovic 90’+1’), Tanner Beason, Miguel Trauco, Rodrigues; Carlos Akapo, Carlos Gruezo, Jack Skahan (Tommy Thompson 85’), Judson (Cameron Cilley 90’+3’); Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse (Ousseni Bouda 90’+3’)
Substitutes not used: Emmanuel Ochoa, Jonathan Mensah, Will Richmond, Daniel Munie, Niko Tsakiris
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 9
Offside: 4
Corner-kicks: 5
Saves: 2
