Sounders hope to embody Bruce Lee’s spirit during tribute game

Saturday’s match against FC Dallas is the Bruce Lee Match. It’s a celebration of the life and legacy of Bruce Lee, and an extension of the collaboration between the Seattle Sounders and the Bruce Lee Foundation that has so far been most prominently showcased with the team’s newest kit. The timing of the match coincides with the 50th anniversary of Lee’s passing on July 20, 1973, just a month before the release of his final film, “Enter the Dragon.”

The match will be a celebration of Lee’s life and his lasting impact on the world. It will include a pregame ceremony called “Art and Action” that will feature a number of forms of performance and art to represent different facets of the legend’s life. There will also be a pop-up museum exhibit from the Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, the permanent home of rotating Bruce Lee exhibits, as well as a number of other special activations around the stadium and surrounding area.

The kit — red, black and yellow with a dragon motif, full of nods to the visual language of Bruce Lee’s lasting influence — is already a massive success from a commercial perspective. The second Community Kit from the Sounders — following the Jimi Hendrix Kit — is already the best-selling jersey in the club’s MLS history less than six months after its release. The collection of merchandise released with the kit’s initial unveiling has also been hugely popular, prompting an expanded collection for the Bruce Lee Match and a re-issue of the satin bomber jacket featuring Lee’s “flying man” icon on the back from the original release. This project, which includes collaboration between the Sounders, the Bruce Lee Foundation, and the Wing Luke Museum, is intended to have a much more lasting impact than any article of clothing or even the experience and exposure to culture and ideas that may come from the events surrounding the match.

Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter and Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Bruce Lee Foundation, explained saying, “in terms of the collaboration, because this collaboration is a very well-rounded collaboration, it’s not just the kit. There’s also a social component to this with the RAVE Foundation and the Wing Luke [Museum] and the Bruce Lee Foundation, we’ve all been working together and collaborating on all the various and different pieces of this from the very beginning.”

The club earmarked $50,000 of the proceeds from jersey sales to be donated to the Bruce Lee Foundation and the Wing Luke Museum, with the funds intended for youth programming that emphasizes the teachings and philosophy of Bruce Lee. The club, through the RAVE Foundation, is also working with the Bruce Lee Foundation and the museum to build a mini pitch in 2024.

There’s more to the collaboration than just those initiatives, though.

“The Bruce Lee Foundation has been working together with the RAVE Foundation to incorporate some of our programming into some of the soccer programming, and I think that it’s a real testament to my father’s legacy as well as to the openness of the folks at the RAVE Foundation that we’ve been able to do that so well and so seamlessly, and that my father’s practices have been able to be incorporated into their camps and programming so seamlessly and so well, and with good results,” Shannon said. “So I’m really grateful for the opportunity to bring the Bruce Lee Foundation programming into this community, and in particular to collaborate with the RAVE Foundation and the Wing Luke Museum in that.”

Bruce Lee, even today 50 years after the release of his final movie, is likely best remembered for his work as a martial artist and in action films. Still, his lasting legacy extends well beyond those venues.

“I think it’s fantastic, I’m thrilled. In particular, because I think one of the things that has held true for my father’s legacy is that even though he was a martial artist, even though he did action films, his philosophy, his energy, his way of living, what he taught and practiced, it is interdisciplinary and it crosses over,” Shannon said. “Just like there are athletes from many different disciplines who look to Bruce Lee to help refine and, in particular, add a mental, emotional, social aspect to what they do. And the fact that we’re doing this work for the first time with a professional soccer organization and that it’s the Sounders, and it’s in Seattle, and it’s the 50th [anniversary of his passing], I think it’s magical in a lot of ways to know that we’re going to be reaching a whole new segment of enthusiasts and bringing them some Bruce Lee along with it. I think it’s just great.

“Even though the movies — maybe a lot of kids haven’t seen the movies — because of our strong social presence, because of YouTube, because of teams like the Sounders, the Bruce Lee name and legacy has continued to thrive and live on, so I’m very grateful.”

It’s clear when looking at the values and philosophies that Lee shared why they are so resonant, and why the Sounders and the RAVE Foundation would want to help to spread them and incorporate them into their own work. From community-focused ideas, like the quote shared on the Mission & Vision page of the Foundation’s website, “If everyone would help their neighbor, then no one would be without help,” and “under the sky, under the heavens, there is but one family” — a quote that serves as the inspiration behind a mandala art project taking place at Saturday’s game — to ideas more individually focused like “always be yourself; express yourself; have faith in yourself,” Lee espoused an ideology focused on care, compassion, and the betterment of the world around us starting with ourselves.

That’s what drew Shannon to the work of stewarding her father’s legacy.

“I got involved in sharing my father’s legacy and wanting to shine a light on it in particular through his teachings and practices and philosophies because they’ve been really helpful to me…and I feel that they have value for many people, and in many different ways. So I’m really excited to continue to offer that Bruce Lee touch-point that might be a gateway for someone to want to know more.”