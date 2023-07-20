Seattle rotated a little to play FC Dallas, but perhaps feeling the effect of three matches in a week, many players lost steam after a strong start, settling for a 1-1 draw. The Sounders played with early intensity, surging forward with intention and pressure, creating an own goal and looking to be in the driver’s seat. Alas, an all too familiar defensive lapse allowed one of Dallas’ two chances all night to score. Although the Sounders dominated in shots overall, ended the match with every player over 80 percent completion, and had near-total control in the second half, weary legs and an inability to spark creative incision against a well-defined defense meant Seattle needed some magic to score the game-winner, and that didn’t happen. This was yet another match where everything but the end result looked mostly dominant and cohesive. Earning an incredible 14 corner kicks, the Sounders again failed to capitalize on set pieces, which would have helped the equally poor finishing on attacks through the run of play. It was frustrating to see Seattle, in a possible nine point week, with a strong chance for six or seven, end with only four, thanks in part to some confusing lineup choices.

Goalkeeper

Stefan Frei – 6 | Community – 6.1

Frei did fine, facing only a few shots as the defense in front of him held Dallas to limited opportunities. Dallas was content to sit back and counter, meaning Frei hardly saw the ball. He had a minuscule (16) total touches in the match, barely factoring other than a few goal kicks and picking the ball out of his net once.

One thing I liked: The defense did a good job limiting Dallas to three total shots and only two on goal, and Frei controlled his controllables.

One thing I didn’t like: Stef was only tested once, and he failed the test. It looked like he could have done better on Dallas’ goal.

Going forward: Dallas didn’t seem too interested in scoring, then they scored, and then they went back to not being too interested in scoring. That isn’t Frei’s fault, but frustrating nonetheless.

Defense

Nouhou – 6 | Community – 6.1

Nouhou, surprisingly, had the most touches for Seattle, with 95, nearly 20 more than anyone else on the field. I’m sure that is exactly how the coaching staff drew it up. Normally known for his 1-v-1 defensive prowess, for whatever reason Seattle ran much of the game through Nouhou. He led the team in tackles, interceptions, dribbles, fouls against (six!), and a stellar 89 percent passing completion rate.

One thing I liked: Nouhou’s aggressive dribble in the 22nd minute gave a struggling Sounders offense a free kick. He found Jordan Morris up field in the 72nd and at least attempted to turn all those possession numbers into forward momentum.

One thing I didn’t like: Nouhou was cherry-picked in the 5th minute, as he was beaten about as badly as he’s ever been beaten.

Going forward: The game really shouldn’t run through Nouhou.

Jackson Ragen – 6 | Community – 5.9

Ragen was solid in the match, not being asked to do too much defensively and utilizing his size to both repel any hopeful chances and set up teammates on offensive set pieces. He had two shots, 92 percent passing, and won five headers.

One thing I liked: Jackson had a couple of standout offensive moments: first, a beautiful line-splitting pass up the middle in the 22nd minute directly to Raúl Ruidíaz, and second, a 61st minute header off a recycled corner kick that gave Seattle a quality chance.

One thing I didn’t like: Overly aggressive defensively in the 42nd minute, Ragen was pulled all the way forward. This left a gap centrally that no teammate adequately filled, and Dallas promptly utilized that space to score.

Going forward: While it’s nice to see Ragen be a focal point on set pieces, rectifying defensive positional mistakes must be the priority.

Yeimar – 6 | Community – 6.0

Yeimar had neither as good a match as the prior weekend nor as bad a match as the midweek event. He was just sort of there, with 62 touches, 89 percent passing, and a handful of defensive actions. With Dallas playing deep, there wasn’t much opportunity for Seattle defenders to answer defensive questions.

One thing I liked: Yeimar did his job to prevent runs through his channel and got the ball to the guys who are supposed to do something with it.

One thing I didn’t like: For as dominant as he is in the air on defense, Yeimar continues to be a nonfactor on Seattle’s offensive set pieces. When you have 14 corner kicks, you have to create something at least once on goal.

