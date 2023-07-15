Sounders vs. FC Dallas, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

SOUNDERS 1, DALLAS 1: Benard Kamungo gets behind the defense after an extended spell of possession and gets an open header that beats Stefan Frei.

SOUNDERS 1, DALLAS 0: Léo Chú forced an FC Dallas own-goal with a well-placed cross that Sam Junqua put into his net.

LINEUPS: Cristian Roldan and Stefan Frei returned to the lineup, while Nicolás Lodeiro will get a rare day off.

The Seattle Sounders head into the Leagues Cup break with one more chance to solidify their position. If they can beat FC Dallas today, there’s a chance to be tied with St. Louis City at the top of the Western Conference. A loss, however, could leave them as low as fifth in the table.

To bolster their chances, they’ll be getting back Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan. It’s not entirely clear which if any of those players will start, but all have been cleared to participate.

Standing in the Sounders’ way to a strong finish is FC Dallas, a team that has not won in Seattle since 2011 and who is just 2-6-0 in their last eight games. As ravaged as the Sounders have been by injury and international call-ups, Dallas has had it arguably worse. Like the Sounders, they should be getting some reinforcements for this game as well.

Notes

Including playoffs, the Sounders have a 16-game home unbeaten streak against FC Dallas. The only time Dallas won in Seattle was in 2011. That’s timed for the longest active home unbeaten streak of any MLS team over another (Portland over San Jose).

The Sounders have been held scoreless in 6 of 10 matches for the first time since 2018.

FC Dallas has lost 6 of 8 matches for the first time since 2014.

Dallas 11 starters have combined to miss 56 matches this year.

Jesus Ferreira returns from Gold Cup duty where he scored seven goals in 475 minutes.

This will be the Bruce Lee Match and festivities will honor the 50th anniversary of the martial arts legend’s death.

Absences: Injury, international duty and suspension

Seattle

QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Dobbelaere (R hamstring strain), Stefan Frei (Concussion Protocol). Sota Kitahara (R quad strain)

OUT: Xavier Arreaga (R quad strain), Kelyn Rowe (R quad Strain)

FC Dallas

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle), Tarik Scott (season-ending knee injury), Amet Korça (head)

QUESTIONABLE: Paul Arriola (thigh), Geovane Jesus (thigh), José Martínez (knee), Paxton Pomykal (thigh), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Alan Velasco (thigh)

Officials

REF: Nima Saghafi; ARs: Chris Elliott, Miike Rottersman; 4TH: Elton Garcia; VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.; AVAR: Jeff Muschik

How to Watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, 7:39 PM

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (Eric Krakauer & Lloyd Sam)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (Oscar Salazar & Diego Arrioja)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? Yes

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? Yes

Lineups

Highlights will be posted as the match progresses.

This is Seattle Sounders vs. FC Dallas; watch with us

