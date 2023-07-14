Preview: Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas

The Seattle Sounders are back home this weekend to take on FC Dallas on Saturday night. The Sounders are coming off a dud of a midweek match in San Jose against the Earthquakes and need to pick up some points ahead of the long Leagues Cup break. Dallas did not play on Wednesday night and are coming off a week’s worth of rest for their trip to Seattle.

The expectation on Wednesday was that the Sounders would rotate their lineup heavily in order to be in decent shape to take on Dallas, but that’s not what happened. Seattle used nine of the same starters that played against the Vancouver Whitecaps. It remains to be seen what the plan is for Dallas, but even if they go “full strength”, there’s bound to be massive fatigue.

The Sounders are due for a boost in morale and options as Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris return from their Gold Cup duties. It’s assumed that Roldan is fit enough to start this one, but Morris has been carrying a knock so I’d be surprised to see him in the starting XI. The Sounders are unbeaten against Dallas at home in their last 16 matches (13W, 3D) at Lumen Field, including playoffs. Hopefully, a return to homefield can give Seattle the boost they need to head into the break with a win.

One key stat

1 - FC Dallas has only won once in Seattle and that was in 2011.

Vibe check

I think most Sounders fans didn’t have high hopes for the match against San Jose, but even then the flat performance failed to live up to expectations. If Seattle can beat FC Dallas on Saturday the vibes going into the Leagues Cup break will be decent, but some lingering questions about squad selection this week will remain.

How close to full strength is everyone?

Seattle seemingly escaped San Jose without any new injuries, which is good news since Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris are returning from their Gold Cup duties. Stefan Frei could also return from concussion protocols.

FC Dallas gets a little healthier for this one but not by much. It’s possible that Paul Arriola starts for the first time since May. Jesús Ferreira returns from the Gold Cup, but he’s played in back-to-back 120-minute matches and logged 475 minutes during the Gold Cup. He probably won’t start.

Projected lineups

Sounders (4-2-3-1): Cleveland; Baker, Ragen, Yeimar, A. Roldan; Atencio, João Paulo; Chú, Lodeiro, C. Roldan; Ruidíaz

FC Dallas (3-4-3): Paes; Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca; Farfan, Quignon, Cerrillo, Junqua; Velasco, Obrain, Lletget

What you need to know

Sounders record (3rd in the West): 10-8-5, +6 GD

FC Dallas record (7th in the West): 8-9-5, -1 GD

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Kickoff time: 7:39pm Pacific Time

Commentators (AppleTV): Erik Krakauer and Lloyd Sam