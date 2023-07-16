Sounders vs. FC Dallas: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders went into the Leagues Cup break on a disappointing note, settling for a 1-1 tie with FC Dallas that dropped them into fourth place in the Western Conference. The Sounders forced an own-goal to open the scoring, only to surrender the equalizer shortly before halftime.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – FC Dallas 1

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistants: Chris Elliott, Mike Rottersman

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

Attendance: 32,753

Weather: 80 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Own Goal (Sam Junqua) 32’

DAL – Bernard Kamungo (Sebastian Lletget) 42’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

DAL – Geovane de Jesus Rocha (caution) 44’

DAL – Sebastian Lletget (caution) 46’

DAL – Tsiki Ntsabeleng (caution) 82’

DAL – Facundo Quignon (caution) 86’

SEA – Albert Rusnák (caution) 87’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; João Paulo (Nico Lodeiro 66’), Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Jordan Morris 71’); Raúl Ruidíaz

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Fredy Montero, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Cody Baker, Reed Baker-Whiting, Josh Atencio, Héber

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 20

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 14

Saves: 1

FC Dallas – Maarten Paes; Geovane de Jesus Rocha (Dante Sealy 46’), Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua; Facundo Quignon, Edwin Cerrillo, Sebastian Lletget; Jader Obrian (Herbert Endeley 88’), Alan Velasco (Tsiki Ntsabeleng 69’), Bernard Kamungo (Eugene Ansah 69’)

Substitutes not used: Jimmy Maurer, Jose Martinez, Paul Arriola, Jose Mulato, Nolan Norris

Total shots: 3

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 15

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 2

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On using a mostly consistent lineup for all three matches this week:

“I thought in tonight’s match, the third game, I thought that the team that was out there was creating chances still. It’s as simple as that. Raúl [Ruidíaz] sat [in San Jose], Nico [Lodeiro], I pulled some guys off in San Jose. I thought the guys were okay. Cristian [Roldan] coming back obviously provided a lot of juice. Jordan [Morris] when he came on was good. So, it’s just ebbs and flows of the game and the decisions I make.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER CRISTIAN ROLDAN

On the spirit of the team:

“Yeah, it’s part of being in MLS. The ebbs and flows of being a franchise in MLS is tough. This is a competitive league and there are times where you feel on top of the world and there are times where you’re at rock bottom. For us, it’s about playing well but getting results. Not enough to just play well and feel like you deserve three points, you need to just win those three points and just grind out games. Not necessarily win pretty at times. And I think that’s where we have to find the right balance between being tough to beat, not conceding goals that we shouldn’t. And also playing the pretty football that we are used to seeing.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER LÉO CHÚ

On not being able to score a lot:

“Yeah, it was a hard game. But we tried to win, but [it happens] in soccer so we need to [keep going].”

On Schmetzer’s message to him now that players are returning:

“Yeah it’s good, we have a lot of good players here. It’s amazing for the group, the coach needs to think who is the best now [to] play and who [can] help the team.”