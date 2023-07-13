The Seattle Sounders traveled to San Jose for a midweek match that is also a rivalry game (the name of which I cannot remember). Even with a skosh of squad rotation, Seattle looked comfortable and fluent with their play. At least, until they got to the final third. And while even the npxG may disagree with me somewhat, they seemed the stronger team, and I was really impressed by their structure. (I even took the liberty of nerdily listing their formation as a 3-2-4-1, despite what any lineup graphic may have you believe.) And so, predictably, San Jose won 2-0 thanks to a couple of set pieces. Cool.

Here is a direct link to the form; we hope this allows everyone to submit a response.

Here’s the scale:

(Substitutes can be left blank if the player did not play enough to judge)

1 - not a pro (USL/NASL/MLS) quality performance

4 - average USL starter

6 - average MLS starter

9 - MLS All Star

10 - MLS MVP-quality performance