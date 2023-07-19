Major Link Soccer: Women’s World Cup kicks off

The 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off tonight at midnight Pacific Time. In addition to the usual collection of daily links, we’ve gathered a multitude of previews ahead of the start of the largest women’s tournament yet.

Women’s World Cup

ESPN previews each of the 32 Women’s World Cup teams ahead of a historic tournament. Here’s all the in-depth info on the squads set to compete. 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup team-by-team preview - ESPN

The 2023 tournament spanning five time zones presents a number of firsts and the co-hosts will be hoping it leaves an indelible mark. Football world arrives on Australian soil as Matildas eye Women’s World Cup legacy | The Guardian

USA are favourites for an unprecedented third World Cup win in a row, but uncertainty surrounds a team grappling with change. Can an injury-ravaged USWNT mount a serious World Cup challenge? | USA women’s football team | The Guardian

Here’s what the U.S. should watch for against the Netherlands, Portugal, and Vietnam. Behind enemy lines: Dissecting the USWNT’s World Cup opponents in Group E | Backheeled

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski will enter the 2023 Women’s World Cup on the hot seat after failing to win gold at the Olympics. USWNT coach Andonovski enters World Cup on the hot seat | Pro Soccer Wire

All the teams in the top 10 of FIFA’s world rankings have made it to this Women’s World Cup. We profile them and assess their prospects. Women’s World Cup 2023: Guide to the 10 top-ranked teams - The Athletic

Lots of players have been involved in disputes in the build-up to this Women’s World Cup. It is far from ideal preparation. Women’s World Cup protests: ‘To put the thing you love most on the line is devastating’ - The Athletic

England players will pause discussions over performance-related bonuses until after this summer’s Women’s World Cup. England to pause bonus talks until after World Cup - BBC Sport

USWNT midfielder Ashley Sanchez has undergone a transformation in the past year and is ready for the World Cup spotlight. Ashley Sanchez is ready for the USWNT World Cup spotlight | Pro Soccer Wire

USMNT midfielder Andi Sullivan said she is “crushed” for Christen Press, who is facing a fourth surgery as she attempts to come back from a torn ACL. USWNT’s Andi Sullivan ‘crushed’ over Christen Press’ injury - ESPN

Press and Tobin Heath won’t be playing in the World Cup this summer, but they will be talking about it a whole lot. Christen Press & Tobin Heath to host USWNT World Cup show | Pro Soccer Wire

A 32-year journey of memorable moments from the tournament’s colourful history. David Squires on … a brief history of the Women’s World Cup | The Guardian

The Women’s World Cup features jerseys are inspired by natural splendour, ancient art, comic books and even cobblestone pavements. But whose are the best? Ranking every team’s kits at the 2023 Women’s World Cup - ESPN

Naomi Girma pens a letter to Katie Meyer: “There are friends, and then there are true friends. Katie Meyer was a true friend, in every sense of the word.” This Is For Katie by Naomi Girma | The Players’ Tribune

Puget Sound

Since their inaugural season of 2022, Ballard FC has taken the USL League 2 world by storm. Episode 416: Getting to know Ballard FC | Nos Audietis

The underlying numbers still like the Sounders an awful lot but they have to figure out how to start scoring. Observations as Sounders head into Leagues Cup break

Huitema shares her insights into how she’s able to score and create goals with Canada and OL Reign. Canada’s Jordyn Huitema: My Game in My Words - The Athletic

MLS / US men’s club soccer

The South Lawn transformed into a youth soccer clinic Monday afternoon and early evening, a celebration of MLS All-Star Week arriving in the nation’s capital. White House, Jill Biden host MLS youth clinic: “Be fearless and dream big” | MLSSoccer.com

Jordi Alba is close to joining his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami CF, club co-owner Jorge Mas said on Tuesday. Inter Miami: Alba’s deal near done; club aims to add Suárez - ESPN

Lionel Messi could play on turf, but MLS commissioner Don Garber would prefer for teams to put down a temporary grass surface instead. Messi on turf? MLS commissioner Garber sure hopes not | Pro Soccer Wire

NWSL / women’s club soccer

Snapdragon Stadium holds 32,000 fans, allowing the NWSL a chance to break its championship attendance record. Sources: San Diego to host 2023 NWSL Championship on Nov. 11 – Equalizer Soccer

The ascension of the NWSL reflected in USA’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad | Soccer America

Chelsea will begin their pursuit of fifth consecutive WSL title at home to Spurs on a day when four of the six fixtures will be played at clubs’ main stadiums. WSL opening fixtures: Chelsea host Spurs with four games in main stadiums | The Guardian

Other international soccer

The USMNT have won six games, drew five and lost once since the start of the year when Gregg Berhalter temporarily departed. How is the team set now he’s is back in charge? Next steps for USMNT in World Cup cycle after Gold Cup loss - ESPN

Teams at Euro 2024 will be expected to travel to matches by coach or train instead of flying, to reduce their carbon impact. Euro 2024: Uefa encourages teams to avoid flying between matches to reduce carbon impact - BBC Sport

Yves Jean-Bart is set to appear in court to respond to sexual abuse allegations after campaigners won the right to appeal against a prosecution decision to drop the case. Former Haiti FA president Jean-Bart due in court over sexual abuse allegations | The Guardian

World men’s club soccer

The social media posts suggest these players view Benjamin Mendy’s case as an attack on them all - Vinicius Jr even wrote they are ‘victims’. Footballers are rushing to support Benjamin Mendy – it’s rare to see them so vocal - The Athletic

England forward Marcus Rashford has signed a deal to stay at Manchester United until 2028. Marcus Rashford: Manchester United forward signs new contract until 2028 - BBC Sport

Manchester United have agreed to a fee of £43.8m for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons. Andre Onana: Manchester United agree deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper - BBC Sport

Brighton turn down a second Chelsea bid, believed to be about £70m, for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. Moises Caicedo: Brighton reject £70m Chelsea bid for Ecuador midfielder - BBC Sport

Ryan Giggs’ fight to clear his name is over, but the most decorated British footballer of all-time faces an uncertain future. Ryan Giggs: Ex-Man Utd and Wales star’s future uncertain after court case ends - BBC Sport

Leeds United are now owned by 49ers Enterprises after the English Football League formally approved their takeover of the Championship club. EFL approves £170m takeover of Leeds by 49ers Enterprises - BBC Sport

This cross-sectional study examines the prevalence of cognitive impairment in retired professional soccer players based on the frequency of heading within training sessions. Heading Frequency and Risk of Cognitive Impairment in Retired Male Professional Soccer Players | Neurology | JAMA Network

8:00 AM: Valmiera / BSS vs. Olimpija (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

9:00 AM: Ferencváros vs. KÍ (UEFA men’s champions league) — Paramount+

10:55 AM: Real Betis vs. AS Monaco (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

11:00 AM: Swift Hesperange vs. Slovan Bratislava (UEFA men’s Champions League) — Paramount+

4:30 PM: Chelsea vs. Wrexham (men’s club friendly) — ESPN / ESPN+

5:30 PM: MLS All Stars vs. Arsenal (men’s club friendly) — MLS Pass

6:00 PM: New Mexico United vs. Sunderland (men’s club friendly) — ESPN+

6:00 PM: Atlas vs. Sporting Gijón (men’s club friendly) — TUDN

8:00 PM: Necaxa vs. Athletic Club (men’s club friendly) — TUDN

Midnight: New Zealand vs. Norway (Women’s World Cup) — Fox / Telemundo

3:00 AM: Australia vs. Ireland (Women’s World Cup) — Fox / UNIVERSO