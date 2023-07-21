Major Link Soccer: Leagues Cup version 2.0 begins with Inter Messi CF Friday night

Let’s test out a different layout for Major Link Soccer — an attempt to shine the light on the tournaments that matter to us, and Messi, with a smorgasbord at the end that’s just the headlines.

Women’s World Cup

You Owe it to Yourself to Watch Women's Soccer and the World Cup

Women's soccer (WOSO) is perhaps the best sporting experience on Earth and the US women open their defense of their world title this week. In the future, we’ll call these the “good ol’ days.”

A Spanish test and an attacking explosion: our writers’ US World Cup predictions | USA women's football team | The Guardian

The defending champions are looking to win a third successive title. But injuries and some tough opponents stand in their way.

Vlatko Andonovski is ready to meet unimaginable expectations - Stars and Stripes FC

The basic requirements of his job is to simply win everything, and with that comes incredible pressure.

Hannah Wilkinson and New Zealand's World Cup win rallied a nation in mourning | Philadelphia Inquirer

“This is about inspiring our entire country, and with what happened this morning, trying to do something positive today," New Zealand captain Ali Riley said of her team's historic night.

The making of America’s other Women’s World Cup team: The Philippines

The Philippines will make its World Cup debut Friday with a women’s national team made up of mostly American-born players. Here’s the story of how a Chicagoland IT worker and a “random dude” from Michigan made it happen.

Australia is fast succumbing to Women’s World Cup fever, but it’s a slow burn in Aotearoa/New Zealand - ABC News

In Aotearoa/New Zealand, there are virtually no clues the world’s third-largest sporting event is about to kick off ahead of the co-host nation’s Football Ferns’ clash with Norway.

Women’s World Cup: Mary Earps hits out at Nike in shirt row

The England goalkeeper Mary Earps has hit out at Nike after the manufacturer refused to sell her Women’s World Cup shirt.The shirt was also unavailable to buy

Female soccer players earn 25 cents to the dollar of men at World Cup, new CNN analysis finds | CNN

Soccer players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup will on average earn just 25 cents for every dollar earned by men at their World Cup last year, a new CNN analysis found.

Women’s World Cup: this time the world really is watching | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

In New Zealand and Australia Women’s World Cup fever has truly taken hold for a tournament that appears wide open

The goals will come for the voracious USWNT. But who will score them? | USA women’s football team | The Guardian

Scoring goals is what the USA does best. But an embarrassment of riches at the forward position means Vlatko Andonovski will face some crucial decisions when the World Cup kicks off

As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, here are the stories to watch : NPR

It’s Megan Rapinoe’s last World Cup, and it could be Marta’s, too. From winter weather to new faces to watch, here’s what to know about this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Meet the women’s World Cup mascot: Tazuni the blue-haired penguin - The Washington Post

The mascot for the soccer tournament, starting in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, takes its name from the Tasman Sea and the tournament theme: “unity.”

Marta’s “Contagious” Attitude is Brazil’s Secret Weapon

Marta’s moving speech in 2019 could prove to be an inflection point.

Dual Hosts, Base Camps Add Wrinkles to 2023 Women’s World Cup Travel – Sportico.com

More than 3,300 miles separate New Zealand from the westernmost host site in Australia. As a result, some teams will travel much farther than others.

Marta, Rapinoe among potential Women’s World Cup swan songs - ESPN

Some legends of the game might be playing in their final World Cup this summer. Here’s a look at a potential starting XI of players who could be on their last dance.

Best players at 2023 Women’s World Cup: Morgan, Marta, more - ESPN

ESPN’s expert panel selected the top 25 players of the Women’s World Cup to keep an eye on, from Sophia Smith to Sam Kerr and more.

Women’s World Cup 2023: Guardian writers’ predictions for the tournament | Women’s World Cup | The Guardian

Australia are expected to challenge and Sam Kerr is a favourite to win the Golden Boot while Zambia are tipped to make waves

Women’s World Cup quiz: how much do you know about the tournament? | Women’s World Cup 2023 | The Guardian

The ninth Women’s World Cup is kicking off in Australia and New Zealand. How well do you recall the previous eight?

USWNT Player Focus

Leagues Cup

MLS, Liga MX step into new territory with 2023 Leagues Cup | US Soccer Players

Charles Boehm's preview of the 2023 Leagues Cup focuses on expectations for the new MLS and Liga MX tournament that begins on July 21.

MLS vs. Liga MX: Will Leagues Cup capture the imagination? - ESPN

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut has the soccer world counting down to Friday, but that night also marks the start of something else: Leagues Cup.

