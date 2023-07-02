Sounders vs. Dynamo: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders snapped a five-game winless run by scoring their first goal at home in over a month, beating the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on an Albert Rusnák goal. The goal came after the Dynamo had been put down to 10 men when Micael picked up two yellows just 49 seconds apart.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 – Houston Dynamo FC 0

Saturday, July 1, 2023

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistants: Chris Wattam, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 31,840

Weather: 70 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA – Albert Rusnák (Léo Chú, Nico Lodeiro) 67’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA – Abdoulaye Cissoko (caution) 18’

SEA – Cody Baker (caution) 54’

HOU – Micael dos Santos (caution) 61’

HOU – Micael dos Santos (ejection) 62’

HOU – Luis Caicedo (caution) 89’

HOU – Erik Sviatchenko (caution) 90’+4’

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC – Stefan Frei; Cody Baker (Kelyn Rowe 58’, Reed Baker-Whiting 69’), Yeimar, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Nouhou; João Paulo, Obed Vargas, Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák, Léo Chú (Dylan Teves 85’); Raúl Ruidíaz (Héber 85’)

Substitutes not used: Stefan Cleveland, Hal Udertiz*, Josh Atencio, Fredy Montero

*Tacoma Defiance player on short-term agreement

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 2

Houston Dynamo FC – Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Ethan Bartlow, Erik Sviatchenko, Micael dos Santos; Artur (Thor Ulfarsson 85’), Amine Bassi (Brad Smith 77’), Luis Caicedo; Corey Baird (Ivan Franco 85’), Ibrahim Aliyu, Nelson Quiñónes (Chase Gasper 65’)

Substitutes not used: Sebastian Ferreira, Andrew Tarbell, Hector Herrera, Griffin Dorsey, Brooklyn Raines

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 2

Fouls: 14

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 4

POST-MATCH QUOTES & SOUNDBYTES

SOUNDERS FC HEAD COACH BRIAN SCHMETZER

On Léo Chú’s performance tonight:

“It was a good goal. We have worked with Léo Chú a lot. You guys have seen his improvement this year. He’s a better effective player, you know. But it’s always about the vision and decision-making, that’s the last thing to come and we don’t have joysticks, those players have to make those decisions on the field and Léo made the right choice and we’re happy.”

SOUNDERS FC MIDFIELDER ALBERT RUSNÁK

On what he saw on the goal:

“Yeah, I didn’t see the ball to be honest until the last second. I don’t know if Léo [Chú] was aiming for me or for somebody else, but in the end it was a great ball and it was right in front of me to hit it. It was similar to the first half, the situation, [but] on this end there was no defender to get in the way, so I feel like most of the work was done by Léo and Nico [Lodeiro].”

SOUNDERS FC DEFENDER ABDOULAYE CISSOKO

On starting today:

“I felt very good, I [felt like] it was a big opportunity for me to show again what I can do. Because obviously I [haven’t] played a lot of minutes this year, since September, I think [was when I last played in MLS]. So it was good to get back in the rhythm, you know? So now with [Xavier Arreaga] out we need everyone, I’m ready to help the team and just try to win a championship.”