Going forward: I wonder what it’s like watching the offense cross the ball around and miss shots from that view in the back.

Alex Roldan – 6 | Community – 6.0

Alex played his 37th match in the last two months, and not even the addition of his brother in front of him provided energy for the interchanges we are used to on the right. He did have a high completion rate similar to the rest of the team, and a single tackle and interception were his only defensive contributions.

One thing I liked: Seattle attempted a staggering FORTY crosses in the match, but Alex made only three, smartly trying to work a more constructive ball into the box, nearly combining with Albert Rusnák late for a winner.

One thing I didn’t like: Alex just looked tired; he turned the ball over early, had a number of bad passes, and looked largely ineffective.

Going forward: Give the guy a rest.

Defensive Midfield

João Paulo – 6 | Community – 7.2 (off 66’ for Lodeiro)

João was again in the midfield and asked to do a bit of everything, and he delivered as usual. In two thirds of the match, he had 68 touches, patrolled the middle defensively, and added a key pass as he tried to support both ends of the field before departing.

One thing I liked: Seattle looked terrible after conceding a late goal in the first half, and it was JP who saved them from going into the break down, with a great 44th minute play to single-handedly stop one of the few Dallas chances.

One thing I didn’t like: He didn’t look happy being subbed off early, and it made no sense judging from his on-field impact, which showed no sign of drop-off within this match.

Going forward: JP is doing everything he can, but he’s being asked to do more than is reasonable.

Obed Vargas – 5 | Community – 5.2

Obed yet again got a start, and yet again played the whole game. He had two interceptions defensively in another match where he made a high volume of tentative, short, safe passes while struggling to keep up with central runners and forcing teammates to cover gaps all over the place.

One thing I liked: It took until the 90th minute for him to hit the positive column, and he did so in (nearly) spectacular fashion, first-timing a shot that nearly found the top corner to rescue a Seattle win.

One thing I didn’t like: Not only did Obed not complete a single pass near or into the Dallas penalty area, he didn’t even attempt a single pass towards the box. Zone 14 was a desolate wasteland that Vargas barely put a toe into.

Going forward: Seattle had 15 sub opportunities and 33 possible starters across these last three matches. Obed played every minute. Mind boggling.

Attacking Midfield

Léo Chú – 6 | Community – 6.9 (off 71’ for Morris)

Léo Chú tried to do his usual attacking down the left, and this worked for much of the early match as Seattle dominated, often through his wing. After Dallas scored, however, Seattle was presented with a defensively stout numbers game and asked to break down a compact team playing for a point. Chú and friends had few answers. Similar to the rest of the offense, Chú struggled, yet he still managed two shots and two key passes.

One thing I liked: A patented run down the line in the 22nd meant a beautiful cross that Cristian put off the post. Ten minutes later these two again combined, this time to force an own goal that briefly put Seattle in the lead.

One thing I didn’t like: Early in the match, Chú was clearly not following runners, and this turned problematic on the goal against. While he isn’t asked to be a physical defensive presence, when the center pushes high in a press, the wings have to support the width.

Going forward: A lot of people think Chú’s production means he should start, but what matters most is combining players with teammates who can complement each other.

Albert Rusnák – 7 | Community – 6.7

Albert played well again in the center of the offense, this time with legitimate wing players, as Seattle was good at creating and bad at finishing. Albert was in the middle of many good opportunities, ending as the team leader in both shots with three, and key passes with four.

One thing I liked: Albert can clearly be the primary offensive creator for Seattle, as he was dealing again and again centrally. He had a great 12th minute through ball to Chú, and he connected again with Chú in the 32nd on the Seattle goal sequence. He found Alex Roldan in the 89th in the box for what was nearly a game-winner.

One thing I didn’t like: A small number of bad passes seemed to come at the worst times, and a silly 87th minute yellow card was unnecessary and gave Dallas hope.

Going forward: Albert is one of a handful of players who would get more hype if the rest of the team pulled their weight.

