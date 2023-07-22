Sounders at Real Salt Lake, Leagues Cup: Three Questions

Now that the Leagues Cup is as real a tournament as a tournament can be, it will be fun to some day look back on the earlier versions of the MLS v. Liga MX contest. Both Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake competed in those.

RSL lost to Tigres in the first round in 2019, and in 2022 (an exhibition version of the tournament) they lost in the first round to Atlas. In Concacaf Champions League play Salt Lake made the final in the 2010-11 version going 11-5-6, +12 in their three total appearances.

In Leagues Cup play the Sounders beat Tigres and Santos Laguna before falling to Leon in the final in 2021. Seattle has more CCL appearances than any other MLS team, including winning the tournament. The Sounders’ record in that competition is 20-11-15, +13.

Both teams have played Monterrey before, with Seattle having beat the Liga MX giants in Mexico.

It’s a tough group, made tougher for the other sides due to short rest while Seattle has a week+ between matches. With a micro-group of three teams the first match is vital. The team that gets either the standard win or the shootout win is nearly certain to advance as only the worst side doesn’t make the Round of 32.

The out-of-form Sounders face the in-form Lions of Utah, hoping to reboot their season and once again compete for trophies as expected when the starting bell to 2023 rang.

For the Wasatch Soccer Sentinel, Matt answers Three Questions

SaH: Cristian Arango seems better than he was when LAFC moved him. Why has he settled in so quickly with Real Salt Lake?

WSS: That’s a great question, but I’m afraid I don’t have a simple answer here. There’s a lot of talk about the team having a great attitude, about psychology, about the usual suspects — he’s already part of the group, that sort of thing. But those are things we can’t actually inspect from the outside; we can only judge the outcomes. But what we’ve seen so far is positive and full of smiles, and the results are certainly coming. But his settledness — I’m guessing there are three major factors. First is that he knows the league, and he knows the league well. He was a great player in this league. The second is that he knows that RSL actually wants him: There are no rumors about shipping him out, finding a better player, or signing a big name. Arango is our big name. Finally, he was given ample time with the team before being eligible to play, and I think that helped.

SaH: Will Diego Luna be with RSL until the end of the season? Can he please leave?

WSS: That’s a great mystery, too! I don’t want him to leave, but that was always kind of the plan, I suspect: Leave for Europe a better player. He’s absolutely fitting the bill in that regard, and he’s been a major player for the team in the last eight or so weeks. Since coming back from the U-20 World Cup, Luna has been absolutely crucial to RSL’s successes.

SaH: How much of the recent run can be attributed to Pablo?

WSS: A non-zero amount, certainly, but it’s difficult to say how much belongs to individual players. I’ve pointed to Diego Luna for a lot of that success, but Pablo Mastroeni had to play him more frequently for that to matter. Arango has contributed, although he’s only played in a fraction of the recent successful streak. Danny Musovski has been playing like a man renewed. There are so many things going right, and it’s difficult to find exactly one factor. That said, the team is playing more together, and that necessarily involves the coach.

