Major Link Soccer: Alexia Putellas is back for the World Cup

Seattle

Before now, only two Latina players had represented the U.S. at the Women’s World Cup. OL Reign's Sofia Huerta helps make history at Women's World Cup - Axios Seattle

United States forward Megan Rapinoe is pleased her decision to retire at the end of the year is out in the open so she can focus on winning the 2023 FIFA World Cup. Megan Rapinoe: United States star glad she revealed retirement decision before World Cup - BBC Sport

MLS/USL

He left D.C. United in 2019 “with a lot of pain,” in his own words, and today he’s starring for FC Cincinnati, the Eastern Conference counterpart currently eight places and 21 points ahead of the Black-and-Red in the standings. Luciano Acosta reflects on DC return for All-Star: "Always in my heart" | MLSSoccer.com

Room, 34, will reportedly return to Eredivisie side Vitesse – the team where his professional career began back in the late 2000s. Columbus Crew, Eloy Room reach mutual contract termination | MLSSoccer.com

The Dallas development system didn’t see enough winning. North Texas SC Relieves Head Coach Javier Cano of Duties - 3rd Degree

NWSL

Jun Endo grabs the attention right away. It’s first the Japanese winger’s pink hair. Then it’s her quick moves, agility and the curling left-foot crosses. What's it take to be a fan favorite? Jun Endo does it with pink hair and a lethal left foot | AP News

USA

Press held out hope that she could play in the Women’s World Cup until the day the roster was announced. USWNT star Christen Press needs 4th knee surgery as 'recovery nightmare' continues

Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women’s World Cup appearance. She became a mom since helping the United States win a second straight World Cup title four years ago and is the marquee attraction for the San Diego Wave of the National Women’s Soccer League. Now a mom, Alex Morgan is riding a Wave heading into her fourth Women's World Cup | AP News

The US are winners of the last two World Cups – the gap has closed to the best sides in Europe, but has it closed enough? Why are United States women so good at football? | The Telegraph

How A Fan Community United To Send Indie Women's Soccer Media To The World Cup | Defector

Sofia Huerta and Ashley Sanchez will represent the U.S. — and their Mexican roots — at this year’s World Cup. World Cup 2023: Sofia Huerta and Ashley Sanchez hope to help the U.S. make history

The USWNT, perhaps more so than any other team, fought to codify support and protections for moms in soccer. Their legacy now extends across continents, across multiple sports where mothers are more numerous than ever before. How the USWNT past and present blazed a trail for mothers in sports

There are always high expectations for whoever is the USWNT manager. Is it boom or bust for Vlatko Andonovski if he can’t win the Women’s World Cup? Vlatko Andonovski's job safe if USWNT doesn't win World Cup? - ESPN

The long-awaited tournament is here and with it the next generation of talent. Breakout stars: 12 young players to watch at the Women’s World Cup

Julie Ertz is back with the USWNT for a third World Cup. A few months ago, she was training with a local boys team, unbeknownst to the rest of the world. Julie Ertz: Phoenix Rising – Equalizer Soccer

Could the next generation of USWNT stars be the best one yet? “The talent level is just unmatched,” says Alex Morgan. Here’s a look at the fresh faces helping Team USA chase a three-peat. The Future of U.S. Women’s Soccer Is Here - The Ringer

The time-traveling campaign promotes female athletes and FIFA’s much-anticipated tournament. Nike Ad Hypes Most Anticipated Women's World Cup in History

A Netflix series coming this fall will follow the United States women’s soccer team as it tries for its third consecutive World Cup title. US Women's Soccer Team's World Cup Journey to Be Documented in Netflix Series

Naomi Girma combines the intellect of a perfectionist and a casual humility that make her invaluable to the USWNT and her NWSL club team. Naomi Girma, the USWNT's consummate superstar

World

France’s preparations for the Women’s World Cup have received another injury blow after defender Selma Bacha left the field in tears on a stretcher in the final minutes of the team’s warm-up game against Australia. Selma Bacha injured for France in 1-0 loss to Australia in Women's World Cup warm-up game | AP News

