Earthquakes vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

“One of the reasons our team is so good is their desire to win but it can become problematic if that takes you out of your positions. That can be self-destructive at times.” - Brian Schmetzer

By Sounder at Heart staff
/ new

The Seattle Sounders’ two-game winning streak came to a crashing halt with a 2-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. The Sounders started well enough, but struggled to regain their footing after surrendering a penalty in the 18th minute that came against the run of play.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 – San Jose Earthquakes 2

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Venue: PayPal Park

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistants: Cameron Blanchard, Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Matthew Thompson

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

Attendance: 13,577

Weather: 67 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SJ – Cristian Espinoza (penalty) 19’

SJ – Miguel Trauco (Cristian Espinoza) 65’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Nouhou (caution) 41’

SEA – Léo Chú (caution) 45’+4’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Cleveland; Cody Baker (Alex Roldan 46’), Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou (Reed Baker-Whiting 81’); João Paulo (Josh Atencio 66’), Obed Vargas, Nico Lodeiro (Dylan Teves 67’), Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú; Héber (Raúl Ruidíaz 66’)

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Fredy Montero, Abdoulaye Cissoko

Total shots: 9

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 1

San Jose Earthquakes – JT Marcinkowski; Paul Marie (Benji Kikanovic 90’+1’), Tanner Beason, Miguel Trauco, Rodrigues; Carlos Akapo, Carlos Gruezo, Jack Skahan (Tommy Thompson 85’), Judson (Cameron Cilley 90’+3’); Cristian Espinoza, Jeremy Ebobisse (Ousseni Bouda 90’+3’)

Substitutes not used: Emmanuel Ochoa, Jonathan Mensah, Will Richmond, Daniel Munie, Niko Tsakiris

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 9

Offside: 4

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 2

FotMob.com

Postgame quotes