Cristian Roldan – 7 (MOTM) | Community – 7.3 (MOTM)

Cristian returned and immediately reminded everyone why he is so important to this team. Balancing out the attack, it was Roldan who continually attacked the goal from dangerous angles, eventually forcing a goal from sheer perseverance. He had two shots, hit the post, one key pass, and sparkling 95 percent completion rate.

One thing I liked: The runs Cristian made were so smart, and he nearly scored in the 22nd minute from a sneaky central run. He was even better as he forced the own goal, with a world class run where he feinted to the back post before bursting into the sightline and past the defender, creating a goal. If he just runs to the spot that play ends up as a safe clear, but his ability to understand how to move without the ball is fantastic.

One thing I didn’t like: Cristian tired and had lessened impact as the match went on.

Going forward: It’s obvious how valuable Roldan is to the team, and the Roldan-to-Morris combination nearly won it.

Forward

Raúl Ruidíaz – 5 | Community – 5.2

Raúl returned to the starting lineup and put in a lot of work, but again he seemed just a step slow or unable to find the right combination with teammates to be his usual dangerous self.

One thing I liked: A 27th minute flick got a shot for Chú, and Raúl broke out in the 54th minute for another chance. He was always close to making something happen whenever he saw the ball.

One thing I didn’t like: When Seattle created, Raúl was often relegated to a secondary role, making smart off ball runs that forced the defense, but the team struggled to get him into dangerous places with the ball. When he did get big chances, he either took a bad touch such as the 43rd minute when he looked to be in alone, or the 66th where he flat out whiffed.

Going forward: Raúl is very dependent on Nico to create for him.

Substitutes

Nico Lodeiro – 5 | Community – 5.5 (on 66’ for JP)

Nico had a new role in this match, coming off the bench as an impact sub, and he fit the role fairly well. In a short stint, he still managed three key passes, adding forward momentum and combining with teammates as they all tried to break down a set defense.

One thing I liked: A nice 70th minute corner kick and cross two minutes later created two of his best moments.

One thing I didn’t like: In the 78th minute Seattle nearly scored from a Morris header, and a rebound came right to Nico. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to poke the ball home quickly enough and the defense recovered.

Going forward: If this is a glimpse of a non DP-Nico Lodeiro who can be impactful as an offensive sub and spot starter, it looks quite positive.

Jordan Morris – 5 | Community – 5.7 (on 71’ for Chú)

Morris returned from national team duty and came in for Chú with some fresher legs in the second half. Unfortunately, he had similar issues dealing with a compact field that lacked room to get out into space and use his speed advantage. He nearly scored and was impactful in his short time on the field while completing every pass he attempted.

One thing I liked: The Roldan-to-Morris combination nearly earned all three, as Cristian found an improbable cross in the 78th that Jordan headed and forced a good save from Dallas.

One thing I didn’t like: A lot of Jordan and Raúl’s runs in the box were redundant, and this limited the effectiveness of both.

Going forward: Seattle needs to figure out the best combination of players, not the combination of the best players.

Josh Atencio – Haha, just kidding.

Referee

Nima Saghafi – 6 | Community – 5.2

Saghafi had a lot to do in this match as it was very physical. Seattle was whistled for 15 fouls and Dallas 20, with five yellow cards handed out, four of them to Dallas. For the most part, the fouls and cards made sense.

One thing I liked: The yellow cards were all legitimate, and the second half saw a number of smart advantage plays that limited the direct effect of some midfield fouls.

One thing I didn’t like: There were a plethora of “last” warnings before the first card was given in the 44th minute. In a match with so many fouls, a way to limit this may have been to penalize players earlier for repetitive actions.

Going forward: Hey, the refs didn’t have any massive VAR calls, so that’s an improvement.

FC Dallas MOTM

Sebastian Lletget (much like the FC Dallas attack as a whole) didn’t do a ton in this one. But, he did play a perfect clipped ball into the space vacated by Ragen, facilitating Bernard Kamungo scoring Dallas’ equalizer.

Next up: The World Cup is happening. Go USA. Oh, and Leagues Cup.