Global soccer players’ union FIFPRO has published analysis of its members’ workload during the 32 teams’ road to the Women’s World Cup that kicks off next week in Australia and New Zealand. Soccer players' union FIFPRO eyes 2023 World Cup as catalyst to professionalize women's game | AP News

Candelaria Cabrera was the only girl playing in a boys league where she lives in Argentina back in 2018. Argentina turns its attention to youth divisions in search of a Messi-like player in women's soccer | AP News

Alexia Putellas heads to the Women’s World Cup after winning back-to-back Ballon d’Or awards and helping Barcelona win two of the last three Champions League titles. Alexia Putellas is back in time for the Women's World Cup as Spain looks for glory | AP News

Barred from the World Cup, Fatima Yousufi’s side will contest the Hope Cup in Melbourne while they wait for official recognition. ‘Sport is for all’: Ignored by Fifa, the Afghan women’s team play on in Australia | Women's football | The Guardian

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson says “all eyes will be on football” during the 2023 Women’s World Cup, and he believes the tournament will change the direction of the sport in Australia. WWC will supersede Sydney Olympics - FA boss - ESPN

More than 700 of the world’s best football players will take to stadium pitches all over Australia when FIFA 2023 kicks off this week. The ABC has crunched the data — these are the stars and breakthrough talents you should be looking out for. FIFA 2023: The best players you've never heard of at this Women's World Cup - ABC News

Get to know every single squad member at the tournament. Women’s World Cup 2023: your guide to all 736 players | Women's World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

With the Women’s World Cup about to begin, BBC Sport asks musicians for their predictions about who will shine in Australia and New Zealand. Women's World Cup: Rita Ora, Al Greenwood & The Hoosiers predict winners - BBC Sport

A 12-year-old Sam Kerr was ambivalent about playing football. Now she is one of the greats and bearing the weight of a home World Cup on her shoulders. Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia’s accidental icon - how Sam Kerr became the face of a nation - BBC Sport

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on 20 July, but who will be lifting the trophy at the end of it? BBC pundits, ex-players and managers predict the tournament winners. Women’s World Cup 2023: Players, coaches and BBC pundits predict winners - BBC Sport

Vera Pauw’s team are embracing the role of underdogs but can take confidence from a win over Australia a year-and-a-half ago. ‘Anything can happen’: Ireland plot Women’s World Cup upset ahead of Matildas clash | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

In the 1990s, ideologies clashed in women’s soccer, as four major national teams – the United States, Norway, China and Germany – developed distinctly different playing styles. The 1990s in women’s soccer: A battle of ideas – Equalizer Soccer

The prolific Ada Hegerberg wants to cap her return from the international wilderness by firing Norway back among the elite at the Women’s World Cup starting this week. They were powerhouses of the women’s international game a generation ago, reaching the first Women’s World Cup final in 1991 and winning the trophy four years later. Norway’s Hegerberg eager to make up for lost time at World Cup

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck has left the team’s summer training camp in Austria after apparently becoming involved in a fight with another man who later needed hospital treatment. Hertha Berlin's Gersbeck leaves camp as police probe fight - ESPN

The owners of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers have assumed control of the English soccer club Leeds United. San Francisco 49ers owners assume control of Leeds United - ESPN

Luton Town are charged by the FA for incidents in their Championship play-off semi-final, second leg win against Sunderland last season. Luton Town charged by FA for incidents in play-off semi-final win against Sunderland - BBC Sport

Hannah Dingley is likely to resume her role as Forest Green’s academy manager after the club appointed Dave Horseman as head coach. Hannah Dingley to step down after Forest Green appoint new head coach | Forest Green Rovers | The Guardian

Rubin Yalta and FC Sevastopol have joined the Russian league pyramid, with the move described as ‘a gross violation of Fifa and Uefa statutes’. Ukraine FA urges Fifa and Uefa to exclude Russia over Crimean clubs | Soccer | The Guardian

What’s on TV?

8:00 AM - Struga vs Žalgiris - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

10:00 AM - Maccabi Haifa vs Hamrun Spartans - UEFA Champions League - Paramount+

10:30 AM - Rheindorf Altach vs Villarreal - International Friendly - ESPN+