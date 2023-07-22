Real Salt Lake vs. Sounders, live stream: Game time, TV schedule and lineups

The Seattle Sounders will likely have their hands full in their Leagues Cup opener. Real Salt Lake has gone 12-2-7 across all competitions over the past four months or so and have climbed from near the bottom of the Western Conference table into third place. They are also in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals.

With this group looking like the toughest in all of Leagues Cup, the result in this game could end up deciding who advances. Even a tie would set up the Sounders very well and would create a scenario where they would be guaranteed advancement with a win over Monterrey in next weekend’s group stage finale.

The Sounders have not outright won a road game against Real Salt Lake since the 2012 playoffs and have just one regular-season win there. They have managed to claim two ties in their past four trips to Utah, however.

Diego Luna has been on a bit of a tear for RSL, scoring three goals and adding three assists over his last seven starts.

RSL are riding a 10-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The Sounders are the the only MLS team to have played in finals of the MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League and Leagues Cup and are trying to become the first team to win all four competitions.

How to Watch

Match date/time: Saturday, July 22, 6:30 PM PT

Venue: America First Field, Sandy, UT

Global Streaming English: MLS Season Pass (commentators)

Global Streaming Spanish: MLS Season Pass (commentators)

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR-FM Seattle, iHeartMedia (Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani)

Local Spanish Radio: El Rey 1360 AM (Rodriguez, Maqueda, Tapia)

Is this game available to stream for free? N

Will Sounders radio be available as an alternate feed? N

Lineups