Messi Link Soccer

Inter Miami chase "immediate results" as Messi era begins in Leagues Cup | MLSSoccer.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Sultry midsummer is normally down season for visitors to south Florida. But futbol fans from near and far are flocking here ahead of Friday night’s Leagues Cup opener between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Univision), as the buzz

Tough Luck, Messi: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Won’t Install Natural Grass – Sportico.com

Atlanta United, one of five Major League Soccer clubs that plays on turf, has no plans to install a grass pitch when it hosts Lionel Messi on Sept. 16.

Puget Sound soccer

U.S. Soccer has suspended the coaching licenses of two Seattle-area youth coaches | KNKX Public Radio

New updates following an investigation by KNKX that looked into allegations of abuse at the Redmond, Wash.-based soccer club, Crossfire Premier.

Playoff Preview: First Two Rounds of USL2 Playoffs Coming Back to Ballard - Ballard FC

Anatomy of a decline, part 1; or, Everyone’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth | by Soundernavia | Jul, 2023 | Medium

Quinn announces post-World Cup mentorship program for young gender diverse soccer players - Outsports

While focused on winning Canada’s first Women’s World Cup, Quinn also prepares to grow their sport for young transgender and non-binary athletes.

Seattle's strong connection to the Philippines' world cup debut | KNKX Public Radio

Two players on the Philippines' national women's team roster grew up playing soccer in the Seattle area. And a third played for the University of Washington.

Former Badgers standout Rose Lavelle heading back to World Cup in 2023 for USA - Bucky’s 5th Quarter

The Badgers soccer star is finding herself at the biggest stage once again.

USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe: My Game in My Words - The Athletic

The USWNT and OL Reign midfielder shares her analysis on some of the most notable plays from her career

The great, transformative Megan Rapinoe prepares to go out on her own terms | Megan Rapinoe | The Guardian

The USA forward has changed soccer for ever, on and off the pitch. Now she faces one final challenge as her team look to win a third successive World Cup

Sofia Huerta is right back where she belongs - All For XI

How Sofia Huerta found a home and her confidence in an unfamiliar position

The XI

2023 MLS Power Rankings averages: Matchday 25 | Wasatch Soccer Sentinel

If you're wondering which conference the MLS experts think is better just check out that only two of the top 8 are from the West.

FIFA’s Infantino discusses only ‘positive things’ ahead of 2023 World Cup, avoids player and federation disputes - The Athletic

What to watch this weekend

There is quite a bit of soccer this weekend. The focus in this Links post is on the Women’s World Cup, Leagues Cup, Challenge Cup and the USL League Two playoffs.

Friday

Two Leagues Cup matches are available for free on Apple TV (Dallas v Charlotte and Leon v Vancouver)

2:00 pm PT — Park City Red Wolves vs Oly Town in the USL League Two playoffs at Interbay Stadium

5:00 pm PT — Cruz Azul men vs Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass (paid), Univision and TUDN

6:00 pm PT — USWNT vs Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup on FOX, Telemundo, Universo and their streaming properties including FoxSports.com

7:30 pm PT — Ballard FC vs New Mexico United II in the USL League Two playoffs at Interbay Stadium and on BallardFC.com

7:30 pm PT — Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Paramount+

Saturday

Midnight PT — Zambia women vs Japan in the Women’s World Cup on FS1 and Universo

2:30 am PT — England women vs Haiti in the Women’s World Cup on FOX and Telemundo

5:00 am PT — Denmark women vs China in the Women’s World Cup on FOX and Universo

5:00 pm PT — Philadelphia Union vs Club Tijuana in the Leagues Cup on FS1, Univision and Apple TV (free)

5:00 pm PT — Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash in the NWSL Challenge Cup on Paramount+

6:30 pm PT — Real Salt Lake vs Seattle Sounders FC in the Leagues Cup on MLS Season Pass (paid)

10:00 pm PT — Sweden women vs South Africa in the Women’s World Cup on FS1 and Universo

Sunday

12:30 am PT — Netherlands women vs Portugal in the Women’s World Cup on FS1, Telemundo and RCN Nuestra Tele

2:00 pm PT — USL League Two Western Conference Final with team TBD at Interbay Stadium

4:00 pm PT — New York City FC vs Atlas in the Leagues Cup on FS1, UniMas, and Apple TV (free)

5:00 pm PT — Los Angeles II vs Tacoma Defiance in MLS Next Pro play on MLSNextPro.com

6:00 pm PT — Puebla vs Minnesota United in the Leagues Cup on FS1, UniMas, and Apple TV (free)

3:00 am PT — France women vs Jamaica in the Women’s World Cup on FOX and Telemundo

11:00 pm PT — Italy women vs Argentina in the Women’s World Cup on FS1 and Telemundo

