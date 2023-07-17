Major Link Soccer: So there’s this Argentinian fellow...

The Seattle Sounders played their last league game for over a month on Saturday and went out with a whimper, drawing FC Dallas 1-1 despite welcoming back Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan. Diego Luna’s influence in the Real Salt Lake squad is waxing, highlighted by a brace in the team’s 3-1 win over Red Bull New York. Messi’s made it to Miami, and many more moves are underway domestically and abroad. The World Cup kicks off THIS WEEK, so there’s plenty of catching up to do if the tournament’s snuck up on you.

Seattle

The Sounders headed into All-Star/Leagues Cup break (are we calling it that?) in much the same way that they’ve spent the last few months. RECAP: Sounders and FC Dallas battle to 1-1 stalemate at Lumen Field | Seattle Sounders

Messi League Soccer

A Paris hotel room, a passionate pitch, how the money worked and why Apple is so key — this is how Messi came to Miami. Inside the Lionel Messi to Inter Miami deal — seeing off Saudis, equity offers and Beckham and Co.’s secret trip - The Athletic

He gone Inter Miami CF and Rodolfo Pizarro Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract | Inter Miami CF

All 77 Leagues Cup matches will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass. Apple and Major League Soccer Announce MLS Season Pass Coverage Plans for Leagues Cup 2023, including Enhanced Productions for Inter Miami CF Matches, Live Coverage of Lionel Messi’s Unveiling, and Major Training Session | MLSSoccer.com

The MLS All-Star Small Business Pass provides discounts at D.C. small businesses thanks to Major League Soccer, the D.C. United Foundation, and Black Players for Change. MLS All-Star Small Business Pass - Intentionalist

Diego Luna’s been around for a while, but it looks like he’s finally arrived. Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna named Player of the Matchday | MLSSoccer.com

Domestic Soccer

It had been seven years since she last played a professional soccer game, and Sinead Farrelly — after going public about the traumatic abuse she faced as a player in the NWSL and becoming a catalyst for change in the league — was ready to prove to herself she could make the comeback of a lifetime. Inside Sinead Farrelly's Gotham FC comeback after NWSL abuse | NY Post ($)

The Pride aren’t looking for Marta to rescue them anymore. They overhauled the roster, adjusted her role and the playoffs now are in reach. Youth breathes new life into Pride after complicated past

Lindsey Horan says that the Portland Thorns deserve a training facility with grass, as the Portland Timbers have. Horan calls Portland Thorns out for training on turf

New USL Super League side Tampa Bay tabs Christina Unkel as president, Denise Schilte-Brown as head coach – Equalizer Soccer

Super League Tampa Bay has announced Christina Unkel as its first club president and Denise Schilte-Brown as head coach. Super League Tampa Bay is part of the USL Super League and will kick off its inaugural season in August 2024 alongside 10 to 12 other teams, bringing top-tier women’s pro sports to the region for the first time. Super League Tampa Bay names club president and head coach - Super League Tampa Bay

World Cup

The number-one ranked United States have won the past two Women’s World Cups - but are they still favourites to claim a historic third successive title this summer? Women's World Cup: Are history-seeking USA still the team to beat? - BBC Sport

FIFA has committed to halving its emissions, yet the Women’s World Cup has expanded and that may lead to an increased carbon footprint. Women’s World Cup 2023: What are the lessons from broken environmental promise in Qatar? - The Athletic

Australia showed a World Cup preparedness in many ways, but the players still want more. Australia shows its Women’s World Cup fever: 50,000 fans cheer Matildas in warm-up match - The Athletic

This is only the beginning. A lot can change in a World Cup cycle, including expanded coverage from The Athletic - The Athletic

Many indigenous Australians are priced out of professional sport. The Women’s World Cup can help speed up change, but there is much to do... Indigenous Australians and the Women’s World Cup: A fight for self-determination - The Athletic

Plus, Ella Toone on finding herself on Australia’s sunshine coast – and reading Jamie Vardy’s autobiography. Meet the Lionesses: England’s squad for the 2023 Women’s Football World Cup

England midfielder Keira Walsh tells Suzanne Wrack about regaining her self-confidence, learning at Barcelona and why she feels like ‘just a girl from Rochdale’. Keira Walsh: ‘Everyone’s going to love you or hate you. I had to learn that’ | England women's football team | The Guardian

Federation offers women a quarter as much prize money in their tournament as the men’s version. Matildas take aim at Fifa over prize money in video released days before World Cup kickoff | Matildas | The Guardian

Nigeria’s players, manager and federation are involved in a dispute that could threaten their participation at the Women’s World Cup. Nigeria are involved in a three-way power struggle days before the Women’s World Cup - The Athletic

Midfield dynamo tells Donald McRae about captaining boys’ teams growing up and why an improving German side have the spirit to win the World Cup. Germany’s Lena Oberdorf: ‘Parents shouted: don’t get run over by a girl’ | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

USA

Sounders fans, rest assured that Cristian is coming back to the team in good form. Roldan Was Good Against Panama - Sounder At Heart

In the new edition of the Extra Time newsletter, Team USA’s unsung talent, Zambia’s World Cup debut, and more. U.S. Women's Soccer Team's Unsung Talent: Extra Time | Time

How do you wrangle a bunch of celebrities for a single squad announcement video? Well, it helps if it’s for the USWNT. How the USWNT landed Taylor Swift, Lil Wayne, Issa Rae and more for their squad announcement video - The Athletic

The movement for USMNT players has only just become, but there have already been plenty of significant transfers. USMNT transfers: Rating every summer window move

Global Soccer

Late own goal clinches three points for Cavalry in battle against Halifax – AFTN

Bury are a fan-owned club - reborn and reunited. From the depths of despair they are back at Gigg Lane and planning for a positive future... Bury are ‘home’ – how supporters have restored pride in a club and their town - The Athletic

Svitolina reached the last four at Wimbledon nine months after having a baby. We explore the factors and obstacles at play in coming back… Svitolina, Serena and Morgan: How athletes return to elite sport after giving birth - The Athletic

It’s looking increasingly likely that Liverpool will have a completely different midfield when the new Premier League season kicks off. Rumour Mongering: Fabinho Move Update - The Liverpool Offside

Mexico are Gold Cup Champions once more! Mexico blanks Panama in gritty Gold Cup final at sold-out SoFi Stadium

Culture

