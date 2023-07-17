Sounders’ sputtering offense still holding team back

The Seattle Sounders’ offensive machine still needs some significant work.

Whether that work means a complete overhaul is a discussion that will have to wait until the offseason, given the Sounders' salary-budget constraints. For the rest of the 2023 season, head coach Brian Schmetzer will have to figure out a way to establish some offensive momentum, as opposed to the start-stop-stop nature of the Sounders’ current performance.

That’s not to say the Sounders weren’t dangerous in the 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas Saturday night, but the finishing was well below what they needed, even if part of the reason for the dropped points was the result of a defensive lapse that led to FC Dallas’ only real true promising attack.

Unlike the Sounders, FC Dallas capitalized on their opportunity.

“If you keep a clean sheet, you would have walked out of there with three points and the conversation might be different,” Schmetzer said. “The defending on the goal wasn’t great. I wasn't happy with the goal we gave up and certainly wasn’t pleased with the lack of finishing.

“Guys have to start scoring goals. Raul’s [Ruidiaz] gotta start scoring, Jordan [Morris], we've gotta get guys to start scoring goals [and] that’ll push us through.”

Asked specifically how much tactics played a role, Schmetzer admitted there’s work to do there, too.

“We will sort through some of the ideas that we’ve given them,” he said. “We’ve tried to add to some of those. I don’t think everything is broken, but we need to fine-tune it.”

Whatever fixes Schmetzer attempts to implement will be helped by a lineup that saw the return of Morris and Cristian Roldan, the latter of whom was involved in the Sounders’ most dangerous chances, including the own-goal that was the Sounders’ only tally. Roldan’s return in particular could lead to a number of lineup changes, as evidenced by Nicolas Lodeiro coming off the bench, and Albert Rusnák starting in a more advanced attacking “10” position.

Still, Schmetzer said that whoever starts as the primary attacking midfielder needs to be able to give the Sounders more help offensively.

“We need to get more production out of that position,” Schmetzer said. “With Cristian coming back we’ll need to make a decision. There’s true competition for spots and we’ll try to get people in the right spots.”

Roldan was a bit unlucky not to score earlier in the match as he got on the end of a cross from Léo Chú that hit the post, but he got his reward of sorts when he forced the own-goal with a strong backside run. He also could have ended up with an assist, putting a wonderful cross on Morris’ head that was well-saved. Roldan said the Sounders need to capitalize on their attacking play.

“For us, it’s about playing well but getting results,” Roldan said. “It’s not enough to just play well and feel like you deserve three points, you need to just win those three points and just grind out games.”

Chú, who has provided many of the Sounders’ most dangerous attacking moments, particularly while others were out with injury or international duty, said now that the team is close to full fitness it will be up to the coaching staff to put the players on the field who can get the best results.

“We have a lot of good players here,” Chu said. “It’s amazing for the group, the coach needs to think who is the best now to play and who can help the team.”