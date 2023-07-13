Postgame Pontifications: Where’s the rotation?

Playing games on “short” rest is simply part of soccer. While MLS tends to schedule games about a week apart, invariably scheduling realities make that impossible for a significant chunk of the season.

That’s been especially true this year as MLS has decided to squeeze more games into the calendar by playing Leagues Cup, effectively taking a month off from the regular season in the middle of the season.

The Seattle Sounders seem to be struggling with this as much as anyone. After Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes, the Sounders are now 0-4-2 (.33 points per game) in league games played three or four days after another league game. That record stands in stark contrast to their 10-4-3 (1.94 PPG) mark when they’re playing a league game at least six days after the previous league game.

Despite presumably knowing these stats, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer opted for a lightly rotated lineup against the Quakes that featured just two changes from Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Schmetzer indicated the only reason he even made those changes was that trainers wanted to limit the minutes of Alex Roldan and Raúl Ruidíaz. Roldan is coming off a stretch of playing five games and traveling more than 18,000 miles in the span of three weeks during international duty, while Ruidíaz is still on a minutes restriction put in place because of his recent injury history.

“The team that went up to Vancouver deserved to have another chance,” Schmetzer said. “We thought the team that played well in Vancouver would give us the best chance of winning and unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

Rather than riding the momentum, the Sounders fell about as flat as they’ve looked all season. The Sounders started brightly enough, dominating possession and getting a couple of half chances in the first 15 minutes or so, but never came particularly close to regaining that after the Earthquakes won a penalty against the run of play.

From that point until the Earthquakes’ second goal of the match in the 64th minute — which happened to coincide with the first wave of subs — the Sounders were outshot 11-2. In the end, the Sounders finished with just nine shots and their fifth-lowest expected goals output of the season (.60).

The sloggy performance continues a trend that we’ve seen that goes back to their first short-rest performance of the season, a 2-1 loss at home to Austin FC. The Sounders didn’t make any changes from their previous game in that match. In the five subsequent matches they’ve rotated anywhere from one to five players.

Perhaps most curiously is that Nicolás Lodeiro has been used on short rest at every opportunity. While the 34-year-old may be one of the team’s most fit players, his performances have not been up to his usual standard in any of these short-rest matches.

Against the Earthquakes, Lodeiro was limited to just 51 touches and, more tellingly, one shot-creating action. Lodeiro had 15 shot-creating actions in his two previous games that came on full rest.

As has become normal since being moved out of the center of the park, Lodeiro roamed all over the field while looking for the ball.

“After the first goal, we started to lose some discipline,” Schmetzer said without actually calling out Lodeiro by name. “One of the reasons our team is so good is their desire to win but it can become problematic if that takes you out of your positions. That can be self-destructive at times. You need to put more energy into your part of the field. We had good spells of possession but I think we tried to force things a little bit.”

I asked Schmetzer if Lodeiro was one of the players he was talking about.

“Nico is one of the best players this team has had,” Schmetzer said, clearly reluctant to call out the team captain. “He has played with freedom throughout his career. Nico needs to be a little more disciplined. I can’t fault his effort but we need to remain disciplined. I wish we could balance both. It’s always a give and take. I don’t mind a little bit of interchange to create overloads. I’m not a real structured coach. I think it has benefitted us to play to their strength. But nights like tonight we get frustrated and get to the right side of the field and no one is there to help.”

It would be beyond unfair to pin that performance entirely on Lodeiro. As Schmetzer said, the desire is there and maybe some of Lodeiro’s teammates could use a bit more of that. But at some point, Schmetzer also needs to simply tell players “no.” That might mean sacrificing some short-term results to give the Sounders a better chance at results farther down the road.

Hopefully, they can pull things together and finish this stretch strong by beating FC Dallas at home. The bigger question is what they do post-Leagues Cup. The Sounders have 10 more regular-season matches remaining and four of those will be played on short rest. If it’s not already obvious, the Sounders need to figure out a way to be more competitive in those matches than they’ve been so far this year. The only way they’re going to be able to do that is to find a better balance in their rotation.