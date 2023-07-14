Major Link Soccer: Messi shops in America

Messi learns what Freddie Ljungberg did — it’s possible to be famous and just go out for some shopping once in a while.

Messi in Argentina: Can’t get into his own house



Messi in America: Shopping unbothered at Publix pic.twitter.com/E1qqugxQnR — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 14, 2023

What newcomer Eugene Ansah brings to the FC Dallas attack

The Ghanaian joined his new team in training this week.

2023 MLS Power Rankings averages: Week 20 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

Sounders come in at 7th, with someone having them as high as 3rd and another down at 16

Dele Alli opens up on trauma in Gary Neville interview

Everton's Dele Alli opened up in an interview with Gary Neville, saying he suffered childhood sexual abuse and recently got out of rehab.

Juventus starts procedure to leave Super League project - ESPN

Juventus has initiated the procedure to pull out of the European Super League (ESL) project, the Italian club said Thursday.

The next wave of Academy talent for North Texas SC - 3rd Degree

The Independent FC Dallas & North Texas Soccer Site.

NWSL Power Rankings: Portland Thorns, OL Reign and North Carolina Courage maintain top spots - CBSSports.com

With a World Cup break but Challenge Cup continuing, here's how teams stand

NWSL, Therabody Team Up To Reduce Gender Inequality In Women’s Sports

The wellness technology company will leverage data and feedback from players and training staffs to develop women’s specific products.

World Cup 2023: NWSL plans to capitalize on FIFA tournament | Ad Age

“We Play Here” campaign emphasizes NWSL as home to the world’s top players.

Cortez makes historic NWSL debut | News, Sports, Jobs - Maui News

Cortez, a graduate of Maui High School, became the first Maui Interscholastic League alum to play in the National Women’s Soccer League when she started for the Wave on Saturday.

Denver group plans to throw hat in ring for NWSL expansion

The investor group, For Denver FC, announced Tuesday its intent to bring a women’s professional soccer team to the city.

Former NWSL player Angela Salem shifts to coaching with Spirit - The Washington Post

In a league that has reckoned with gender inequity in the coaching sphere, it’s significant that its own former players are now helping shape the next generation.

The USL Super League, which will apply for D-1 status alongside #NWSL for 2024, has named Carrie Taylor as VP of operations. Taylor was at one point managing director of WISL, which will apply for D-2 pro status — which was USL Super League's original plan. — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) July 13, 2023

Rundown of European-based USMNT players' 2023/24 season outlooks | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm previews the upcoming seasons for USMNT players across Europe and Britain including the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Serie A.

From custom-built field to pop-up gym: How the USWNT built a home in New Zealand – Equalizer Soccer

For the first time in Women’s World Cup history, teams will use base camps just like the men. U.S. Soccer went above and beyond in choosing, building, and funding theirs in pursuit of an unprecedented third-straight world title.

'Find a new purpose' - USWNT's Sam Mewis on her injury recovery, missing the World Cup & why she can't wait to see her sister Kristie shine | Goal.com

GOAL sat down with USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis to discuss her rehab, her new purpose and the emotions of seeing her loved ones get their chance at the World Cup.

USWNT's Sam Mewis on playing with her sister Kristie, NWSL expansion to Boston

UWSNT midfielder and Massachusetts native Sam Mewis talks about the National Women's Soccer League's expansion to Boston and what it’s like playing soccer with her sister, Kristie, at the highest level.

How FIFA’s Sale of Women’s World Cup TV Rights Went Wrong - WSJ

Soccer’s governing body launched separate broadcast sales to monetize the event’s popularity rather than bundling it with the men’s event. Missteps and bad luck will leave FIFA millions short of its goal.

Women’s World Cup players launch football’s biggest climate campaign | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

A project that will take action over flights to Australia and New Zealand is backed by 44 players, including Canada, Denmark and Italy internationals

After an eight-year break, Ireland’s Sinead Farrelly is World Cup-bound | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

US-born midfielder has overcome injuries from a car crash to make a remarkable comeback on biggest stage

2023 Women’s World Cup: Group B Preview - Stars and Stripes FC

Australia has set high expectations, and they want to meet them in front of their fans.

2023 Women’s World Cup: Group A Preview - Stars and Stripes FC

We begin our Women’s World Cup previews that focus on each group with Group A.

Former Sounder Jimmy Gabriel had CTE. His family is pushing for head safety in soccer. | The Seattle Times

As the second anniversary of Gabriel’s death passed, conversations about CTE in soccer players lag behind those in football. Gabriel's family is pushing for awareness.

Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Seattle Sounders

Can FC Dallas pick up a rare win in Seattle?

Bungie wins landmark harassment lawsuit against Destiny 2 troll - Polygon

The developer says the player must pay Bungie almost $500K in damages, making it easier for companies to protect their employees from online harm

Tom Cruise, anti-imperialism and zero body-fat: Bruce Lee’s legacy 50 years after his death | Bruce Lee | The Guardian

He made just four films and was crudely stereotyped, but brought Hong Kong-flavoured action to Hollywood and changed the face of Asian cinema for ever

‘Wine lets secrets out’ – the Vintner, a 5e D&D Background | Full Moon Storytelling

These rules are a pre-publication example of a Vintner - a background for the current edition of Dungeons & Dragons.

What to watch this weekend

Friday

4:00 pm PT — Toluca women vs Monterrey in Liga MX Feminil play on ViX and ViX+

8:10 pm PT — Tijuana men vs Cruz Azul in Liga MX play on TUDN

Saturday

Six MLS matches are free on Apple TV, including the Sounders. The games start at 4:30 pm PT and end just after 9:30 pm PT. Enjoy the soccers.

4:30 pm PT — Atlanta United vs Orlando City SC in MLS play on FS1 and Apple TV (free)

7:30 pm PT — Seattle Sounders FC vs FC Dallas in MLS play at Lumen Field and on Apple TV (free)

Sunday

2:00 pm PT — FC Ballard vs United Pdx in USL League Two play at Interbay Stadium and at FCBallard.com

5:00 pm PT — Mexico men vs Panama in the Gold Cup Final on FOX, Univision and TUDN

5:00 pm PT — LA Galaxy II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLSNextPro.com

This is your weekend open thread. Talk to each other. Enjoy life.